Broken Bow golfers have gotten the 2020 season off to a solid start

Kelly Cooksley entered the 2020 girls golf season with high hopes for his Broken Bow team.
And why not? The Indians returned their enter squad from the 2019 team that finished tied for seventh at the Class C state meet.
And the Indians got off to a roaring start with a 368 to win the Kearney Catholic Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in late August. They followed that up with a championship at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational Thursday at Indianhead Golf Course.
But this time, the Indians shot 410 to win the GICC title, just one stroke ahead of the Crusaders.
“They set pretty high goals,” Cooksley said of his players. “Sometimes when you’re not playing your best you let your mind go away. I told them if you really want to achieve those goals, you got to be way more mentally tough than you were today because I mean it got pretty sloppy out there.
“They’re just happy that they got to learn a lesson and they got to taste the fruit of victory, so you kind of got to see what they can do.”
The conditions weren’t nearly as nice at Indianhead as they were at Meadowlark Hills. The wind made things tough on the golfers early on in the day when the No. 1s teed off.
That was OK with Cooksley.
“I was kind of happy today that the conditions weren’t really great because you never know, they might not be great when October rolls around,” Cooksley said. “You always kind of want to see what you might shoot when the weather’s not really good.
“It was windy (Thursday) morning, and I think it affected the play a lot, but just looking at our score, with the weather not being great, I mean, we’re 10 strokes better than we were here last year.”
If Cooksley wants to see October conditions, he’ll get those when Broken Bow hosts its own invitational Tuesday. Temperatures may be in the 40s and it could be raining when players start teeing off at Broken Bow Golf Course.
Those are the same kind of conditions golfers often face when district and state rolls around in October.
“We got our home invite on Tuesday,” Cooksley said. “It’s supposed to be windy and rainy, A lot of conference schools come to that, so it may be a little bit of a conference preview for us.
“It’s our home invite. You always want to play well and protect your home course, just like GICC did a really good job of competing here. They’re going to be tough on their home course, just like we want to be tough on our home course.”
The Indians have the players to do just that.
Madison Jackson led the Indians at the GICC meet with a 91 to finish fifth. Emery Custer shot 92 for sixth. Graycee Oeltjen was 22nd with a 114 while freshman Camryn Johnson was 24th also with a 114.
Johnson shot 90 to finish fourth at the Kearney Catholic Invitational.
Avery Campbell is also a varsity player for the Indians but didn’t golf in the Central Catholic meet.
All of them except Johnson played at the state a year ago.
“We got everybody back and then our No. 2 right now as a freshman is Camryn Johnson,” Cooksley said. “I mean she played really well at Kearney, so we kind of expect that. We’ve talked a little bit about that as coaches as to how he might be a little up and down to start with, but I definitely think she’ll be playing more consistent towards the end of the season.”
The Indians got a good look at much of the competition they will face at the district meet Oct. 6 also at Indianhead. Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen estimated 90 percent of the district golfers were on hand for the GICC Invite.
That includes Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl, who claimed the GICC title to go along with the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational crown she won at Indianhead on Aug. 24.
Defending Class C state champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad was one who wasn’t there Thursday but will be present at the district meet.
“You have the Class C champion, she wasn’t here today,” Cooksley said. “But I tell you what, that individual race is shaping up to be pretty good. I mean I think if you get a medal here in districts you could easily be a top 10 place at state, or at least top 15.
“Our district is always pretty tough. It just kind of is what it is, but it was definitely a good preview to see what we kind of need to work on.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!