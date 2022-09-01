Broken Bow claims Grand Island Central Catholic Invite

Thursday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invite left a familiar feeling to the Broken Bow girls golf team.

That’s with another tournament win.

The two-time defending Class C state champion Indians captured the Invite with a 353, 20 shots less than runner-up Minden, while Columbus Scotus was third with a 375.

Broken Bow had four medalists, while one that was a spot away from a medal.

Indian coach Kelly Cooksley said it was an OK day but was impressed by capturing the tournament by that margin.

“I thought we played fairly well, especially with the competition that is here,” Cooksley said. “Minden and Scotus have always been quality programs, and they have good teams this year. I’m proud of what we did today.”

Camryn Johnson led the Indians with a second-place after firing a 78. She was four strokes behind Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt, the defending Class C individual state champion.

“Camryn really set the tone for us,” Cooksley said. “Cecilia is a state champion and Camryn wanted to see where she stacks up with her. They were even going into the back. This is something that Camryn can really build upon.”

Molly Custer was other top 10 medalist as she finished sixth with an 87. Skylar Benjamin, Taylor Schaaf and Lainey Palmer all fired a 94. However, they went to a scorecard playoff as there was other golfer that fired a 94 in Fullerton’s Keila Dubas for the final medal. That left Benjamin finishing 13th, Dubas taking 14th and Schaaf coming in 15th.

Cooksley said the Indians did a good job in not having a bad round or a bad hole affect them during the tournament.

“I really liked how we responded after we had some bad shots or bad holes,” Cooksley said. “Molly had another good day for us. Taylor had a rough front nine and really did a great job on the back. Skylar was consistent today and is continuing to get better. Lainey is steady like she has been all year. They had good days but I think there’s more from those guys.”

Cooksley also said he is happy with how Broken Bow is competing so far this season. After dominating the Kearney Catholic Invite at Meadowlard Hills Golf Course last Thursday, the Indians competed against Class A schools in the Kearney Invite the following day and finished fourth.

He said that was good for Broken Bow to compete in that tournament and will need to be ready every meet as teams will want to beat them every chance they get.

“We’ve been pushed a little bit and we need that,” he said. “Everyone is chasing us and wants to take our spot as the top team in Class C. We can’t just show up to the golf course and expect to win. We need to be ready to play 18 holes of golf every time we step out on the golf course.”

It was a little bit of a struggle for GICC, who finished tied for fifth with a 412.

The Crusaders were missing Madeline Logue with an injury. However, GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she was actually rather pleased with how the day went.

“I’m not disappointed at all,” she said. “I thought the girls that competed today did a really good job.”

Julia Messere was the bright spot for the Crusaders. The freshmen came in third while shooting a 79, which impressed Hanssen.

“She really competed well. Cecilia and Camryn are awesome golfers and for her to be up there with them is really great for her,” Hanssen said. “That was tough competition with those two golfers.”

Central Catholic will compete Tuesday in the Lincoln Lutheran Triangular.