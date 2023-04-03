FULLERTON — Carson Bloom didn’t think he was athletic when he entered high school.

The Riverside senior decided to try golf at the time. However, after his sophomore season, he changed his mind.

“I didn’t think I was the most athletic back then so I tried golf. But after a while, I looked in on a couple of track practices and ran with them a couple of times,” Bloom said. “After seeing what I was doing, I made my decision real quick to give track a try after my sophomore year.”

He had a successful junior season in qualifying to the state track in a few events. Now he is finding success during his senior season, especially after the Fullerton Invite Monday.

Bloom led the way for Riverside during the meet with three firsts and a second. He captured the 100 with a meet record 11.18, while taking the 200 at 23.19. He joined Charger teammates Andrew Krick, Drew Carraher and Jack Molt on the winning 400 relay, coming in at 45.80. He also finished second in the pole vault, clearing 12-6.

That helped Riverside capture the meet with 146 points, 59 points more than runner-up Shelby-Rising City.

The senior said he was pleased with the day, even though it was a very windy day.

“I really can’t complain with how the day went today,” Bloom said. “The wind was a little tough, especially running on the curve in the 200, and I didn’t think our handoffs were that great in the 400 relay, but I think we are getting better and better. But overall, it was a good day.”

Riverside coach LaTravia Dobson said she was impressed with what Bloom did.

“That’s a great day. His times were really good,” Dobson said. “He seems to be getting better all the time.”

Bloom said he was happy to get the meet record in the 100, even though there’s some stuff he could have done better in the event. He added that he really felt the wind.

“I’m still working on getting out of my blocks a little quicker, especially in the 100. But after those first 20 yards, I felt really good and getting out to my long strides,” he said. “Coaches always tell me not to reach out to those steps. I’ve been working on that, and it’s been helping me out.

“As for the wind, I did feel a little faster when I ran. I thought I was going to be PR (11.13 in prelims at last year’s state meet) after those first 30 meters. I was close, but that was still a good time. I’m hoping to get under 11.10 this year and get back to state.”

Andrew Krick was the other winner for the Chargers as he captured the 110 hurdles at 16.84. Overall, Riverside finished with 26 medalists overall, including placing three athletes in the pole vault. To go along with Bloom’s second-place finish, Izek Leslie and Carraher were third and fourth, respectively as both finished 11-6.

“I’m happy with the results that we were able to come up with today, especially since we were competing with a strong wind,” Dobson said. “One of the biggest things that helped us was our depth. We placed three people in the pole vault, and we had a lot of events where we medaled two. That was a big help.”

The Chargers will now have some time off before their next track meet at the Burwell Invite on April 14. Riverside just completed their fourth meet since March 23.

“It’s a much needed break because I’m starting to see some injuries to our kids,” Dobson said. “We’ve had four meets in 12 days, but we’ve competed well in those meets. Hopefully, the kids can heal up during the break and keep improving on their times and marks.”

Shelby-Rising City captured the girls title with 133 points, 49 more than runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.

Fullerton Invite

Boys

Team Standings

Riverside 146, Shelby-Rising City 87, Central Valley 70, Twin River 65, Humphrey St. Francis 56, Fullerton 51, Harvard 29, Osceola 11, Palmer 7, Elba 2.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, Kleckner, TR, 44-9 1/2; 2, Grim, CV, 35-10; 3, Pokorney, SRC, 35-7.

Discus — 1, Pokorney, SRC, 126-4; 2, Classen, HSF, 119-0; 3, Kleckner, TR, 117-1.

Long jump — 1, Marburger, HAR, 20-4; 2, Ramaekers, TR, 20-0 1/2; 3, Molt, RIV, 19-7 1/2.

Triple jump — 1, Marburger, HAR, 40-11 3/4; 2, Gustafson, OSC, 38-6 1/2.

High jump — 1, Soto, CV, 5-9; 2, Za. Wolf, CV, 5-6; 2T, Kleffner, RIV, 5-6.

Pole Vault — 1, Patton, FUL, 13-0; 2, Bloom, RIV, 12-6; 3, Leslie, RIV, 11-6.

100 — 1, Bloom, RIV, 11.18; 2, Marburger, HAR, 11.66; 2, Ramaekers, TR, 11.67.

