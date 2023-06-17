Early in his high school career, Aurora’s Carsen Staehr had a tough time.

Staehr, who was used to being the fastest in his class, was getting passed in speed and size by other classmates. With a desire to be great, he was frustrated.

Then hit his growth spurt.

“When everyone started passing me, I was like ‘man, what am I doing wrong?’ It weighed down on me because I wanted to be successful, but it was so hard because my body could only go so far,” he said. “Hitting that growth spurt changed a lot for me. One, it gave me confidence. I’m like ‘OK, I can compete with these guys.’ I felt more comfortable in my body. That had a big impact and just being able to lift and train harder.

“After my freshman year of football, I thought about quitting just because it bugged me so much that I couldn’t do anything like I was used to. I wasn’t having fun. Once junior year hit, and I was playing some varsity time, that really hit me in football, and I was like ‘man, this is awesome’ because I’m out here with my friends. I’m just really thankful I didn’t quit because it turned out to be one of the best times of my life.’

Staehr (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) capitalized on that growth spurt, finishing with a state football runner-up medal three times including his senior year. He also won three gold medals in his track and field career including defending his triple jump title to go along with a gold in long jump his senior season and was named First Team All-Heartland in basketball his senior year.

For his athletic success, Staehr is the 2022-2023 Grand Island Independent boys athlete of the year.

“I moved to Aurora in fourth grade,” Staehr said. “Before that, we were in Overton. There, my dad was the athletic director, the head boys basketball coach and the head track coach. I’d always go to practices whether it was track or basketball all of the time. My parents definitely raised me up on sports. …I’m thankful they did because of the success and the memories and experiences I’ve been able to create in sports.”

Staehr said when he thinks back as to when it clicked he could be a special athlete, it was a week two game against Bennington his junior season where the Huskies lost 55-44 to the eventual state champion Badgers.

Aurora football coach Kyle Peterson also felt like that game was when Staehr broke free.

“He had an incredible punt return for a touchdown against Bennington,” Peterson said. “It was one of those punt returns where he makes five people miss and runs all the way across the field and back. …At that point in time, you knew you had a really good football player and not just a really good athlete on the football field.”

Staehr finished his senior football season with 56 catches for 886 yards and eight touchdowns, making the All-Heartland 11-man offensive super squad.

Finishing without a state football title still ‘stings,’ Staehr said, but he said it’s important to look at all the other success.

“We’re not defined by those three games,” he said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things he (Peterson) said is just to be proud of what you accomplished because not a lot of teams in Aurora history and in the state have gone to the state championship three years in a row.”

On the basketball court, Staehr finished his senior season averaging 10.8 points per game and 1.4 apg. That helped him earn Super Squad honors on the All-Heartland boys basketball team.

Aurora coach Kevin Asher said he was one of their ‘go-to’ players on a Huskies team that finished as runner-up in their district final.

“We ask him to do a lot as far as scoring and rebounding,” Asher said. “Very explosive athlete that could create his own shot. He has probably one of the best pull up jumpers I’ve coached. I guess what separated him and the growth he had over the past two years is he held people accountable, his character was very strong in a leadership role, and kids looked to him to get us out of some tough times.”

And in track and field, Staehr, who’s committed to the University of South Dakota’s track and field team, said he set out what he wanted to do: defend his triple jump title as well as winning the long jump.

But most importantly he said, he proved to his family, including his brother Ryan who will be a sophomore at Aurora next year, that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“My brother is one of my biggest supporters,” Staehr said. “He’s like a stat guru. …He’s always telling me like ‘oh, Jaylen Lloyd went 48-0 this week or 24-0. He’s always like ‘you have to jump that. You have to go get him.’ He’s always pushing me as well. …I like to say I do it for him, my friends and my family as well because they mean so much to me.”

Aurora track coach Gordon Wilson said that to him, Staehr’s ability to put his speed and jumping ability makes him special. But most of all, he handles his business seamlessly.

“In my opinion and I’ve told other people this before, I don’t see Carsen as being a real loud kid in the sense that he needs to talk about what he needs to do,” Wilson said. “He just goes about his business. That’s one thing I’ve always appreciated about him. When he’s out there, he takes care of business and goes about what he does very well. Just kind of a quiet professional. That might be the best phrase I could use there.”

Staehr said he takes pride in participating in three sports, something that has become less common among high school athletes.

“I think one of the biggest things that helped me grow my skillset is being a three-sport athlete and getting different training in different muscle groups and things like that,” he said. “And then the team mindset as well. I think that really helped as well because you don’t want to let your brothers down on the football field.

“I kind of apply that to myself. I don’t want to let me, my family or my friends down in track. …I talk to some of those kids in track meets and they say how they train during the summer and things like that. I tell them I haven’t done any outside workouts or anything, and they’re like ‘what? Are you serious?’ …I think that’s really helped me.”

But with his growth spurt that made him the athlete he is today came some negative side effects, like tendonitis in both of his knees. Staehr said it was hard on him in football and basketball this year because he never felt like he was 100% healthy. He also dealt with lower back issues during the track and field season that at times kept him out of events.

“I just felt like there was nothing I could do for it because it was an overuse thing,” he said. “I would just have to stop doing stuff completely which I couldn’t do. It was hard mentally. Sports are hard in general and then when you’re playing through injuries as well, it’s annoying. …It was tough, but like I said, it’s a mindset. You don’t want to let your guys down.”

Even with the pain, he overcame his adversity and now, an Aurora boy has now won this award in back-to-back years as Staehr follows Gage Griffith, who’s throwing track at Wyoming. Staehr credits the coaches and the community for the success of their athletes.

“We just have good people here in Aurora,” he said. “We have people who want to win and people who want their kids to be successful, so they’ll do whatever they can to make that a reality for their kids. Being able to be a part of this culture and this town helps a lot with everything.”