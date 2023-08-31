The Grand Island Central Catholic Invite looked like it was a mini-state meet for Class C.

Three-time defending Class C champion Broken Bow was part of it, along with the next three teams that finished behind the Indians in the Class C standings at last year’s state meet.

It also featured eight returning state medalists that included the 2021 state champion.

But the end result was pretty much the same for the Broken Bow girls golf team. The Indians, led by Camryn Johnson’s win and two other medalists, won the team title with a 345, while Minden was second with a 377 Thursday at Indianhead Golf Club.

Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said despite some windy conditions that took part during the meet, he liked what he saw.

“There were state medalists here along with the top four teams from last year here,” Cooksley said. “I don’t think we played great today because of the conditions but we played well enough to win the meet.”

Johnson took home individual honors with 78, three strokes less than runner-up Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus. Arndt was the 2021 state champion. That came two days after winning the Kearney Catholic Invite on Tuesday.

Johnson finished the day with only two birdies, and four bogeys that included one double. She said she wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance, but she’ll gladly take a 75.

“I was pretty OK with how I did, especially with the windy conditions,” Johnson said. “I wish a few putts would have gone in for me today but I can’t complain. My chipping was OK but not great.”

She had a double-bogey on hole 15, but quickly regrouped on the next hole. After her tee shot, she chipped the ball onto the green where it almost went into the hole for an eagle. But the ball just bounced out of the hole. However, she made the putt on her next shot to get a birdie.

“I had a dumb double bogey on the hole before that, but if I would have gotten that chip shot to go in, I don’t think I would have stopped smiling,” Johnson said. “That was still a nice recovery after the previous hole.”

Taylor Schaaf was eighth with an 89, while Skylar Benjamin was ninth with a 90. Molly Custer just missed a medal by one stroke.

The one thing that impressed Cooklsey during the meet was that they improved on their scores from last year. Broken Bow improved by eight strokes off of last year’s meet, while Johnson was better by three strokes. Schaaf improved by five strokes and Benjamin had a four-stroke improvement.

“We actually shot better this year than we did last year,” Cooksley said. “I’m always looking where we were at last year and the girls to improve at every meet and we are improving, which is always good. Hopefully we can keep improving throughout the course of the season.”

Julia Messere led GICC, finishing fourth with an 82. That allowed the Crusaders to take sixth with a 413.

“I don’t think the girls were pleased with how they golfed today, even Julia,” GICC coach Dee Hanssen said. “But Julia grinded to get that 82. But I knew it was going to be a tough meet with the type of teams that were here today. We just need to relax and just go out and play. But it’s still early and there is plenty of room for improvement.”

Northwest finished ninth with a 481. Gabby Jenneman led the Vikings with a 107.

GICC Invite

At Indianhead Golf Club

Team Standings

Broken Bow 345, Minden 377, Kearney Catholic 403, Columbus Scotus 409, Adams Central 411, Grand Island Central Catholic 413, Fullerton 428, Sutton 477, Northwest 481, Central City 491, Gibbon 515, Shelby-Rising City 516, Southwest 561.

Medalists

1, Johnson, BB, 75; 2, Arndt, CS, 78; 3, O’Dey, AC, 82; 4, Messere, GICC, 82; 5, Jorgensen, MIN, 82; 6, Suchsland, MIN, 85; 7, Hiebner, HEA, 89; 8, Schaaf, BB, 89; 9, Benjamin, BB, 90; 10, McGuire, KC, 90.

Other City golfers GICC — Clausen 98, Logue 112, Arendariez 121, Schulte 129.

Northwest — Jenneman 107, Wilson 113, Scott 127, Ziller 134, Bartels 148.