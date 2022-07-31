 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Bow, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus suffer losses at state baseball

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Class B

Hickman 10, Broken Bow 2, 6 inn.

BROKEN BOW — The third inning was trouble for Broken Bow during the Class B senior legion state baseball tournament.

Hickman broke a close game open with a six-run third, which helped them defeat the hosts 10-2 in six innings Sunday in Broken Bow.

Hickman only managed four hits, but it drew six walks and was hit by a pitch five times.

Collier Hestermann had a pair of base hits and Daiten Schmidt drove in two runs for Hickman. Schmidt also had five strikeouts on the mound.

Broken Bow, who had four hits and two errors, will play to keep its season alive against Columbus Lakeview at 3 p.m. Monday.

Broken Bow 100 010—2 4 2

Hickman 116 101—10 4 3

WP—Schmidt. LP—Holm.

Class C

Malcolm hands DCB second loss of season

WISNER — In a matchup where the teams had a combined three losses, Malcolm came up with the plays in the late innings.

Malcolm scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh, then held off a late charge by Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 win in the Class C senior legion state tournamnet.

DCB loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning, but pitcher Maddox Meyer got the last two outs to give Malcolm the win.

DCB had six hits in the contest. Justice Petersen, Carter Noakes, Bosten Caspersen, Kellen Fries, Nolan Hurt and Barrett Fries all had hits.

DCB looks to keep its season alive against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg at 5 p.m. Monday.

Malcolm 000 010 1—2 5 1

DCB 000 001 0—1 6 1

WP—Meyer. LP—Simdorn. 2B—M: Zegar 2, Frank, Meyer.

State Legion Seniors Baseball Tournament

Class B

At Broken Bow

Saturday, July 30

Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5

Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6

Hickman 8, Blair 2

Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings

Sunday, July 31

Columbus Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1, 6 inn., Valparaiso eliminated

Blair 9, Minden 1, 6 inn., Minden eliminated

Waverly 17, Ogallala 9

Hickman 10, Broken 2, 6 inn.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 9 – Minden vs. Ogallala, noon

Game 10 – Columbus Lakeview vs. Broken Bow, 3 p.m.

Game 11 – Waverly vs. Hickman, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

Class C

At Wisner

Saturday, July 30

Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings

Syracuse 7, Valentine 4

Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4

DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings

Sunday, July 31

SOS 14, Valentine 5, 5 inn., Valentine eliminated

Battle Creek 10, Wisner 2, 6 inn. Wisner eliminated

Syracuse 13, Pender 9.

Malcolm 2, DCB 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 9 – Battle Creek vs. Pender, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 – SOS vs. DCB, 5 p.m.

Game 11 – Syracuse vs. Malcolm, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

