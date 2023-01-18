BOYS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Nebraska Christian boys aim for Goldenrod Conference final

In all of the years of Riverside’s existence, the Nebraska Christian boys basketball team has been unable to take down the Chargers.

The Eagles will get another shot at Riverside on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Goldenrod Conference tournament.

“I think they lost four and now have won nine straight,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Predew said. “They’re so athletic and probably one of the better teams in the state at going from defense to offense. They want to score, so that’s tough. They’re well disciplined and don’t turn the ball over. Just a lot of respect for coach Schmieding and their team. They’re a team that’s had their way with us for the last four or five years or even longer.

“They’re going to be a tough team. We’re going to have to play our best game of the year so far. That means taking away their transition game and making it a half court game and making them score in the halfcourt and identifying where their shooters are. Defensively, I imagine they’re going to be in their 1-3-1 zone and put a lot of pressure on our perimeter players and try to take our perimeter players away.”

Perdew went on to say that when this year’s Nebraska Christian senior glass was in eighth grade, the Eagles blew a lead to Riverside in this same exact spot.

“We were up one, and they put up a shot, missed, and they got the rebound and hit a three at the buzzer to win,” Perdew said. “These seniors remember that, and they don’t want that to happen again. They want to take care of business, and they’re motivated and excited to play.”

Right now, Perdew said the season has been up and down, which can be seen with a 7-5 record. He said Drew and Micah Perdew have been battling nagging injuries, and the team has had lapses in free throw shooting or turnovers that have cost them a couple of games they could have won.

One of those games was the season opener, which was a 55-48 loss to Twin River.

“We’re up that entire game by seven or eight, and it was disappointing because we didn’t finish it,” Perdew said. “Missed a few free throws in the fourth quarter, and we kind of quit attacking offensively and tried to hold the ball too much. All of the sudden, it’s a two point game, and I think our boys kind of panicked. That old adage that you learn way more from a loss than you do a win I think has helped us close out a few games. That was a disappointing one.”

Gabe Langemeier leads Nebraska Christian, averaging 14.5 points per game on 56% shooting, 7.1 rebounds per game and one block per game.

“Having a kid like Gabe Langemeier that is tough in the post is working well for us right now,” Perdew said. “We can get the ball inside to him, and he can go to work and score a lot in the post. That’s nice to have. I wish I could count on that every season. He’s big and strong and has decent moves in the post. It’s fun, and it’s easy to get the ball inside.

Perdew said with teams collapsing on him more frequently means shooters have to continue to step up, like Micah, who scored 25 points and went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the Eagles 64-37 conference tournament opener against St. Edward.

Drew, Riley Schreiber and Micah Davis are the other players filling in the starting lineup for the Eagles.

Defensively, Perdew said Nebraska Christian is unselfish as they come, almost to a fault.

“I think we were helping guys too much when we didn’t need to and collapsing in the lane when we didn’t need to,” he said. “All of the sudden, there’s guys open outside and no one can get there to contest the shot, and we’re giving up open looks. We worked a lot on just running guys off of the three-point line and making them put the ball on the floor. I think we’ve gotten better there, and it’s always a work in progress.”

He said he also wants to continue to use their defense to create transition offense and rebound the basketball better.

While Nebraska Christian has had mixed results this season, Perdew said the Humphrey St. Francis game on Dec. 20th has been a turning point for his team, even if it hasn’t shown up in terms of wins and losses.

“We’ve struggled covering guys and leaving guys open from the three and not really playing sound defense, but I think after our St. Francis game right before break, that was a really good loss for us actually,” Perdew said. “We learned a lot from that game, and I think since then, we’ve played a lot better and a lot of close games. We lost by nine to Osceola who’s a good team. We lost by eight to Lincoln Christian (56-48). I think we’re playing better now, and I think we’ve kind of turned a corner.”

If Nebraska Christian wins on Thursday, they’ll likely see the D-2 N0. 6 Flyers in the championship game. Perdew said the Eagles would welcome the opportunity to play them again.

“That’s something we haven’t talked a lot about, but I think it’s in the back of everybody’s mind,” Perdew said. “We feel like we can play better than we did on Dec. 20th against them. I think we’re a better team, and I think they’re a better team too. I’ve watched them a couple of times. They just do everything so well. They’re well disciplined and well coached. I have a lot of respect for (Eric) Kessler and what he does there.

“We’re excited if we get that opportunity but first thing’s first, we have to take care of that opportunity, and see what we can do. Fullerton is getting some guys back too, and they’re a tough team to play. Whatever happens, I think it’s going to be an interesting weekend to see how this all plays out.”

Conference tournaments keep rolling

With the Goldenrod Conference tournament wrapping up on Saturday, two other area tournaments begin on Monday with the Centennial and Central Conference tournament.

Both tournaments have their championship game on Saturday.

In the Centennial Conference, Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia are the two area teams. In the Central Conference, Northwest, Adams Central and Aurora are the teams from the area.