Bourn, American Reality favorites in Pepsi Stakes

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Two fillies in the 27th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park, have a connection from down south.

Bourn and American Reality were both once trained by Tom Amos and were running at Delta Downs.

And then both were claimed for $10,000. Bourn by Isai Gonzalez and owner Dan Sears and American Reality by Mark Hibdon.

Now they’re at Fonner for the a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. It won’t be the first time they’re in the same race.

Bourn and American Reality even went head-to-head in a race at Delta Downs.

“His horse outran my horse by about five lengths,” Hibdon said. “But I think I have a little better horse now than I did back then. He may have the edge on me I think. If I was a handicapper I’d give him the edge, but I think I’ve got a good shot.”

If experience means much on the race track, American Reality has it. American Reality, ridden by Armando Martinez, already has 12 starts here early in her 3-year-old season.

Hibdon wanted to get a win under her belt at Delta, but it didn’t work out.

“Eventually I wanted to get a win there before I brought her here,” Hibdon said. “My intention was to run her in the Pepsi Stakes all the time. I thought she was the kind of filly I could get a win with at Delta which would pay for her, and then run her in the Pepsi Stakes and have a live horse with a chance to win.”

American Reality also faced some tough competition at Delta Downs.

“I really like her,” Hibdon said. “She’s a really classy looking mare. I didn’t want to lose her so I ran her maiden special weights, probably over her head. She ran third the first time we ran her over there and that was good enough to run her right back in because the money is really good there.”

The Kentucky-bred daughter of American Freedom and Darling Reality, had six starts as a 2-year-old. This year she already has six more, but she didn’t break her maiden until coming to Fonner Park.

“She ran pretty well at Delta, but I think that was in spite of the track,” Hibdon said. “She did not like that track at all. She didn’t get over it very well. Sense we’ve gotten here, even her stride is a little different. She really likes this track.”

American Reality, who is 3-1 on the morning line, won her first out at Fonner on March 1 in a maiden special weight race. On March 29, she stepped up to win an allowance race against older mares who were non-winners of two races.

That really wasn’t Hibdon’s plan with her.

“We really weren’t planning to run her in a non-two, but she came back so well we did,” Hibdon said. “She won that. So she’s firing on all cylinders now. We expect her to run a big race.”

Bourn, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Cairo Prince and Helen Kathleen, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Bourn, ridden by Kevin Roman, won her only start at Fonner on March 4 when she won an allowance race by two lengths.

Tellittothejudge has just one start under her belt, but it was impressive. The Nebraska-bred daughter of Judge Bill and Limefuhr was bred in Grand Island by the Landis Stables.

Trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Adrian Ramos, she won her opener by six lengths on March 18. She is 5-1 on the morning line.

Tap the Heart, Pow Pow, Presley’s Artwork and American Sue are all 8-1. Promptly Done is 10-1, Rollin Blackout 15-1 and Heavens Princess 20-1.

“There are a couple of other guys with some really nice horses,” Hibdon said. “When you look at the program, it’s a wide-open race. It looks like there’s five or six of them that can win this race, so it’s going to be fun to watch.

“I think we can run first or fifth. It’s that kind of race.”

Hoofprints

- Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez teamed up to win the fourth race with Red Red Wine, the seventh with Upperclassman and the eighth with That’s All Right.

- First race post time is 1:30 p.m. Saturday with 10 races on the card. The Pepsi Stakes is the main feature, but the sixth race looks entertaining as well. The $11,000 allowance race includes First Alternate, who won the Bold Accent, the Runza and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes at Fonner last year.

Friday Fonner Park results

First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 P R Girlfriend, Haar 4 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-4 3/4 .80

3 Smilin Josie, Tohill 1 4-1 4-1 2-2 2-10 5.10

5 Beautiful Judge, Martinez 3 3-3 3-2 4-1 3-2 1.70

4 Motrain, Ramos 5 5 5 5 4-1 1/2 15.50

2 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 2-1/2 2-1 3-1/2 5 9.30

$2 Mutuels:

1 P R Girlfriend $3.60 $2.40 $2.10

3 Smilin Josie $3.80 $2.10

5 Beautiful Judge $2.10

Exacta (1-3), $3.90

Time: :25.20 :49.20 1:03 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - Dabria by Gio Ponti. Owner: Mckay Stables, LLC. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Judy Pryor.

Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Cantwaittograduate, Martinez 1 1-4 1-3 1-1 1/4 3.30

1 Hot Artie, Wood 3 3-2 2-hd 2-3/4 .60

7 Mischievous Devil, Ramos 2 2-hd 3-3 3-3 1/2 5.10

3 Forgery, Jude 5 4-2 4-2 4-nk 16.30

6 Gumbo, Briceno 4 6-6 6-8 5-2 1/4 23.90

5 Brewster, Roman 6 5-1 5-1/2 6-7 1/2 13.00

4 Other Than That, Bethke 7 7 7 7 17.10

$2 Mutuels:

2 Cantwaittograduate $8.60 $2.80 $2.20

1 Hot Artie $2.20 $2.20

7 Mischievous Devil $3.40

Daily Double (1-2), $13.80; Exacta (2-1), $5.70; Superfecta (2-1-7-3), $5.81; Trifecta (2-1-7), $10.20

Time: :22.20 :34.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Formidable - Steal the Sugar by Coronado’s Quest. Owner: Schuyler Condon. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Iowa State University.

Claimed: Hot Artie

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Hunk of a Hit, Olesiak 3 5-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-2 1-1 1-4 1/2 1.60

1 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1/2 2-2 2-3/4 5.70

3 He Had a Secret, Roman 4 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 3-1 3-4 1/4 6.00

4 El Centenario, Bethke 6 6 4-1/2 4-1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1 3.40

6 Soul Ready, Briceno 2 4-1/2 6 5-7 5-8 5-12 1/4 29.70

5 My True Reward, Ramos 5 3-hd 5-1 6 6 6 2.30

$2 Mutuels:

2 Hunk of a Hit $5.20 $3.40 $2.40

1 Preferred Prospect $5.60 $3.40

3 He Had a Secret $3.00

Exacta (2-1), $16.50; Trifecta (2-1-3), $20.65

Time: :25.20 :50.80 1:16 1:30.40 1:44.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Pollard’s Vision - Hosanna Hit by Formal Gold. Owner: Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: C. R. Trout.

Fourth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Red Red Wine, Roman 2 1-2 1-5 1-4 1/4 .20

2 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 4 3-1/2 2-1/2 2-4 16.10

1 Our Petunia, Jude 3 2-1/2 3-2 3-1/2 20.70

6 Leighton Kentucky, Olesiak 5 4-1 4-hd 4-1/2 15.10

5 High Cost of Livin, Wood 6 6-7 5-3 5-4 7.50

4 Ready to Charm, McNeil 7 7 7 6-1 1/2 12.50

7 Flaming Indy, Haar 1 5-1 1/2 6-5 7 28.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 Red Red Wine $2.40 $2.10 $2.20

2 D’wild Muffin $5.20 $3.20

1 Our Petunia $6.20

Exacta (3-2), $9.00; Superfecta (3-2-1-6), $29.55; Trifecta (3-2-1), $26.35; Pic 3 (2-2-3), $6.90

Time: :21.80 :34 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.

Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Royal Outlaw, Wood 4 4-1 3-3 1-nk 3.50

6 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 3 1-hd 1-hd 2-3 1/2 1.00

1 Believe in Parts, Martinez 2 2-4 2-2 3-nk 4.40

3 R Voo’s Taboo, Briceno 7 6-1 4-1 4-1 1/4 16.60

8 Rhettroactive, Roman 5 5-1 6-1/2 5-1 53.80

4 Emmett Cat, Tohill 8 8 7-4 6-1 15.40

5 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 1 3-1 1/2 5-1/2 7-2 1/2 20.70

2 Just Wing It, Ramos 6 7-1/2 8 8 5.40

$2 Mutuels:

8 Royal Outlaw $9.00 $3.40 $3.20

7 Midnight Drama $2.80 $2.40

2 Believe in Parts $2.40

Exacta (8-7), $11.50; Superfecta (8-7-2-4), $44.42; Trifecta (8-7-2), $21.20; Pic 3 (2-3-8), $10.70; Pic 4 (2-2-3-8), $32.80; Pic 5 (1-2-2-3-8), $96.40

Time: :22.80 :35.20 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Colt 2019, by Lord Nelson - I’m Wanted by Posse. Owner: TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse). Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: TK Stables LLC.

