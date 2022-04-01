Bourn, American Reality favorites in Pepsi Stakes

Friday Fonner Park results
First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 P R Girlfriend, Haar 4 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-4 3/4 .80
3 Smilin Josie, Tohill 1 4-1 4-1 2-2 2-10 5.10
5 Beautiful Judge, Martinez 3 3-3 3-2 4-1 3-2 1.70
4 Motrain, Ramos 5 5 5 5 4-1 1/2 15.50
2 Spentalloncc, McNeil 2 2-1/2 2-1 3-1/2 5 9.30
$2 Mutuels:
1 P R Girlfriend $3.60 $2.40 $2.10
3 Smilin Josie $3.80 $2.10
5 Beautiful Judge $2.10
Exacta (1-3), $3.90
Time: :25.20 :49.20 1:03 1:17.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Gold Schleiger - Dabria by Gio Ponti. Owner: Mckay Stables, LLC. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Judy Pryor.
Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Cantwaittograduate, Martinez 1 1-4 1-3 1-1 1/4 3.30
1 Hot Artie, Wood 3 3-2 2-hd 2-3/4 .60
7 Mischievous Devil, Ramos 2 2-hd 3-3 3-3 1/2 5.10
3 Forgery, Jude 5 4-2 4-2 4-nk 16.30
6 Gumbo, Briceno 4 6-6 6-8 5-2 1/4 23.90
5 Brewster, Roman 6 5-1 5-1/2 6-7 1/2 13.00
4 Other Than That, Bethke 7 7 7 7 17.10
$2 Mutuels:
2 Cantwaittograduate $8.60 $2.80 $2.20
1 Hot Artie $2.20 $2.20
7 Mischievous Devil $3.40
Daily Double (1-2), $13.80; Exacta (2-1), $5.70; Superfecta (2-1-7-3), $5.81; Trifecta (2-1-7), $10.20
Time: :22.20 :34.80 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Formidable - Steal the Sugar by Coronado’s Quest. Owner: Schuyler Condon. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Iowa State University.
Claimed: Hot Artie
Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Hunk of a Hit, Olesiak 3 5-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 3-2 1-1 1-4 1/2 1.60
1 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1/2 2-2 2-3/4 5.70
3 He Had a Secret, Roman 4 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 3-1 3-4 1/4 6.00
4 El Centenario, Bethke 6 6 4-1/2 4-1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1 3.40
6 Soul Ready, Briceno 2 4-1/2 6 5-7 5-8 5-12 1/4 29.70
5 My True Reward, Ramos 5 3-hd 5-1 6 6 6 2.30
$2 Mutuels:
2 Hunk of a Hit $5.20 $3.40 $2.40
1 Preferred Prospect $5.60 $3.40
3 He Had a Secret $3.00
Exacta (2-1), $16.50; Trifecta (2-1-3), $20.65
Time: :25.20 :50.80 1:16 1:30.40 1:44.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Pollard’s Vision - Hosanna Hit by Formal Gold. Owner: Mark Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: C. R. Trout.
Fourth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Red Red Wine, Roman 2 1-2 1-5 1-4 1/4 .20
2 D’wild Muffin, Martinez 4 3-1/2 2-1/2 2-4 16.10
1 Our Petunia, Jude 3 2-1/2 3-2 3-1/2 20.70
6 Leighton Kentucky, Olesiak 5 4-1 4-hd 4-1/2 15.10
5 High Cost of Livin, Wood 6 6-7 5-3 5-4 7.50
4 Ready to Charm, McNeil 7 7 7 6-1 1/2 12.50
7 Flaming Indy, Haar 1 5-1 1/2 6-5 7 28.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 Red Red Wine $2.40 $2.10 $2.20
2 D’wild Muffin $5.20 $3.20
1 Our Petunia $6.20
Exacta (3-2), $9.00; Superfecta (3-2-1-6), $29.55; Trifecta (3-2-1), $26.35; Pic 3 (2-2-3), $6.90
Time: :21.80 :34 :45.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Half Ours - Rebirth by Malagra. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Clear Creek Stud LLC.
Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Royal Outlaw, Wood 4 4-1 3-3 1-nk 3.50
6 Midnight Drama, Olesiak 3 1-hd 1-hd 2-3 1/2 1.00
1 Believe in Parts, Martinez 2 2-4 2-2 3-nk 4.40
3 R Voo’s Taboo, Briceno 7 6-1 4-1 4-1 1/4 16.60
8 Rhettroactive, Roman 5 5-1 6-1/2 5-1 53.80
4 Emmett Cat, Tohill 8 8 7-4 6-1 15.40
5 Last Bita Glitter, Bethke 1 3-1 1/2 5-1/2 7-2 1/2 20.70
2 Just Wing It, Ramos 6 7-1/2 8 8 5.40
$2 Mutuels:
8 Royal Outlaw $9.00 $3.40 $3.20
7 Midnight Drama $2.80 $2.40
2 Believe in Parts $2.40
Exacta (8-7), $11.50; Superfecta (8-7-2-4), $44.42; Trifecta (8-7-2), $21.20; Pic 3 (2-3-8), $10.70; Pic 4 (2-2-3-8), $32.80; Pic 5 (1-2-2-3-8), $96.40
Time: :22.80 :35.20 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Colt 2019, by Lord Nelson - I’m Wanted by Posse. Owner: TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse). Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: TK Stables LLC.
Late Scratches: Full Throttle
Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Goose Drank Wine, Jude 2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-7 1-10 1-14 3/4 5.20
7 Written Permission, Tohill 7 7-6 6-hd 4-3 2-1 1/2 2-5 1/2 8.60
6 Unbroken Song, McNeil 6 5-2 5-1 7-2 5-2 3-1 17.60
4 Thornish, Olesiak 4 4-1 1/2 4-1 3-1/2 3-4 4-1 13.00
5 A P’s Bluegrass, Ramos 1 3-1 1/2 3-1 6-2 4-1/2 5-2 3.80
2 Thetrashmanscoming, Haar 8 8 8 8 6-hd 6-7 1/4 9.10
8 Poderoso Equs, Martinez 3 6-1 7-5 5-1 7-5 7-5 4.00
3 Wild Firemaker, Roman 5 2-4 2-6 2-3 8 8 2.00
$2 Mutuels:
1 Goose Drank Wine $12.40 $6.40 $4.40
7 Written Permission $9.40 $5.80
6 Unbroken Song $7.40
Exacta (1-7), $44.00; Superfecta (1-7-6-4), $384.45; Trifecta (1-7-6), $227.40; Pic 3 (3-8-1), $30.50
Time: :24.60 :48.40 1:46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Oxbow - Ultimate Temper by Successful Appeal. Owner: Rushton Thoroughbreds LLC. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Calumet Farm.
Claimed: Wild Firemaker
Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Upperclassman, Roman 1 1-2 1-4 1-5 1-5 1/2 4.10
7 Euramaster, Haar 3 3-2 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-nk 11.40
9 Maximus the Great, McNeil 9 8 7-5 3-hd 3-2 9.50
4 Yodelers Way, Jude 2 2-hd 3-1/2 4-1 4-3/4 8.60
2 Singandcryindubai, Briceno 4 4-1 1/2 4-2 5-1/2 5-1/2 7.70
5 Fender Bender, Wood 5 5-1 5-1 1/2 6-2 6-1/2 10.20
8 Swingin’ Sam, Olesiak 7 6-1 1/2 6-hd 7-6 7-6 4.20
1 Papa Joe, Ramos 6 7-1 8 8 8 25.50
6 Sharp Art, Martinez 8 9-99 9-99 9-99 9-99 2.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 Upperclassman $10.20 $5.20 $3.60
7 Euramaster $9.80 $5.60
9 Maximus the Great $5.20
Exacta (3-7), $47.70; Omni (3-7), $22.40; Omni (3-9), $36.40; Omni (7-9), $43.40; Superfecta (3-7-9-4), $194.63; Trifecta (3-7-9), $155.25; Pic 3 (8-1-3), $103.40
Time: :24 :47.20 1:00.80 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Midshipman - Asset Class by Maria’s Mon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: H. Allen Poindexter.
