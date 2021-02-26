Broken Bow avoids heartbreak with district title, heads to state tourney

“Our defense is on pace to set a school record this year, so it’s been our calling card all year,” Cooksley said. “We hang our hat on that and rebounding. We’re not very big, but we try to play with position and play physical. We didn’t do that in the first half.”

The Shamrocks went 5-for-12 (41.7%) in the first quarter to end that period tied at 10, but then they were 3-for-27 (11.1%) the rest of the way.

“We knew they had a really good defense, so we knew we had to play good defense too to keep them low scoring,” said senior point guard Kali Staples, who had nine points and six rebounds. “We found a way.”

While cutting down the nets is always a special moment for a team, this opportunity might have been even more appreciated by the Indians.

They had gone a combined 43-9 the previous two seasons but lost each year in the district finals.

This time the Indians earned their first trip to the state tournament since the 2003 squad claimed a Class C-1 championship.

“It feels amazing just coming back after losing the first two district finals,” Kya Scott said. “It feels good to finally get this win and head to the state tournament.”