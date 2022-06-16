BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Grand Island Central Catholic's Keith Kester guides Crusaders to second title

Keith Kester says he has always been a track and field person.

In fact, maybe all of his life — literally.

Kester was born when his dad Ed was a track athlete at Doane College.

Kester was a track athlete at Cambridge and went on to compete in college at Doane for coach Fred Beile.

“I love all sports but there is just something special about track in my heart because of growing up in a track family,” Kester said. “I remember going to a lot of state track meet ever since I was 10. It’s been a part of me forever.”

Track continued to be a part of Kester’s life when he came to Grand Island Central Catholic in 1981. He was part of the girls track staff during his first year, then the boys and girls combined the following year.

He became the head coach in 1991.

This past season, Kester helped guide the Crusaders to their second state track championship.

For those reasons, Kester is named the Independent boys coach of the year for the second time. He last won the award in 2004 when the Crusaders won their first state title.

When looking back at what GICC did last May, Kester said it’s still sinking in, not just on the state championship but the season as a whole.

“I’m not sure if it’s really sunk in yet, but I’ve had a million memories of this past season,” Kester said. “There were so many great things that the kids did this season.”

GICC activities director Dick Ross said Kester is a great asset to Central Catholic, especially to the track program. Kester is also an assistant coach on the football team.

“He’s been great for our track program. He’s really dedicated to our track program in the many years he’s been involved,” Ross said. “He’s great to work with and great for the kids, who just love him. He really cares for the athletes.”

Kester said he knew the Crusaders had to potential to do well during the season. A majority of the GICC athletes were part of the junior high state championship they won when the seniors were eighth graders.

As the season went on, Kester said he saw in the results that GICC had a chance to be state champions.

But he felt he didn’t need to say anything about it to the athletes about it.

“I didn’t really need to. Our kids knew they had the potential to do that,” Kester said. “They were part of the junior high state championship team when they were eighth graders and were part of our state runner-up team last year. I’m sure our kids knew they had a chance when the season began. I know they’ve probably discussed it a lot to each other.”

The Crusaders won three events and had 11 medalists in winning the state title including Brayton Johnson capturing the 400, Ben Alberts winning the 800 as well as claiming the 1,600 relay.

But it’s the 1,600 relay that Kester and the Crusader coaching staff and athletes said that they will remember the most from the state track meet.

GICC trailed Battle Creek 62-58 entering the final event. But the Crusaders suffered a setback before the 1,600 relay, the final event.

Gage Steinke was a member of the relay but injured his hamstring during the 100 finals.

Ishmael Nadir was asked to fill in for Steinke with Isaac Herbek, Johnson and Alberts.

Kester said he was confident Nadir and the Crusaders were going to put a good effort.

“Ishmael had a great week of practice, and I told the kids that they are still going to run well,” Kester said. “I talked to them individually and said to make sure Ishmael believes that and that you believe that.”

The Crusaders were in the first heat, which they won at 3:32.02.

Battle Creek had a team in the second heat so GICC had to wait and see what happened in the next heat.

Neumann won the next heat at 3:32.08, which meant the Crusaders won the event. Battle Creek finished fifth in the heat and seventh overall.

That gave the Crusaders the state title 68-64 in the final team standings.

Kester said GICC overcame so many obstacles, physically and mentally, in not only the state meet, but during a track season where many of the meets were either very cold or windy.

“I told the kids many times during the season they had an advantage over everyone else in those situations if you don’t allow them to be an issue or allow them to matter,” Kester said. “The weather was not good during the second day of the state track meet, and we had obstacles to overcome with the weather and an injury, The kids did not let those things affect them. The kids decided to fight through and take advantage of the situation.”

Ross said he saw Kester show some emotions after the 1,600 relay gave the Crusaders the state championship.

“I know he was excited when 1,600 relay won the meet for us because when I looked over, he had tears in his eyes,” Ross said.

Kester said he coached some great athletes who had goals they wanted to achieve.

“It’s always rewarding when you see kids who have a lot of potential with a lot of ability who want to reach that potential,” Kester said. “Those kids were great competitors and always want to get better. They would do anything I tell them to do and listen and try to put those things into action. They were able to do that, and they know we just want them to reach their goals.”

But Kester said there’s more he gets from coaching. That’s the relationships he builds with his athletes, along with seeing them improve in whatever they did, whether it was in sports or in life.

“The relationships with your athletes, watching them achieve their goals and having the success,” Kester said. “You might have a state champion or a kid that sets a personal record in an event that may never place in a meet. There’s much joy in those things, and the kids remember those things.

“When I talk about former athletes, I talk more about how they have grown and the people they have become. Things like that are what make you proud.”

