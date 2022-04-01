Bourn, American Reality favorites in Pepsi Stakes

Two fillies in the 27th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park, have a connection from down south.

Bourn and American Reality were both once trained by Tom Amos and were running at Delta Downs.

And then both were claimed for $10,000. Bourn by Isai Gonzalez and owner Dan Sears and American Reality by Mark Hibdon.

Now they’re at Fonner for the a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. It won’t be the first time they’re in the same race.

Bourn and American Reality even went head-to-head in a race at Delta Downs.

“His horse outran my horse by about five lengths,” Hibdon said. “But I think I have a little better horse now than I did back then. He may have the edge on me I think. If I was a handicapper I’d give him the edge, but I think I’ve got a good shot.”

If experience means much on the race track, American Reality has it. American Reality, ridden by Armando Martinez, already has 12 starts here early in her 3-year-old season.

Hibdon wanted to get a win under her belt at Delta, but it didn’t work out.

“Eventually I wanted to get a win there before I brought her here,” Hibdon said. “My intention was to run her in the Pepsi Stakes all the time. I thought she was the kind of filly I could get a win with at Delta which would pay for her, and then run her in the Pepsi Stakes and have a live horse with a chance to win.”

American Reality also faced some tough competition at Delta Downs.

“I really like her,” Hibdon said. “She’s a really classy looking mare. I didn’t want to lose her so I ran her maiden special weights, probably over her head. She ran third the first time we ran her over there and that was good enough to run her right back in because the money is really good there.”

The Kentucky-bred daughter of American Freedom and Darling Reality, had six starts as a 2-year-old. This year she already has six more, but she didn’t break her maiden until coming to Fonner Park.

“She ran pretty well at Delta, but I think that was in spite of the track,” Hibdon said. “She did not like that track at all. She didn’t get over it very well. Sense we’ve gotten here, even her stride is a little different. She really likes this track.”

American Reality, who is 3-1 on the morning line, won her first out at Fonner on March 1 in a maiden special weight race. On March 29, she stepped up to win an allowance race against older mares who were non-winners of two races.

That really wasn’t Hibdon’s plan with her.

“We really weren’t planning to run her in a non-two, but she came back so well we did,” Hibdon said. “She won that. So she’s firing on all cylinders now. We expect her to run a big race.”

Bourn, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Cairo Prince and Helen Kathleen, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Bourn, ridden by Kevin Roman, won her only start at Fonner on March 4 when she won an allowance race by two lengths.

Tellittothejudge has just one start under her belt, but it was impressive. The Nebraska-bred daughter of Judge Bill and Limefuhr was bred in Grand Island by the Landis Stables.

Trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Adrian Ramos, she won her opener by six lengths on March 18. She is 5-1 on the morning line.

Tap the Heart, Pow Pow, Presley’s Artwork and American Sue are all 8-1. Promptly Done is 10-1, Rollin Blackout 15-1 and Heavens Princess 20-1.

“There are a couple of other guys with some really nice horses,” Hibdon said. “When you look at the program, it’s a wide-open race. It looks like there’s five or six of them that can win this race, so it’s going to be fun to watch.

“I think we can run first or fifth. It’s that kind of race.”

Hoofprints

- Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up to win the fourth race with Red Red Wine, the seventh with Upperclassman and the eighth with That’s All Right.

- First race post time is 1:30 p.m. Saturday with 10 races on the card. The Pepsi Stakes is the main feature, but the sixth race looks entertaining as well. The $11,000 allowance race includes First Alternate, who won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes at Fonner last year.