Long-time Fonner Park assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson has been helping put together the Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes field for many years.

Some things have changed — like the invention of cell phones and texting. That has made his job contacting trainers who might be interested much easier.

In the old days, he would try not to call them when they would be training or running races. Now he can text them anytime and just wait for them to get back to him.

But one thing hasn’t changed. The field for the $75,000 race won’t come together until the very end.

This year the field will be drawn on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Until then, Anderson can’t make any good guesses at what horses might actually be coming for the race on Saturday, Aug. 29.

“It’s so hard to tell anything until right before when you start getting some calls,” Anderson said. “And even some of the ones thinking about shipping in will ask, ‘Is this horse coming?’ Stuff like that.”

There were 48 horses nominated for the Bosselman. The maximum number Fonner can have in the race is 10.

“The ship-ins, nobody has really committed yet,” Anderson said Wednesday. “I just sent out another notice (Tuesday), just an early reminder. We haven’t got anything back yet. We haven’t really had any commitments. Hopefully we’ll get a few ship-ins and some locals to make at least eight or so in there.

“I’d like to get a full field in there.”

There will have to be some local horses included to get a full field. The most likely local entries appear to be trainer Mark Hibdon and Dowd winner Sarcastic Tone along with Cave Hill, second in the Dowd Mile, who is trained by Larry Donlin.

But Anderson hasn’t gotten any definite commitments from any of the local trainers either.

“Not solid,” Anderson said. “They’re kind of waiting to see if some bear is going to haul in or something. I would think Mark Hibdon’s horse that won the Dowd Mile, I’m pretty sure he’ll be running back. And Larry Donlin’s horse, Cave Hill, is running well.

“There are some there I’m sure think they’ll run better than they did in the Dowd. I hope everybody keeps training well. That’s the main thing.”

Hibdon indicated after the Dowd win that Sarcastic Tone would likely be in the Bosselman.

“We feel like he’s the big horse in the barn for us,” Hibdon said. “He just has that way about him. When he walks in the barn, he knows he’s somebody. We think he’s somebody.

“...I think he deserves a chance in (the Bosselman) after what he just did. That’s probably where we’re going to point him. Take a shot with him.”

Most years the Bosselman field is made up of some ship-ins and some local horses. That likely won’t be any different this year.

“Hopefully we’ll get some out-of-state horses come in,” Anderson said. “We usually have a few that come in. Especially with the ones leaving Oaklawn and moving to Prairie Meadows. We get some of them to come over.

“And anybody that nominated from Will Rogers, possibly they might come up and run in this race.”

In any event, with 48 nominees Anderson expects to put together a good field for Nebraska’s biggest horse race.

“There are so many,” Anderson said. “It’s just hard to tell. There are a few in there, even our locals, we’re talking $20 to $50,000 claiming horses that fit here real tough.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;188;43;35;33;$287,512

Jose Angel Medina;173;36;32;26;$269,658

Roberto Morales;151;35;34;25;$251,682

Armando Martinez;166;29;28;30;$213,324

Nathan Haar;137;21;14;23;$165,453

David Cardoso;99;15;14;9;$107,728

Adrian B. Ramos;141;13;18;17;$127,201

Scott A. Bethke;76;9;7;7;$76,991

Bryan McNeil;75;8;10;6;$76,287

Ricardo Martinez;87;6;9;16;$53,251

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;148;35;28;28;$210,472

Mark N. Hibdon;137;33;34;20;$234,504

Kelli Martinez;119;24;26;20;$186,893

David C. Anderson;111;17;18;20;$170,013

Marissa Black;61;13;6;10;$91,300

Jason Wise;20;10;3;3;$68,116

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;63;8;6;3;$43,219

Schuyler Condon;82;7;14;7;$75,320

Dalton Dieter;39;6;7;7;$41,902

Mark Lemburg;47;5;6;13;$41,962