Birch leads Burwell to Goldenrod title

Barak Birch displayed his athletic talents on the football field and basketball court over the past four years.
But as his career at Burwell nears a close, Birch took a swing at another sport for his final spring season as a Longhorn.
And, well…to say that it is going nicely would be a bit of an understatement.
After hardly ever picking up a golf club prior to last summer, Birch shot an 83 to finish as the runner-up at Thursday’s Goldenrod Conference meet at Indianhead Golf Club.
Birch was joined by teammates Gus Elliott (seventh, 90), Dillon Critel (eighth, 91) and Quade Hunt (ninth, 91) as top 10 medalists to help Burwell claim team honors by 11 strokes with a 355.
“I think the boys came together and played really good together today,” Longhorns coach Clint Hurlburt said. “We had a little drama out there, but overall they scored well.
“We came out with four medalists, which was really good. It’s nice coming together towards the end of the year.”
He said the conference championship is a good sign for the team as it nears district play.
“(The season has) been kind of rocky, but we need to come together right now at the end of the year,” Hurlburt said. “We have some kids with some good potential. We’ve got upperclassmen, and we’ve got some kids who have never golfed before this year.
“Barak Birch is one. He shots an 83 today and it’s his first year. That’s just amazing. He’s very, very athletic. Kids just don’t pick up a club and do what he’s done in the past year.”
If it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Birch might not be swinging the clubs this spring.
“This summer doing COVID I really got out and golfed a lot,” he said. “I enjoyed it and got pretty decent, so it made me want to golf, and I love Clint, so that really made me want to go out.”
Birch had never golfed before the summer, and teammate and friend Hunt deserves an unintended assist.
“My friend Quade invited me out, and I had fun,” Birch said of his first summer outing. “It was a good time and was pretty relaxed.
“I adapted pretty quickly, but it took me a little bit to hit my clubs pretty consistently.”
A quick learner, Birch aimed for success from the start of his abbreviated high school golfing career.
“I wanted to golf as good as I could and try to place at every meet,” he said. “So far I have, and I just want to keep that up.”
After quarterbacking the football team to a Class D-1 runner-up finish and being the leading scorer for the state tournament qualifying basketball squad, Birch hopes to cap off quite the year with another state appearance in one more sport.
“We’ve had an awesome year in all sports,” Birch said. “To add a conference championship in golf is pretty special. It’s a great boost.
“Our goal is to win districts, and I think we have a great shot. Getting to state would mean a lot to us. We want to be down there. We expect to be down there.”
After shooting a 44 on the front nine, Birch fired a 39 on the back to only trail individual medalist Jack Lubischer of Humphrey St. Francis (77).
“It started out a little rough, but the back nine was a lot better,” he said. “That was good.”
It was an all-around good day for the Longhorns, who beat their season-best score by 12 shots.
“The boys have needed this,” Hurlburt said. “We’ve done pretty good in our meets and we’re normally one out, two out. We’ve had a good season, but 355 is our best of the year. That’s good going into districts.
“We just need to eliminate stupid mistakes. We had a kid today take 14 penalty strokes. You’ve just got to eliminate them.”