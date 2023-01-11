Broken Bow continues a strong season

Week in and week out, the Broken Bow wrestling team has gone out and taken care of business.

And the Indians have been rewarded based on their success.

Broken Bow is currently ranked No. 1 in Class C in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, along with both the Huskermat and NEwrestle websites.

Their recent success came at the David City Aquinas Invite where the Indians had 13 medalists, including seven champions, helping them score 257.5 points, 19 better than Class D No. 1 Aquinas.

Broken Bow coach Ed Schaaf said he liked what he has seen from the Indians, but he doesn’t want them to worry about the rankings at all.

“It’s been going really well so far,” he said. “I’ve been pleased with what we’ve done so far.

“But I tell the kids to not pay attention to any of the rankings because it doesn’t matter. We need to control what we can control. We want to wrestle our absolute best all the time. We know we’re going to get people’s best shot.”

There’s many reasons for the Indians’ success.. They return experience as they return six state qualifiers, including two state medalists in Max Denson (fifth, 182 pounds) and Connor Wells (two-time medalist) from last year’s team that finished sixth in Class B.

A few of those returning state qualifiers are ranked near the top of their weight classes in Class C, including Chauncey Watson (No. 1 at 113), Jack Myers (No. 3 at 170), Wells (No. 1 at 182), Denson (No. 5 at 195) and Cal Wells (No. 1 at 220).

“We got some hammers up there that are doing a great job for us,” Schaaf said. “Those kids know how to compete and are not afraid of wrestling in big matches. At the same time, those kids push each other every day with some intense practices, and it’s showing out on the mat.”

Broken Bow also has youth on its team, including some freshmen that have done well. Cash Watson is 23-2 and ranked No. 6 at 120, while Colton Kelly is 26-2 and ranked No. 6 at 132.

Schaaf said it’s not really a surprise to see those freshmen having success this season.

“We knew they were going to be good. They’ve been student managers for us and have been wrestling in our club program,” Schaaf said. “They still have wrestled like freshmen at times, but they have been growing throughout the season and are getting more confidence. They’ve beaten some good kids but they are used to that because they wrestle good kids everyday in practice.”

Depth is another factor in Broken Bow’s success. Schaaf said there have been a few junior varsity wrestlers that have been filling in for a few injured wrestlers who have done well. For example, Jerry Sittler is a senior that’s been wrestling JV but wrestled varsity at the Aquinas meet on Saturday and ended up winning the 160-pound weight class.

Schaaf added that senior Wilson Cucul-Tzin is a two-time state qualifier that can't make the lineup.

“We have so much depth right now that we have kids who have wrestled varsity for us in the past, having a hard time making the lineup right now,” Schaaf said. “We also have some kids who are hurt right now, but we have a few JV kids that have done a good job in filling in for those kids.”

While the season is going well for Broken Bow, Schaaf said there are some goals the Indians want to accomplish. One of those is to be state champions in both the state duals and the state tournament. But he knows they need to stay healthy.

“We think we have a shot to win state titles so we need to be careful with our kids,” Schaaf said. “I know the kids will be mentally and physically ready. We want to put ourselves in a position where we have that opportunity. But staying healthy is the big thing with our kids.”

The Indians will compete in Gothenburg both Thursday and Saturday. They will take part in the Gothenburg Triangular with Valentine

NSWCA rankings

Other than the Broken Bow wrestlers, there are a number of area schools that are ranked as a team, as well as having individuals ranked in this week’s NSWCA rankings.

In Class B, Hastings is No. 6 in the tournament rankings, while being ranked No. 3 in the dual rankings. Northwest is No. 7 in the dual rankings. Individually, there are seven ranked wrestlers including three No. 1s in Hastings teammates Braiden Kort (120) and Landon Weidner (160), along with Aurora’s Jack Allen (285).

In Class C, St. Paul is No. 6, while Ord is No. 7 in the tournament rankings, while two schools are No. 9 and No. 10, respectively in the dual rankings. In the individual rankings, there are a total of 16 ranked wrestlers. The other No. 1s to go with the Broken Bow wrestlers include Central City’s Tristan Burbach (132) and Ord teammates Ryan Gabriel (195) and Bridger Rice (285).

Cushing makes debut for Nebraska

Grand Island native Blake Cushing made his debut for the Nebraska wrestling team Saturday at Buies Creek, N.C.

The former Islander recorded a 5-2 decision over Gardner-Webb’s Corbin Dion at 149 pounds during the Huskers 37-6 win over Gardner-Webb. He also pinned Campbell's Domenic DeFalco in 6:14.

Marc Zavala is the wrestling writer for The Independent.