Broken Bow among the favorites in Class C

Class B is taking place at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. It was shifted from Scotts Bluff Country Club last month.

“We had a chance to go out there,” Hull said. “Elevations changes things. It’s a little higher out there, so it kind of changes our club selection a little bit. We’re glad we got kind of that experience to see what it does to our club selection.

“We’re excited to play that course. It’s open and it’s absolutely beautiful. There’s definitely some trick to it. There’s some shots that if they get away from you, you’re going to be in a world of hurt.”

The Vikings are ready to try and improve on last year’s performance.

“I’m super excited,” Fry said. “It’s the same course that we played a few weeks ago. It’s super nice. I think we can make a better showing than we did last year because we have a better and stronger team.”

Schuster said: “Going back to state as a team, I feel like we have a really strong team. We have five strong individuals that will help in all aspects.

“I think it’s going to help us because we do have that experience and we do know what it is like. We won’t have as much pressure because we have been there before.”