200 — 1, Bloom, RIV, 23.19; 2, Molt, RIV, 23.92; 3, Strain, TR, 25.09.

400 — 1, Norman, FUL, 54.45; 2, Lindsley, SRC, 55.92; 3, Dutton-Mofford, SRC, 57.83.

800 — 1, Lindsley, SRC, 2:21.67; 2, Dutton-Mofford, SRC, 2:22.44; 3, Hemmingsen, RIV, 2:24.42.

1,600 — 1, Zach, HSF, 5:10.12; 2, Wood, CV, 5:10.23; 3, Stenzel, TR, 5:22.42.

3,200 — 1, Wood, CV, 11:47.15; 2, Zach, HSF; 11:48.61; 3, Blauhorn, PAL, 12:34.32.

110 hurdles — 1, Krick, RIV, 16.84; 2, Whitmore, SRC, 17.18; 3, Berger, RIV, 18.10.

300 hurdles — 1, Patton, FUL, 46.33; 2, Krick, RIV, 46.41; 3, Whitmore, SRC, 47.10.

400 relay — 1, Riverside (Krick, Carraher, Molt, Bloom) 45.80; 2, Fullerton 47.10; 3, Central Valley 48.19.

1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City (Whitmore, Sliva, Dutton-Mofford, Lindsley) 3:46.60; 2, Riverside 3:50.36; 3, Fullerton 3:52.95.

3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (Baumgart, Zach, Wessel, Krings) 9:39.55; 2, Central Valley 9:50.81; 3, Riverside 9:54.53.

Girls

Team Standings

Shelby-Rising City 133, Humphrey St. Francis 84, Osceola 81.5, Fullerton 74, Central Valley 55, Riverside 48, Twin River 19.5, Palmer 18, Harvard 8, Elba 5.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, Kosch, HSF, 31-4; 2, Av. Larmon, SHC, 30-10; 3, Ciancio, FUL, 30-7.

Discus — 1, Av. Larmon, SRC, 113-2 1/2; 2, Carter, SRC, 100-2 1/2; 3, Coe, FUL, 92-1.

Long jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 17-1 3/4; 2, Baker, SRC, 15-11 1/2; 3, Watts, SRC, 15-8.

Triple jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 35-4 3/4; 2, Boden, OSC, 33-3 1/2; 3, Watts, SRC, 32-4.

High jump — 1, M. Donahey, PAL, 4-10; 2T, Johnson, CV, 4-10; 2T, Walker, CV, 4-10.

Pole Vault — 1, Roberts, OSC, 10-1; 2, Held, TR, 8-0; 3, Kunkee, TR, 8-0.

100 — 1, Baker, SRC, 12.82; 2, Wieseman, OSC, 13.05; 3, McIntyre, CV, 13.24.

200 — 1, Wieseman, OSC, 27.71; 2, McIntyre, CV, 28.12; 3, Larmon, SRC, 28.43.

400 — 1, Baumgart, HSF, 1:08.56; 2, Shepherd, CV, 1:09.14; 3, Watts, SRC, 1:09.77.

800 — 1, Maxfield, FUL, 2:34.13; 2, Baumgart, HSF, 2:39.08; 3, Boden, OSC, 2:41.37.

1,600 — 1, Maxfield, FUL, 5:56.80; 2, Boden, OSC, 6:07.07; 3, Baumgart, HSF, 6:06.82.

3,200 — 1, Barnes, SRC, 13:19.06; 2, Ferguson, HAR, 14:46.42; 3, Supik, FUL, 14:53.60.

100 hurdles — 1, Baker, SRC, 15.45; 2, Mahoney, RIV, 17.40; 3, Ziemba, FUL, 18.15.

300 hurdles — 1, Mahoney, RIV, 51.45; 2, Theis, OSC, 53.47; 3, Stricklin, HSF, 55.31.

400 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City (Baker, Calahan, Perry, Watts) 53.65; 2, Central Valley 55.26; 3, Riverside 55.65.

1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City (Al. Larmon, Av. Larmon, Perry, Calahan) 4:29.38; 2, Osceola 4:38.82; 3, Humphrey St. Francis 4:45.26.

3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (E. Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Jarosz, Stricklin) 10:57.40; Shelby-Rising City 11:17.74; 3, Fullerton 12:31.97.