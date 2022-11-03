Breakdown on area teams playing in quarterfinals of state playoffs

The Grand Island Independent area has nine area teams competing in this Friday’s state football quarterfinal round.

Grand Island Senior High and Northwest continue to make up the city teams. Aurora, Adams Central, Hastings St. Cecilia, Ord, Riverside, Nebraska Christian and Central Valley are the area schools still alive for a state title.

All semifinals will be played Friday, Nov.11. The D-6 championship game will be held at the University of Nebraska-Kearney the Friday before, on Nov. 18. Classes A, D-1 and D-2 will have their state championship game held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Monday, Nov. 21. Classes B, C-1 and C-2 will be played at the same location on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Starting with the area schools, Class A No. 5 Grand Island (8-2) hosts No. 7 Millard South (6-4) in the 4-12 matchup. The game time is set for 7 p.m. at GISH’s Memorial Stadium. The Islanders are coming off of a 35-28 victory over Omaha North. They had to rally after trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

Millard South upset Kearney on the road last week in a 35-21 victory. The Patriots are led by Camden Kozeal who is committed to play baseball in college for Vanderbilt University, annually one of the best programs in the country.

Class B No. 7 Northwest (5-5) will hit the road once again and look to pull off another upset when they face No. 4 Waverly (8-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the 13-5 matchup. Northwest upset Elkhorn last week when kicker Peyton Atwood drilled a 41-yard field goal to give them the 24-21 lead in the closing seconds.

Waverly hosted Norris last week and rolled to a 42-13 win. Northwest and Waverly met in last year’s playoffs and Waverly left the field victorious with a 59-13 win.

In Class C-1, No. 1 Aurora (10-0) hosts No. 8 Lincoln Christian (8-2) in the 1-9 matchup, while No. 7 Adams Central (8-2) travels to No. 4 McCook (10-0) in the 6-3 matchup. Both games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Starting with Aurora, the Huskies reached the game by dominating Columbus Scotus, 42-13. Lincoln Christian pulled off an upset in the round of 16 and defeated Omaha Roncalli Catholic in a nail-biting 43-42 win.

Aurora is led by Carlos Collazo, who was last year’s honorary captain on 11-man offense for the Independent. Meanwhile, the Crusaders are four yards away from having five players with over 500 rushing yards.

Adams Central and McCook have already played once this season, with the Bison defeating the Patriots 28-14. Adams Central is led by a two-headed monster at running back in Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant, while McCook features one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Adam Dugger.

In Class C-2, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0) travels to No. 5 Battle Creek (8-2) in the 1-9 matchup, while No. 2 Ord (9-1) hosts No. 6 Oakland-Craig (8-2). Both games are at 7 p.m.

St. Cecilia is coming off of a 29-16 win over Valentine. The Bluehawks are led by quarterback Carson Kudlacek, who has accounted for 44 touchdowns this season.

Battle Creek’s losses are to Ord and No. 1 Norfolk Catholic this season. The Braves reached the game by defeating Gordon-Rushville 42-14 on the road. They’re led by running back Trent Uhlir, who has great size for the position (6-foot-2, 225 pounds).

Ord shut out Chase County 40-0 to advance to the quarterfinals round, while Oakland-Craig’s offense powered the Knights to a 56-30 win over Fillmore Central.

The Chanticleers will have to overcome the loss of their top receiving target, tight end Talan Bruha who tore his ACL in the win last Friday. The two teams last played in the 2020 semifinals, which resulted in a 38-28 Ord win.

In Class D-1, No. 7 Riverside (9-1) hosts No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) in the 4-5 matchup at 6 p.m., while No. 10 Nebraska Christian (8-2) hosts No. 2 Stanton (10-0) in a 11-3 matchup at 7 p.m.

The Chargers defeated Summerland 30-18 to reach the quarterfinals after falling behind 12-6 at halftime. The Warriors defeated Heartland 34-22. Neligh-Oakdale is led by quarterback Aiden Kuester who became the Nebraska all-class record for total yards in a career, surpassing Scott Frost.

Nebraska Christian upset Thayer Central last Friday, winning 14-8 on the road. The Eagles feature a difficult system to defend on offense, with three capable ball carriers ready for their turn to carry the rock at any time.

Stanton rolled to a 54-18 win over Ravenna to reach the quarterfinals. The Mustangs are led by sophomore running back Becker Pohlman who has rushed for over 1,300 yards this season.

Lastly, in D-2, No. 7 Central Valley (9-1) hosts No. 2 and No. 4-seed Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (10-0) at 6:30 p.m in a 4-12 matchup. The Cougars traveled west and defeated a difficult Sandhills/Thedford team on the road last Friday, winning 20-16, while BDS cruised to a 54-26 win over Lawrence-Nelson.

Central Valley’s only loss so far this season was on a hail mary as the clock expired, while the Eagles have scored under 40 points only once this season.