Late Scratches: Full Throttle

Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Goose Drank Wine, Jude 2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-7 1-10 1-14 3/4 5.20

7 Written Permission, Tohill 7 7-6 6-hd 4-3 2-1 1/2 2-5 1/2 8.60

6 Unbroken Song, McNeil 6 5-2 5-1 7-2 5-2 3-1 17.60

4 Thornish, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 4-1 3-1/2 3-4 4-1 13.00

5 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 1 3-1 1/2 3-1 6-2 4-1/2 5-2 3.80

2 Thetrashmanscoming, Haar 8 8 8 8 6-hd 6-7 1/4 9.10

8 Poderoso Equs, Martinez 3 6-1 7-5 5-1 7-5 7-5 4.00

3 Wild Firemaker, Roman 5 2-4 2-6 2-3 8 8 2.00

$2 Mutuels:

1 Goose Drank Wine $12.40 $6.40 $4.40

7 Written Permission $9.40 $5.80

6 Unbroken Song $7.40

Exacta (1-7), $44.00; Superfecta (1-7-6-4), $384.45; Trifecta (1-7-6), $227.40; Pic 3 (3-8-1), $30.50

Time: :24.60 :48.40 1:46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Oxbow - Ultimate Temper by Successful Appeal. Owner: Rushton Thoroughbreds LLC. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Calumet Farm.

Claimed: Wild Firemaker

Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Upperclassman, Roman 1 1-2 1-4 1-5 1-5 1/2 4.10

7 Euramaster, Haar 3 3-2 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-nk 11.40

9 Maximus the Great, McNeil 9 8 7-5 3-hd 3-2 9.50

4 Yodelers Way, Jude 2 2-hd 3-1/2 4-1 4-3/4 8.60

2 Singandcryindubai, Briceno 4 4-1 1/2 4-2 5-1/2 5-1/2 7.70

5 Fender Bender, Wood 5 5-1 5-1 1/2 6-2 6-1/2 10.20

8 Swingin’ Sam, Olesiak 7 6-1 1/2 6-hd 7-6 7-6 4.20

1 Papa Joe, Ramos 6 7-1 8 8 8 25.50

6 Sharp Art, Martinez 8 9-99 9-99 9-99 9-99 2.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 Upperclassman $10.20 $5.20 $3.60

7 Euramaster $9.80 $5.60

9 Maximus the Great $5.20

Exacta (3-7), $47.70; Omni (3-7), $22.40; Omni (3-9), $36.40; Omni (7-9), $43.40; Superfecta (3-7-9-4), $194.63; Trifecta (3-7-9), $155.25; Pic 3 (8-1-3), $103.40

Time: :24 :47.20 1:00.80 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Midshipman - Asset Class by Maria’s Mon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: H. Allen Poindexter.

Claimed: Euramaster, Singandcryindubai

Eighth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 That’s All Right, Roman 2 1-1 1-2 1-5 1-2 1/2 7.00

2 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 3 3-2 3-4 2-2 2-3 1/2 5.80

5 Aquatica, Haar 7 8-2 5-1/2 4-1 3-3 41.30

6 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 6 6-1 4-1 5-2 4-1/2 1.80

10 Zipporah, Tohill 5 7-1 8-1/2 6-1/2 5-nk 11.40

8 Back Inthat Action, Wood 9 9-1/2 7-1 1/2 7-1 6-hd 15.70

9 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 4 2-1 2-1/2 3-2 7-5 2.00

7 Prud as Punch, Briceno 8 5-1 1/2 6-2 8-5 8-2 3/4 68.40

1 Pearle de Veene, Bethke 10 10 10 9-2 9-4 3/4 13.00

4 Top of the Podium, Jude 1 4-hd 9-3 10 10 62.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 That’s All Right $16.00 $7.20 $5.40

2 Magic in a Hat $6.20 $5.20

5 Aquatica $15.40

Daily Double (3-3), $84.80; Exacta (3-2), $55.10; Superfecta (3-2-5-6), $263.88; Trifecta (3-2-5), $430.95; Pic 3 (1-3-3), $234.20; Pic 4 (8-1-3-3), $1,238.85; (3-8-1-3-3), $1,286.55

Time: :24.40 :48 1:00.80 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by First Samurai - Miss Impatient by Congrats. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rake Farms.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Fonner Park Saturday entries

Saturday’s

Post Time: 1:30 p.m. 

First Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Bee Merry (Bethke) 124 3-1

2, Lots of Shade (Briceno) 124 2-1

3, Miss Mead (Tohill) 124 5-1

4, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 8-1

5, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 8-5

Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Neon Dreams (Ramos) 124 2-1

2, J’s Twostep Beauty (McNeil) 124 8-1

3, Just Splendid (Bethke) 124 6-1

4, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 15-1

5, Stern (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Wicked Flashback (Olesiak) 124 3-1

7, Soybean (Wood) 124 10-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Seeley (Ramos) 124 10-1

2, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 6-1

3, Dance Even (Briceno) 124 15-1

4, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 15-1

5, Starward (Olesiak) 124 4-1

6, Contraband (Wood) 124 2-1

7, Dazzl’n Mischief, Martinez, Martinez, 124, 9-5

Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

1, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 7-2

2, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 6-1

3, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 12-1

4, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 5-2

5, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 3-1

6, Fiftyshadesopurple (Haar) 124 5-1

7, Tap a Miracle, Briceno, Ness, 124 10-1

Fifth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Toms Maximillian (Haar) 124 7-2

2, Machos Vision (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Chayil (Martinez) 124 12-1

4, Jamacian Me Money (Jude) 124 15-1

5, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 20-1

6, Lucky Every Day (Roman) 124 3-1

7, Arrowsphere (Tohil) 124 6-1

8, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 5-2

Sixth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,

1, New Years Love (Jude) 124 15-1

2, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 3-1

3, Laurieann (Roman) 124 7-2

4, Blinkers (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Smackfire (Briceno) 124 10-1

6, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 124 4-1

7, Lemons Is Gone (Wood) 124 5-1

Seventh Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Carioca (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, Deacon Beacon (Olesiak) 124 9-2

3, Drivenmylifeaway (Bethke) 120 10-1

4, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 5-2

5, Full Throttle (Ramos) 124 12-1

6, Run for Matty (Jude) 124 8-1

7, Spicy Witt (Tohill) 120 15-1

8, Magic Revolution (Briceno) 120 6-1

9, Unsolved (Roman) 120 5-1

10, Kid Winmor (Wood) 124 20-1

Eighth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Wrath (McNeil) 124 3-1

1a , Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 3-1

2, Daahers Bully (Olesiak) 124 6-1

3, The Greatest Eagle (Tohill) 124 15-1

4, Catalogue (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, Baudette Blizzard (Wood) 124 8-1

6, Gold Note (Ramos) 124 20-1

7, Matriculate (Jude) 124 12-1

8, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 2-1

Ninth Race, $15,000, Pepsi Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Tap the Heart (Wood) 116 8-1

2, Bourn (Roman) 120 5-2

3, Rollin Blackout (Briceno) 116 15-1

4, Tellittothejudge (Ramos) 118 5-1

5, American Reality (Martinez) 120 3-1

6, Pow Pow (Jude) 118 8-1

7, Promptly Done (Bethke) 120 10-1

8, Presley’s Artwork (Haar) 116 8-1

9, Heavens Princess (McNeil) 118 20-1

10, American Sue, Tohill, Condon, 116, 8-1

Tenth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Emolga (Briceno) 124 10-1

2, Sweet Tatum (Jude) 124 15-1

3, Track Smart (Roman) 124 5-2

4, French Rose (Wood) 124 8-1

5, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 6-1

6, Brew Casa (Martinez) 124 9-2

7, Long Monday (Tohill) 124 3-1

8, Queens Gift (Ramos) 124 7-2

9, Remarkable Charm (Haar) 124 15-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 5, Miss Addisyn K — Ran great last week against the boys.

2, No. 3, Miss Mead — Needs to find her 2021 form.

3, No. 1, Bee Merry — One of two Rivera runniers in here.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Wicked Flashback — Newcomer to Fonner has been popular at the claim box.

2, No. 1, Neon Dreams — Ran a strong second to Justatapin on 3/16.