Claimed: Euramaster, Singandcryindubai
Eighth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 That’s All Right, Roman 2 1-1 1-2 1-5 1-2 1/2 7.00
2 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 3 3-2 3-4 2-2 2-3 1/2 5.80
5 Aquatica, Haar 7 8-2 5-1/2 4-1 3-3 41.30
6 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 6 6-1 4-1 5-2 4-1/2 1.80
10 Zipporah, Tohill 5 7-1 8-1/2 6-1/2 5-nk 11.40
8 Back Inthat Action, Wood 9 9-1/2 7-1 1/2 7-1 6-hd 15.70
9 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 4 2-1 2-1/2 3-2 7-5 2.00
7 Prud as Punch, Briceno 8 5-1 1/2 6-2 8-5 8-2 3/4 68.40
1 Pearle de Veene, Bethke 10 10 10 9-2 9-4 3/4 13.00
4 Top of the Podium, Jude 1 4-hd 9-3 10 10 62.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 That’s All Right $16.00 $7.20 $5.40
2 Magic in a Hat $6.20 $5.20
5 Aquatica $15.40
Daily Double (3-3), $84.80; Exacta (3-2), $55.10; Superfecta (3-2-5-6), $263.88; Trifecta (3-2-5), $430.95; Pic 3 (1-3-3), $234.20; Pic 4 (8-1-3-3), $1,238.85; (3-8-1-3-3), $1,286.55
Time: :24.40 :48 1:00.80 1:14.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by First Samurai - Miss Impatient by Congrats. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Rake Farms.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Fonner Park Saturday entries
Saturday’s
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Bee Merry (Bethke) 124 3-1
2, Lots of Shade (Briceno) 124 2-1
3, Miss Mead (Tohill) 124 5-1
4, Joy Forever (Jude) 124 8-1
5, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 8-5
Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Neon Dreams (Ramos) 124 2-1
2, J’s Twostep Beauty (McNeil) 124 8-1
3, Just Splendid (Bethke) 124 6-1
4, Mitch’s Pins (Haar) 124 15-1
5, Stern (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Wicked Flashback (Olesiak) 124 3-1
7, Soybean (Wood) 124 10-1
Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Seeley (Ramos) 124 10-1
2, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 6-1
3, Dance Even (Briceno) 124 15-1
4, Horse Fly (Jude) 124 15-1
5, Starward (Olesiak) 124 4-1
6, Contraband (Wood) 124 2-1
7, Dazzl’n Mischief, Martinez, Martinez, 124, 9-5
Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
1, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 7-2
2, Backchatter (McNeil) 124 6-1
3, Macho Madness (Olesiak) 124 12-1
4, Breakin Daylight (Tohill) 124 5-2
5, Flat Out Love (Wood) 124 3-1
6, Fiftyshadesopurple (Haar) 124 5-1
7, Tap a Miracle, Briceno, Ness, 124 10-1
Fifth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Toms Maximillian (Haar) 124 7-2
2, Machos Vision (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Chayil (Martinez) 124 12-1
4, Jamacian Me Money (Jude) 124 15-1
5, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 20-1
6, Lucky Every Day (Roman) 124 3-1
7, Arrowsphere (Tohil) 124 6-1
8, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 5-2
Sixth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,
1, New Years Love (Jude) 124 15-1
2, First Alternate (Ramos) 124 3-1
3, Laurieann (Roman) 124 7-2
4, Blinkers (Martinez) 124 5-2
5, Smackfire (Briceno) 124 10-1
6, Such Great Heights (Olesiak) 124 4-1
7, Lemons Is Gone (Wood) 124 5-1
Seventh Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Carioca (Martinez) 124 4-1
2, Deacon Beacon (Olesiak) 124 9-2
3, Drivenmylifeaway (Bethke) 120 10-1
4, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 5-2
5, Full Throttle (Ramos) 124 12-1
6, Run for Matty (Jude) 124 8-1
7, Spicy Witt (Tohill) 120 15-1
8, Magic Revolution (Briceno) 120 6-1
9, Unsolved (Roman) 120 5-1
10, Kid Winmor (Wood) 124 20-1
Eighth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Wrath (McNeil) 124 3-1
1a , Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 3-1
2, Daahers Bully (Olesiak) 124 6-1
3, The Greatest Eagle (Tohill) 124 15-1
4, Catalogue (Martinez) 124 7-2
5, Baudette Blizzard (Wood) 124 8-1
6, Gold Note (Ramos) 124 20-1
7, Matriculate (Jude) 124 12-1
8, Gotta Love Ike (Roman) 124 2-1
Ninth Race, $15,000, Pepsi Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, Tap the Heart (Wood) 116 8-1
2, Bourn (Roman) 120 5-2
3, Rollin Blackout (Briceno) 116 15-1
4, Tellittothejudge (Ramos) 118 5-1
5, American Reality (Martinez) 120 3-1
6, Pow Pow (Jude) 118 8-1
7, Promptly Done (Bethke) 120 10-1
8, Presley’s Artwork (Haar) 116 8-1
9, Heavens Princess (McNeil) 118 20-1
10, American Sue, Tohill, Condon, 116, 8-1
Tenth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Emolga (Briceno) 124 10-1
2, Sweet Tatum (Jude) 124 15-1
3, Track Smart (Roman) 124 5-2
4, French Rose (Wood) 124 8-1
5, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 6-1
6, Brew Casa (Martinez) 124 9-2
7, Long Monday (Tohill) 124 3-1
8, Queens Gift (Ramos) 124 7-2
9, Remarkable Charm (Haar) 124 15-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 5, Miss Addisyn K — Ran great last week against the boys.
