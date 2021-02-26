Broken Bow avoids heartbreak with district title, heads to state tourney

Broken Bow avoided another district final heartbreak.
After falling one win short of a berth in the state tournament the past two seasons, the Indians broke through Friday with a 31-21 victory over Columbus Scotus in the Class C-1, District 5 final at Northwest High School.
Clinging to a two-point lead after a third quarter that saw the teams combine for four points and go 1-for-15 from the floor, No. 2-rated Broken Bow used early baskets from Kailyn Scott and Kya Scott in the fourth to propel it to the win.
“I knew it was going to be tough sledding,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “They’re one of the best defensive teams in the state playing in arguably the best girls conference in the state. They do such a good job, but we just made enough plays in the second half to get out of here with a win.”
Kailyn Scott’s basket 24 seconds into the fourth put Broken Bow (23-1) up 23-19, and Kya Scott added another a little less than a minute later.
“It felt great,” said Kya Scott, who had a game-high 11 points. “The crowd was loud and we just knew we had it at the end of the game.”
Scotus (15-9) only managed three points in the second half after being tied at 18 at the break, and its lone basket came from Kamryn Chohon with 3:37 remaining.
“Our defense is on pace to set a school record this year, so it’s been our calling card all year,” Cooksley said. “We hang our hat on that and rebounding. We’re not very big, but we try to play with position and play physical. We didn’t do that in the first half.”
The Shamrocks went 5-for-12 (41.7%) in the first quarter to end that period tied at 10, but then they were 3-for-27 (11.1%) the rest of the way.
“We knew they had a really good defense, so we knew we had to play good defense too to keep them low scoring,” said senior point guard Kali Staples, who had nine points and six rebounds. “We found a way.”
While cutting down the nets is always a special moment for a team, this opportunity might have been even more appreciated by the Indians.
They had gone a combined 43-9 the previous two seasons but lost each year in the district finals.
This time the Indians earned their first trip to the state tournament since the 2003 squad claimed a Class C-1 championship.
“It feels amazing just coming back after losing the first two district finals,” Kya Scott said. “It feels good to finally get this win and head to the state tournament.”
Staples added: “It’s definitely awesome. Coming up short two years in a row and then finally getting this win and going to state feels great.
“We’ve been playing game by game, but our final goal was definitely getting to Lincoln to get to state.”
Cooksley felt even more snakebit by this time of the season during his coaching career.
“It’s almost like a little Steve Young moment here for myself, I guess,” he said. “It’s my seventh trip to the district finals and I finally got one. It’s an amazing feeling.
“If you look two years before I got here, they were coming off back-to-back five-win seasons. Credit to the kids — they’ve made tremendous sacrifices to get to this point.”
Broken Bow will officially make its return to the state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.