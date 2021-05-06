Birch leads Burwell to Goldenrod title

“Barak Birch is one. He shots an 83 today and it’s his first year. That’s just amazing. He’s very, very athletic. Kids just don’t pick up a club and do what he’s done in the past year.”

If it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Birch might not be swinging the clubs this spring.

“This summer doing COVID I really got out and golfed a lot,” he said. “I enjoyed it and got pretty decent, so it made me want to golf, and I love Clint, so that really made me want to go out.”

Birch had never golfed before the summer, and teammate and friend Hunt deserves an unintended assist.

“My friend Quade invited me out, and I had fun,” Birch said of his first summer outing. “It was a good time and was pretty relaxed.

“I adapted pretty quickly, but it took me a little bit to hit my clubs pretty consistently.”

A quick learner, Birch aimed for success from the start of his abbreviated high school golfing career.

“I wanted to golf as good as I could and try to place at every meet,” he said. “So far I have, and I just want to keep that up.”