2, No. 3, Miss Mead — Needs to find her 2021 form.
3, No. 1, Bee Merry — One of two Rivera runniers in here.
Race 2
1, No. 6, Wicked Flashback — Newcomer to Fonner has been popular at the claim box.
2, No. 1, Neon Dreams — Ran a strong second to Justatapin on 3/16.
3, No. 4, Mitch’s Pins — Running insto shape, may surprise at decent odds.
Race 3
1, No. 6, Contraband — Has three career wins at four furlong distance.
2, No. 7, Dazzlin Mischief — Off since September, but has a solid AM work tab.
3, No. 2, All Shacked Up — Looked good early last week, may benefit shortening in distance.
Race 4
1, No. 4, Breakin Daylight — Just missed against similar on 3/19.
2, No. 6, Fiftyshadesofpurple — Those races last year at Lone Star look formidable.
3, No. 3, Macho Madness — Gets more ground today.
Race 5
1, No. 6, Lucky Every Day — Breaks through to win column today.
2, No. 8, Untethered Soul — Beat top choice last race.
3, No. 3, Chayil — Armando and Hibdon make for a strong duo.
Race 6
1, No. 2, First Alternate — There’s ome nice ladies in here, the choice in what should be a humdinger of a race.
2, No. 4, Blinkers — The Beyer numbers stand out, but we may see her best efforts later this meet.
3, No. 3, Lauireann — Couldn’t hold off top choice in Fonner debut.
Race 7
1, No. 9, Unsolved — Had a tough trip on 3/5, the pick in what looks to be a wide-open affair.
2, No. 1, Carioca — Two races here are shaping up as key heats.
3, No. 2, Deacon Beacon — Gets Jake in the irons today.
Race 8
1, No. 8, Gotta Like Ike — Three exacta finishes this meet.
2, No. 4, Catalogue — Last race was super impressive.
3, No. 1, Ecoffey Entry — Two solid runners, but I prefer Wrath.
Race 9
1, No. 2, Bourn — Toyed with an Allowance field here on 3/4.
2, No. 5, American Reality — Undefeated at Fonner.
3, No. 4, Tellittothejudge — Smashed a State-bred field in career bow, faces open company today.
Race 10
1, No. 5, Goodnightloving — Scores third time off layoff.
2, No. 3, Track Smart — Runner-up in the Bold Accent Stakes.
3, No. 2, Sweet Tatum — Juicy ML odds.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 5, No. 6 Lucky Every Day
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 6, No. 5 Smackfire
$20 Play of the Day
Race 4, $10 Exacta box No. 4 Breaking Daylight and No. 6 Fiftyshadesofpurple
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 5, Miss Addison K — Daily double play
Second: No.2, Lots of Shade — Let’s go Leland
Third: No. 3, Miss Mead — Has Potential
Race 2
First: No. 5, Stern- Wire to Wire last time4
Second: No.1, Neon Dreams — Lights Out
Third: No. 3, Just Splendid — Coming off nice win
Race 3
First: No. 7, Dazzl’n Mischief — By Into Mischief
Second: No. 5, Starward — Jake Up.
Third: No. 6, Contraband — Drop in Class
Race 4
First: No. 5, Flat Out Love — Has lot of Heart
Second: No.4, Breakin Daylight — 2nd by a neck in last
Third: No. 2, Backchatter — Out of Ecoffey barn
Race 5
First: No. 8, Untethered Soul — Hot Hibdon Barn
Second: No.1, Toms Maximilian — On A Roll
Third: No. 6, Lucky Every Day — May happen
Race 6
First: No. 3, Laurieann — Makes Amends today
Second: No.4, Blinkers — The Class
Third: No. 2, First Alternate — 3rd in Bold Accent
Race 7
First: No. 9, Unsolved — Wiseguy Play
Second: No.3, Drivenmylifeaway — First time Lasix
#4, Gabby Tom — The Favorite
Race 8
First: No. 8, Gotta Love Ike — Roman to Gonzalez
Second: No.1, Wrath — Just won last week
Third: No. 4, Catalogue — Goin for 3 in a row
Race 9
First: No. 2, Bourn — The Greek Speaks
Second: No.5, American Reality — Goin for 3 in a row
Third: No. , Tellittothejudge — Coming off Big Maiden Win
Race 10
First: No. 7, Long Monday — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 5, Goodnightloving — Ran Evenly in last
Third: No. 3, Track Smart — Will have to catch
Fourth: No. 8, Queens Gift — Jon’s Choice
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 2, Bourn in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No.9 Remarkable Charm in 10th