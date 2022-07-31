Broken Bow, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus suffer losses at state baseball

Class B

Hickman 10, Broken Bow 2, 6 inn.

BROKEN BOW — The third inning was trouble for Broken Bow during the Class B senior legion state baseball tournament.

Hickman broke a close game open with a six-run third, which helped them defeat the hosts 10-2 in six innings Sunday in Broken Bow.

Hickman only managed four hits, but it drew six walks and was hit by a pitch five times.

Collier Hestermann had a pair of base hits and Daiten Schmidt drove in two runs for Hickman. Schmidt also had five strikeouts on the mound.

Broken Bow, who had four hits and two errors, will play to keep its season alive against Columbus Lakeview at 3 p.m. Monday.

Broken Bow 100 010—2 4 2

Hickman 116 101—10 4 3

WP—Schmidt. LP—Holm.

Class C

Malcolm hands DCB second loss of season

WISNER — In a matchup where the teams had a combined three losses, Malcolm came up with the plays in the late innings.

Malcolm scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh, then held off a late charge by Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 win in the Class C senior legion state tournamnet.

DCB loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning, but pitcher Maddox Meyer got the last two outs to give Malcolm the win.

DCB had six hits in the contest. Justice Petersen, Carter Noakes, Bosten Caspersen, Kellen Fries, Nolan Hurt and Barrett Fries all had hits.

DCB looks to keep its season alive against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg at 5 p.m. Monday.

Malcolm 000 010 1—2 5 1

DCB 000 001 0—1 6 1

WP—Meyer. LP—Simdorn. 2B—M: Zegar 2, Frank, Meyer.