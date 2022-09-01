 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Broken Bow claims Grand Island Central Catholic Invite

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invite left a familiar feeling to the Broken Bow girls golf team.

That’s with another tournament win.

The two-time defending Class C state champion Indians captured the Invite with a 353, 20 shots less than runner-up Minden, while Columbus Scotus was third with a 375.

Broken Bow had four medalists, while one that was a spot away from a medal.

Indian coach Kelly Cooksley said it was an OK day but was impressed by capturing the tournament by that margin.

“I thought we played fairly well, especially with the competition that is here,” Cooksley said. “Minden and Scotus have always been quality programs, and they have good teams this year. I’m proud of what we did today.”

Camryn Johnson led the Indians with a second-place after firing a 78. She was four strokes behind Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt, the defending Class C individual state champion.

People are also reading…

“Camryn really set the tone for us,” Cooksley said. “Cecilia is a state champion and Camryn wanted to see where she stacks up with her. They were even going into the back. This is something that Camryn can really build upon.”

Molly Custer was other top 10 medalist as she finished sixth with an 87. Skylar Benjamin, Taylor Schaaf and Lainey Palmer all fired a 94. However, they went to a scorecard playoff as there was other golfer that fired a 94 in Fullerton’s Keila Dubas for the final medal. That left Benjamin finishing 13th, Dubas taking 14th and Schaaf coming in 15th.

Cooksley said the Indians did a good job in not having a bad round or a bad hole affect them during the tournament.

“I really liked how we responded after we had some bad shots or bad holes,” Cooksley said. “Molly had another good day for us. Taylor had a rough front nine and really did a great job on the back. Skylar was consistent today and is continuing to get better. Lainey is steady like she has been all year. They had good days but I think there’s more from those guys.”

Cooksley also said he is happy with how Broken Bow is competing so far this season. After dominating the Kearney Catholic Invite at Meadowlard Hills Golf Course last Thursday, the Indians competed against Class A schools in the Kearney Invite the following day and finished fourth.

He said that was good for Broken Bow to compete in that tournament and will need to be ready every meet as teams will want to beat them every chance they get.

“We’ve been pushed a little bit and we need that,” he said. “Everyone is chasing us and wants to take our spot as the top team in Class C. We can’t just show up to the golf course and expect to win. We need to be ready to play 18 holes of golf every time we step out on the golf course.”

It was a little bit of a struggle for GICC, who finished tied for fifth with a 412.

The Crusaders were missing Madeline Logue with an injury. However, GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she was actually rather pleased with how the day went.

“I’m not disappointed at all,” she said. “I thought the girls that competed today did a really good job.”

Julia Messere was the bright spot for the Crusaders. The freshmen came in third while shooting a 79, which impressed Hanssen.

“She really competed well. Cecilia and Camryn are awesome golfers and for her to be up there with them is really great for her,” Hanssen said. “That was tough competition with those two golfers.”

Central Catholic will compete Tuesday in the Lincoln Lutheran Triangular.

GICC Invite

 

at Indianhead Golf Course

Team Standings

Broken Bow 353, Minden 373, Columbus Scotus 375, Adams Central 396, Kearney Catholic 396, Kearney Catholic 412, Grand Island CC 412, Fullerton 420, Cambridge 467, Northwest JV 483, McCook 522, Central City 522, Shelby-Rising City 553, Doniphan-Trumbull 573, Gibbon 593, Southwest 624.

Individual Medalists

1, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 74; 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 78; 3, Julia Messere, GICC, 79; 4, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 83; 5, Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 85; 6, Molly Custer, BB, 87; 7, Kayleen Jorgensen, MIN, 88; 8, Mia Hiebner, HL, 88; 9, Taylor McGuire, KC, 90; 10, Callie Whitten, MIN, 91; 11, Emily Beed, FUL, 93; 12, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 93; 13, Skylar Benjamin, BB, 94; 14, Keila Dubas, FUL, 94; 15, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 94.

Other City golfers

GICC

Emery Obermiller Snyder 98; Makenzie Clausen 103, Cutler Obermiller-Snyder 132, Hannah Hamik 133.

Northwest JV

Jaci Wattier 114, Jenna Hudnall 120, Mikayla Zeller 124, Macy Mendoza 125, Karsyn Wold 133.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts