Broken Bow pulls off comeback against Northwest

With 1:20 to go in the first half, Broken Bow trailed Northwest 24-13.

The Indians were having a difficult time rebounding against the Vikings, and Northwest was converting those second chances into points and getting out in transition.

The script flipped in the second half.

Broken Bow stormed back and outscored Northwest 30-13 over the final two quarters, pulling away to a 48-37 win on Monday night.

Viking coach Derek Lindsey said Broken Bow didn’t change strategy in the second half.

“They really didn’t do anything,” Lindsey said. “Unfortunately, we went back to a lot of individual basketball. I thought we played a great, team first basketball half but in the second half, we started feeling bad for ourselves when they were making runs. We started making bad decisions that spiraled into other ones. And then we became five individuals on the court instead of a team. When you do that, things fall apart pretty fast.”

Broken Bow got some momentum headed into halftime when MaKinley Tobey drilled a 3-pointer on the right wing to cut the deficit from nine to six.

Despite the momentum swing, the game was still tied 37-all with 4:22 to go in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians hit back-to-back layups, taking a four-point lead with 2:42 left, and Northwest couldn’t create offensively. The Vikings were forced to foul, and Broken Bow went 7-for-9 the rest of the game to pull away.

Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley credited his team for controlling the glass better in the second half and turning those opportunities into points.

“We got killed on the glass in the first half,” Cooksley said. “They had multiple second chance opportunities. We weren’t defending inside. Probably played a little too much man. Once we started figuring out how to rebound out of the zone, I thought we could string together some stops. We came out hot in the third quarter, and I think that gave our girls some confidence as the game went because we missed a lot of shots in the first half.”

When asked what Northwest was doing defensively in the first half that limited Broken Bow to 18 points, Cooksley had a simple answer: it’s Northwest.

“They will always play stingy man-to-man defense,” he said. “It’s a Central 10 conference team. They’re battle tested everyday in their conference. When you play York and Adams Central and all of those teams, your defense is going to be pretty good. They’re always going to be a defensive team, and it was going to be no different today. I just thought we got a little more downhill than we have in recent weeks, and I’m pretty happy with that.”

Gaby Staples led Broken Bow (6-4) with 18 points. Halle McCaslin chipped in 15 and MaKinley Tobet pitched in 11 more. The Indians have a few days off before traveling to Kearney Catholic on Thursday.

Avyn Urbanski and Whitney Loman each scored eight points to lead Northwest (4-7). Lindsey said the Vikings need to figure out how to put together four solid quarters.

“If I had the answer to that, I could write a good book,” Lindsey said. “We’re a young team. It’s a lot of two steps forward, one step back. You just hope that you take more steps forward and right now, I thought we took four or five steps backwards in that second half. First half was probably our best half of basketball of the year. They’re great kids and hard workers. We just have to fine tune the details. When we get a chance to practice, just fine tune the details and get back to team ball.”

Broken Bow 48, Northwest 37

Broken Bow; 7; 11; 17; 13; - 48

Northwest; 9; 15; 9; 4 - 37

BROKEN BOW

Gaby Staples 5 8-9 18, Halle Quinn 0 2-3 2, MaKinley Tobey 5 0-4 11, Janae Marten 1 0-0 2, Halle McCaslin 5 2-5 15.

NORTHWEST

Avyn Urbanski 3 1-2 8, Kylie Caspersen 2 0-3 4, Whitney Loman 4 0-1 8, Anna Keller 1 0-0 2, Haylee Brandt 2 0-0 4, Kobe Costilla 3 0-0 7, Evelyn Keller 2 0-0 4.