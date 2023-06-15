When the Nebraska Schools Activities Association sanctioned bowling as a sport three years ago, it didn’t take long for Grand Island Senior High Activities Director Cindy Wells long to find a coach.

Paul Lee was a coach of the club bowling teams Grand Island had before it was sanctioned and also was already helping with the unified bowling teams.

Lee came up to Wells and told her that if Senior High ever needed a coach when bowling gets sanctioned, he would be interested.

One year after it did, GISH decided to put bowling as one of the sports athletes could compete in. A short time later, Wells brought in Lee for an interview for the position. She said she felt Lee was the right person after the interview.

“He was always involved with us and was willing to help us with whatever we needed,” Wells said. “He told me that if high school bowling ever gets sanctioned, he would be glad to help out in any way that he could.

“When it got sanctioned, I brought him in for an interview. After that interview, I knew he would be a great fit for the program.”

And ever since, the Islanders found immediate success in the short time the program has been in existence.

Grand Island has won the past two state bowling championships. This past season, the Islanders went 4-0 at the state tournament to capture the school’s second consecutive state championship.

For those reasons, Lee has been named the 2022-23 Independent boys coach of the year.

Looking back at the Islanders’ accomplishments over the past year, Lee said it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“In some ways it has and some ways, it hasn’t. You don’t realize what they’ve done, and you start to think about things like ‘Wow.’ Two years in a row is pretty special,” Lee said. “The kids accomplished a lot and were really driven. And they work hard. They put in a lot of effort in practices. The award is seeing it pay off at state and the success they had.”

Lee, who had been trying to get the sport sanctioned before it did, said he was more than thrilled with the news that bowling got sanctioned.

“I just thought the kids deserved the recognition through the school,” Lee said. “When it’s a club sport, nobody really knows what’s going on, and it’s more laid back. It’s nice to represent the school’s colors once it became a NSAA sport.”

Familiarity with the bowlers was one of the reasons that drew Wells to Lee.

He has been active with the bowlers at an early age as they have bowled with Brayden, Paul’s son.

Wells said the bowlers know what Lee is like because of that.

“He’s been so active with the youth bowling at Westside Lanes that he had a lot of connections with the kids when they started at age 4-5. He’s been such a great mentor to the kids. The kids really respect him,” Wells said. “He pushes them but does it in a calm demeanor. But they’ve been around him a lot over the years, so they know what he’s like.”

There was pressure on the Islanders with being the defending state champions. Lee said there were times when the Islanders felt that at times but handled it really well.

“We had a big target on our back,” Lee said. “People definitely wanted to come out and beat us. That added a little pressure, but we had seniors who put in a lot of work over the years. And the kids took care of each other pretty well and had each other’s back.

“When things got a little frustrating for one guy, there was another one that was there to pick them up.”

Grand Island rolled through its first two opponents through the state tournament with no problems. But then came Fremont, who took a 2-0 lead on the Islanders.

Grand Island won the next games to win 3-2, advancing to the final. The Tigers came through the consolation bracket and advanced to the state championship match. It was another battle as Fremont went up 2-1 before the Islanders won the next two games to take the title.

What made the season even more memorable was Kaden Kuusela finished as the Class A individual winner. He won the Class A singles championship by winning three matches, including defeating Bellevue West’s Nathaniel Centineo 484-427 in the final.

“That was cool, and it couldn’t have worked out any better,” Lee said.

Lee is also the girls assistant coach with Brad Earnest. The Islanders brought home the Class A state runner-up trophy.

Grand Island dropped its opening game of the state tournament to Norfolk 3-0 but came back to win four straight matches to get into the championship match with Fremont.

The Islanders led 2-1 in the championship before the Tigers won the final two games to take the title.

“That was awesome,” Lee said. “Brad did such an amazing job with those girls. That was unexpected because they were a young team who had to scratch five or six bowlers together. At state, they really got it handed to them in their first match, but they came back and responded well.”

Lee said getting to experience the state championship with Brayden has been fun, even though he admitted it did cause some tension at times.

“That’s what made this even more special,” Lee said. “Most of the time it was amazing, but there were some frustrating times as well. But it was a lot of fun. I learned from him, and he learned from me. I’ll cherish those moments.”

Lastly, Lee said while winning a state championship was a nice reward for the athletes, there was more to coaching than just that.

“I want them all to succeed and that’s not just by winning a state championship,” Lee said. “It means showing good sportsmanship and being courteous to other bowlers. If we had won state, that’s great, but it wouldn’t have defined us if we didn’t.”