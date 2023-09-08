It would have been easy for Heartland Lutheran to hang in the towel after the way the first quarter went.

Brady went up 14-0 in the first three minutes, then had a 20-0 lead after the quarter. But the Red Hornets didn’t quit. They cut the deficit into a one-position game numerous times during the contest, but the Eagles always had an answer during a 39-30 win over Heartland Lutheran Friday.

HL coach Brent Penny said he was proud of the Red Hornets for just hanging in there after the first quarter.

“We’ve talked about giving the best effort possible in order to win and I thought our kids gave a great effort tonight. We could have given up easily but they didn’t,” Penny said. “I’m super proud of them.”

The reason the Red Hornets could never get over the hump was because of Brady quarterback Rylie Shirk. The senior ran the ball 30 times for 159 yards with four touchdowns and was 8 of 20 for 187 yards with two strikes.

Shirk first scored on a 23-yard run. Then after the Eagles recovered a Heartland Lutheran fumble on its first possession, he threw a 22-yard strike to Kyler Lewis for a 14-0 lead. Smirk added another score on a 61-yard run for the 20-0 lead.

“He’s a great player and the real deal. There’s really not a good way to defend him. I thought we did a good job after the first quarter, and made him throw some tough balls,” Penny said.

The Red Hornets got back into the game in the second quarter. Quarterback Chad Rostvet found Vance Smith, who broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown strike. Then Heartland Lutheran cut it to 20-12 on a Rostvet 52-yard pass to Darren Bexten.

However, Shirk gave momentum to Brady going into the locker room as he found Cinch Sanger for a 45-yard touchdown pass for a 26-12 lead at the break.

“We had him but we just couldn’t complete the tackle and Shirk just made a great throw for the touchdown,” Penny said.

Heartland Lutheran did manage to score on its first possession of the second half. The Red Hornets used a seven-play drive as Rostvet found Javon Hauser for a 12-yard pass for the only points of the third quarter.

Brady responded to start the fourth as Shirk took the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard run for a 32-18 lead.

But Rostvet threw two touchdown strikes on the Red Hornets next two possessions. He threw a 50-yard pass to Smith and then a 3-yard pass to Bexten to cut the deficit to 32-30, but the PAT was no good. In 6-man, that would have tied the game at 32-all.

However Brady scored on the next possession on four plays, which ended on a Shirk 6-yard run and Shirk ran it in for the extra point. In 6-man, a run after a touchdown is worth only one point.

The Eagles stopped the Red Hornets on the next possession to get the win.

“I told the kids at the half just give yourself a chance and we did. We won the third quarter, and got it to within 32-30 but they just executed that final touchdown drive,” Penny said. “Give them credit.”

Restvet was 16 of 32 for 206 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Smith had six catches for 92 yards with two scores, while Bexten had four catches for 72 yards with two scores.

It doesn’t get easier for the Red Hornets as they take on Six-man No. 1 and defending state champion Parkview Christian Thursday at Heartland Lutheran.

Penny said he wants the Red Hornets to focus on the positives going into the next game.

“We did a lot of great things tonight and we have only one senior and one junior,” Penny said. “We’re progressing in the right direction. I know we have Parkview Christian coming up and they’re a good team. We at least got some momentum out of this and hopefully we can carry it over into the next game.”

Brady 39, Heartland Lutheran 30

Brady; 20; 6; 0; 13–39

Heartland Lutheran; 0; 12; 6; 12–30

First Quarter

B -Shirk 23 run (Shirk kick), 9:21.

B- Lewis 22 pass from Shirk (PAT blocked), 7:05.

B- Shirk 61 run (PAT blocked), 5:27.

Second Quarter

HL -Smith 36 pass from Rostvet (PAT failed), 7:44.

HL — Bexten 52 pass from Rostvet (PAT failed), 0:28.

B — Sanger 45 pass from Shirk (pass failed), 0:00.

Third Quarter

HL — Hauser 12 pass from Rostvet (PAT blocked) 7:16.

Fourth Quarter

B — Shirk 1 run (PAT failed), 8:44.

HL — Smith 50 pass from Rostvet (PAT blocked), 6:31.

HL — Bexten 3 pass from Rostvet (PAT failed), 2:49.

B- Shirk 6 run (Shirk run), 2:14