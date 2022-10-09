Broken Bow aiming for three-peat

Broken Bow has a chance to do something no Class C school has done since 2011.

The Indians have a chance to win three state titles in a row. No school in Class C has done that since Boone Central accomplished that feat from 2009-11.

Broken Bow gets that chance starting at 9 a.m. Monday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Indian coach Kelly Cooksley said they know what is at task, but he thinks the players have handled the pressure very well.

“I see a sense of calmness with the girls, and that’s not an easy thing to do when you are going for three in a row,” Cooksley said. “They are confident and not getting rattled. I really think nothing is going to be too big for them.”

One thing that has helped Broken Bow this year is their experience. The Indians return four golfers, including two medalists from last year’s team.

Camryn Johnson finished ninth, while Molly Custer was 12th at last year’s state meet. Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf were the other two that were part of the state championship team. Skylar Benjamin is the new golfer competing at state.

And that has helped Broken Bow be dominant this season. The Indians have dominated almost every meet they have competed in. The only meet they didn’t win was the Kearney Invite where they came in fourth while competing against a few Class A and B schools.

Last year’s team had a few new faces, and it showed on the first day as the Indians were down five strokes to Columbus Scotus after the first day. They came back and outshot the Shamrocks 345-376 to take the title with a 719 two-day score.

Cooksley said having that experience is valuable.

“We’ve been very fortunate for that,” Cooksley said. “It does not matter what sport it is, when you have experience during the big stage when the lights are the brightest, it is incalculable what it means. The kids have been through it and been at the mountaintop.”

Even though Broken Bow is favored to win its third-straight title, Cooksley said there will be some challengers, namely Scotus, which is basically golfing on its home course, as well as Minden. The Indians beat both teams at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite as they fired a 353, while Minden was second with a 373 and Scotus was third with a 396.

Broken Bow also has a win over Minden after claiming the Class C, District 4 Meet in Cambridge last Monday. Broken Bow fired a 338 to take the district, 26 strokes less than the Whippets.

Cooksley said the Indians just need to focus on themselves.

“I’m sure a few of the Scotus kids golf on that course all the time, and we know Minden is capable of,” Cooksley said. “We just need to focus on what we do and not worry about what other teams do.”

Cooksley said he sees the individual title is going to be up for grabs. The field features defending champion Scotus Central Catholic’s Cecilia Arndt and Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove, who fired a 65 score during the C-1 meet.

“It is going to be a fun race. There are about five to eight kids who have a chance to win it,” Cooksley said. “Anyone can win it, including one of our girls if they get hot. I’d say 150 is probably what it will take.”

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Julia Messere is the city competitor at the Class C meet after winning the C-4 individual title. Adams Central qualified as a team, while Fullerton’s Emily Beed and Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon qualified as individuals.

Northwest and Hastings are area teams that qualified for the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. The city golfers competing include Olivia Ottman, Taylor Mazour, Callie Collins, Amber Muhlbach and Madison Mendoza.

Grand Island teammates Hailey Kenkel and Ayla Strong both qualified for the Class A state meet at the Norfolk Country Club.

State Tee Times

Class A

At Norfolk Country Club

10 a.m., hole 1 — Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island

10:10 a.m., hole 10 — Ayla Strong, Grand Island

Class B

At Monument Shadows Golf Course, Gering

9:40 a.m., hole 1 — Taylor Mazour, Northwest

9:40 a.m., hole 10 — Alayna Stephenson, Hastings

10 a.m., hole 10 — Amber Muhlbach, Northwest

10:10 a.m., hole 10 — Callie Collins, Northwest

10:20 a.m., hole 10 — Gracey McIntyre, Hastings

10:30 a.m., hole 1 — Anna Brant, Hastings

10:30 a.m., hole 10 — Kendall Consbruck, Hastings

10:40 a.m., hole 1 — Olivia Ottman, Northwest

10:40 a.m., hole 10 — Madison Mendoza, Northwest

10:40 a.m., hole 10 — Cynthia Carlson, Hastings

Class C

At Elks Country Club

9 a.m., hole 1 — Emily Beed, Fullerton

9:09 a.m., hole 1 — Peyton Hartman, Adams Central

9:18 a.m., hole 1 — Skylar Benjamin, Broken Bow

9:18 a.m., hole 1 — Maggie Rostvet, Adams Central

9:36 a.m., hole 10 — Jersie Diecker, Adams Central

10:03 a.m., hole 1 — Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central

10:21 a.m., hole 1 — Sarah McKeon, Ravenna

10:30 a.m., hole 1 — Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow

10:39 a.m., hole 1 — Molly Custer, Broken Bow

10:48 a.m., hole 1 — Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow

11:06 a.m., hole 1 — Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow

11:06 a.m., hole 1 — Julia Messere, Grand Island CC

11:15 a.m., hole 10 — Hanna Kull, Adams Central