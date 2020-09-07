Broken Bow golfers have gotten the 2020 season off to a solid start

“I was kind of happy today that the conditions weren’t really great because you never know, they might not be great when October rolls around,” Cooksley said. “You always kind of want to see what you might shoot when the weather’s not really good.

“It was windy (Thursday) morning, and I think it affected the play a lot, but just looking at our score, with the weather not being great, I mean, we’re 10 strokes better than we were here last year.”

If Cooksley wants to see October conditions, he’ll get those when Broken Bow hosts its own invitational Tuesday. Temperatures may be in the 40s and it could be raining when players start teeing off at Broken Bow Golf Course.

Those are the same kind of conditions golfers often face when district and state rolls around in October.

“We got our home invite on Tuesday,” Cooksley said. “It’s supposed to be windy and rainy, A lot of conference schools come to that, so it may be a little bit of a conference preview for us.

“It’s our home invite. You always want to play well and protect your home course, just like GICC did a really good job of competing here. They’re going to be tough on their home course, just like we want to be tough on our home course.”