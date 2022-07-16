 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Bow, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley fall in first round of junior state tournaments; Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus postponed to Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Class B

Wahoo rallies to defeat Broken Bow

WAHOO — Wahoo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Broken Bow in the Class B junior legion state baseball tournament Saturday in Wahoo.

Broken Bow rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Broken Bow faces Hickman in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Broken Bow 100 020 1—4 1 3

Wahoo 102 000 2—5 5 5

WP—Johnston. LP—Chaplin.

Class C

Pender tops PWG 11-3

CREIGHTON — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley fell in its opening game of the Class C junior legion state baseball tournament.

Pender jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings and PWG never recovered during an 11-3 loss Saturday.

PWG could only muster three hits and had four errors.

Grant Kelly, Gatlin Reimers and Connor Baker each produced the hits for PWG.

The second game with Imperial and Tri-County was in a weather delay and won’t resume until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus plays Creighton at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Pender 213 102 2—11 12 2

PWG 100 020 0—3 3 4

WP— Aiden Beckman. LP—Wood. 2B—P: Olson, Buchholz, Paulson, Kneifl; PWG: Kelly.