3, No. 4, Mitch’s Pins — Running insto shape, may surprise at decent odds.

Race 3

1, No. 6, Contraband — Has three career wins at four furlong distance.

2, No. 7, Dazzlin Mischief — Off since September, but has a solid AM work tab.

3, No. 2, All Shacked Up — Looked good early last week, may benefit shortening in distance.

Race 4

1, No. 4, Breakin Daylight — Just missed against similar on 3/19.

2, No. 6, Fiftyshadesofpurple — Those races last year at Lone Star look formidable.

3, No. 3, Macho Madness — Gets more ground today.

Race 5

1, No. 6, Lucky Every Day — Breaks through to win column today.

2, No. 8, Untethered Soul — Beat top choice last race.

3, No. 3, Chayil — Armando and Hibdon make for a strong duo.

Race 6

1, No. 2, First Alternate — There’s ome nice ladies in here, the choice in what should be a humdinger of a race.

2, No. 4, Blinkers — The Beyer numbers stand out, but we may see her best efforts later this meet.

3, No. 3, Lauireann — Couldn’t hold off top choice in Fonner debut.

Race 7

1, No. 9, Unsolved — Had a tough trip on 3/5, the pick in what looks to be a wide-open affair.

2, No. 1, Carioca — Two races here are shaping up as key heats.

3, No. 2, Deacon Beacon — Gets Jake in the irons today.

Race 8

1, No. 8, Gotta Like Ike — Three exacta finishes this meet.

2, No. 4, Catalogue — Last race was super impressive.

3, No. 1, Ecoffey Entry — Two solid runners, but I prefer Wrath.

Race 9

1, No. 2, Bourn — Toyed with an Allowance field here on 3/4.

2, No. 5, American Reality — Undefeated at Fonner.

3, No. 4, Tellittothejudge — Smashed a State-bred field in career bow, faces open company today.

Race 10

1, No. 5, Goodnightloving — Scores third time off layoff.

2, No. 3, Track Smart — Runner-up in the Bold Accent Stakes.

3, No. 2, Sweet Tatum — Juicy ML odds.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 5, No. 6 Lucky Every Day

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 6, No. 5 Smackfire

$20 Play of the Day

Race 4, $10 Exacta box No. 4 Breaking Daylight and No. 6 Fiftyshadesofpurple

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 5, Miss Addison K — Daily double play

Second: No.2, Lots of Shade — Let’s go Leland

Third: No. 3, Miss Mead — Has Potential

Race 2

First: No. 5, Stern- Wire to Wire last time4

Second: No.1, Neon Dreams — Lights Out

Third: No. 3, Just Splendid — Coming off nice win

Race 3

First: No. 7, Dazzl’n Mischief — By Into Mischief

Second: No. 5, Starward — Jake Up.

Third: No. 6, Contraband — Drop in Class

Race 4

First: No. 5, Flat Out Love — Has lot of Heart

Second: No.4, Breakin Daylight — 2nd by a neck in last

Third: No. 2, Backchatter — Out of Ecoffey barn

Race 5

First: No. 8, Untethered Soul — Hot Hibdon Barn

Second: No.1, Toms Maximilian — On A Roll

Third: No. 6, Lucky Every Day — May happen

Race 6

First: No. 3, Laurieann — Makes Amends today

Second: No.4, Blinkers — The Class

Third: No. 2, First Alternate — 3rd in Bold Accent

Race 7

First: No. 9, Unsolved — Wiseguy Play

Second: No.3, Drivenmylifeaway — First time Lasix

#4, Gabby Tom — The Favorite

Race 8

First: No. 8, Gotta Love Ike — Roman to Gonzalez

Second: No.1, Wrath — Just won last week

Third: No. 4, Catalogue — Goin for 3 in a row

Race 9

First: No. 2, Bourn — The Greek Speaks

Second: No.5, American Reality — Goin for 3 in a row

Third: No. , Tellittothejudge — Coming off Big Maiden Win

Race 10

First: No. 7, Long Monday — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 5, Goodnightloving — Ran Evenly in last

Third: No. 3, Track Smart — Will have to catch

Fourth: No. 8, Queens Gift — Jon’s Choice

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 2, Bourn in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No.9 Remarkable Charm in 10th

