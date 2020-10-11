Broken Bow among the favorites in Class C

Broken Bow’s attempt to claim the 2020 Class C girls golf state title actually started up one year ago.
After shooting a disappointing 404 in the first round of last year’s state competiton to sit in eighth place, the Indians put together an impressive second day.
They shot the tournament’s best single-day score, a 377, to climb up to fifth.
That momentum carried into this year, and now Broken Bow returns to Elks Country Club in Columbus to try and put together 36 holes of great golf and earn a championship. The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday with the three classes spread out around the state.
“This season really started last year on day two of the state golf tournament,” coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We shot the best score after we didn’t do great on the first day.
“Then I actually think COVID helped us. (The pandemic) got the kids outside because one of the only things that you could do was hit the range. We also had five or six kids in junior golf, and that really helped us.”
If it can claim a state title, Broken Bow would cap off a dominant season. The Indians have only shot over 400 once at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational early in the season. They returned to Indianhead Golf Club for district play, fired a 353 and placed all five golfers inside the top 10.
Freshman Camryn Johnson placed second with an 81. She was followed by junior Emery Custer (fifth, 87) and seniors Madison Jackson (seventh, 90), Avery Campbell (ninth, 95) and Graycee Oeltjen (10th, 95).
“It’s been an unbelievable year,” Cooksley said. “We only finished third once, and that was at the Lakeside Invitational at Lexington. We finished behind North Platte and Scottsbluff, and they’re arguably the best team in Class A and Class B. You can’t complain when you’ve had a season like that.”
Broken Bow entered the season with high expectations with everybody returning and a talented freshman, Cooksley said.
There’s one thing left to accomplish. A good start on the opening day would be a big boost, and Cooksley said that is something the Indians have struggled with.
But he’s encouraged by how his team came out swining in district competiton. The top four girls had two birdies and two pars on the opening hole to begin their district title rout.
With everybody back, the Indians have plenty of state experience with the course and the pressure.
“The course is tight with a lot of trees,” Cooksley said. “It’s important that we get off to a good start on day one, which isn’t something that we’ve done the last few years. On day two, you don’t want to have to be playing catch-up. You want to be able to play it safe on this course.”
The coach expects there to be a strong battle for the team title. West Point-Beemer, which placed eighth last year, returns everybody. That includes Brook Diekemper, who placed fifth.
Boone Central is led by last year’s runner-up Abbigail Brodersen.
“Then I think you have to look at the Centennial Conference,” Cooksley said. “Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian, (Columbus) Scotus and GICC are all really good teams. I think you could pull four or five teams’ names out of a hat.”
GICC is led by junior Angela Messere who edged out Johnson by one stroke for the District 4 individual title.
“We are so happy that we are going to state and I have faith that we are going to do very well down there,” Messere said following that performance.
Class B
With four golfers back from last year’s squad that finished ninth, Northwest looks to move up the standings at this year’s Class B state tournament.
“Girls have seen what state is like and what district is like,” coach Alex Hull said. “We’re happy for the experience that they got last year, so we hope we can go and have success out in the panhandle.”
Seniors Hailey Schuster and Lanie Fry, junior Avery Hermesch and sophomore Olivia Ottman all competed last year.
Class B is taking place at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. It was shifted from Scotts Bluff Country Club last month.
“We had a chance to go out there,” Hull said. “Elevations changes things. It’s a little higher out there, so it kind of changes our club selection a little bit. We’re glad we got kind of that experience to see what it does to our club selection.
“We’re excited to play that course. It’s open and it’s absolutely beautiful. There’s definitely some trick to it. There’s some shots that if they get away from you, you’re going to be in a world of hurt.”
The Vikings are ready to try and improve on last year’s performance.
“I’m super excited,” Fry said. “It’s the same course that we played a few weeks ago. It’s super nice. I think we can make a better showing than we did last year because we have a better and stronger team.”
Schuster said: “Going back to state as a team, I feel like we have a really strong team. We have five strong individuals that will help in all aspects.
“I think it’s going to help us because we do have that experience and we do know what it is like. We won’t have as much pressure because we have been there before.”
Class A
Grand Island Senior High sends two golfers to Norfolk Country Club to pursue individual honors.
Sophomore Hailey Kenkel qualified for the second straight year with a top 10 finish at last week’s District 1 competition. Junior Sadie Pehrson also returns on Class A’s format that fills out the field using season scoring averages.
