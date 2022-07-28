Bosselman inducted into IFL Hall of Fame

Charlie Bosselman and his staff did a lot of work with the Nebraska Danger over the years.

Now the former owner of the Grand Island Indoor Football League team is getting honored for it. Bosselman will be one of three inductees into the 2022 class of the Indoor Football League’s Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted with Sioux Falls’ Nate Fluit and Carl Sims, who played on several IFL teams including the Nebraska Danger.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Night of Champions on Aug. 12, the night before the inaugural Dollar Loan Center IFL national championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bosselman said he’s honored for the induction, even though the Danger hasn’t been around since its final season in 2019.

“It’s nice to be appreciated by the people in the league, especially since I’ve been out of the league for a few years. The honor is a little surprising because of that, and I’m just glad they didn’t forget about me,” Bosselman said.

Bosselman had been a key part of the development of the IFL by bringing the Danger franchise to Grand Island for its inaugural season in 2011.

During his nine years as owner of the Danger, they made the playoffs seven times, advancing to conference championship games all seven times and appeared in the United Bowl three times.

In addition to the on-field success of the team, Bosselman served on many IFL committees throughout his tenure as owner. He served on the Executive Committee for six years as well as being the Executive Chair for three of those years. The team won Franchise of the Year in 2013 and Bosselman was selected Executive of the Year in 2014 by his peers.

“We did some good things on and off the field,” Bosselman said.

While getting inducted is an honor, Bosselman said there’s a lot of other people that helped the success of the Danger. He said those include the coaches, the general managers, the operational people, the marketing, security and mostly the fans.

“It wasn’t just me but there were a lot of other people that helped execute this whole thing,” Bosselman said. “It was really a team effort for our entire success.

“And the fans especially because we were the little man of the league. We were really a small town team going up against some big city teams like Phoenix, Dallas and here we are, beating some of those teams. We had great fan support over the years.”