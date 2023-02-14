The Broken Bow wrestling team wants to add to its success from two weeks ago at the state duals tournament.

The Indians captured its third Class C state dual tournament title in Kearney.

Now Class C, No. 1-rated Broken Bow (NSWCA) wants the ultimate prize – a state championship.

The Indians’ quest starts at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

“They were excited to achieve that a few weeks ago but now they want to win a state championship,” Broken Bow coach Ed Schaaf said. “The kids know they have this opportunity. We want to put ourselves in a position to win a state championship.”

The Indians will take a school-record 11 wrestlers to the state tournament.

Ahren Finney (106), Chauncey Watson (No. 2 at 113), Cash Watson (No. 6 at 120), Braxon Rynearson (126), Colton Kelley (No. 6 at 132), Braylan Rynearson, Dakota Baum (152), Jack Myers (No. 3 at 170), Connor Wells (No. 1 at 182), Max Denson (No. 5 at 195) and Cal Wells (No. 1 at 220) are the other qualifiers.

Schaaf said that’s a good number to take down.

“That’s the most we’ve ever taken,” Schaaf said. “I like that number. The more you have down there, the more points you have a chance to score. But we still have to wrestle.”

One of the reasons Schaaf feels the Indians have been successful this season is how tight they are with each.

Other than having three sets of brothers, which include Chauncey and Cash Watson; Braxon and Braylan Rynearson; and Connor and Cal Wells, Schaaf said the Indians have been a close bunch this season.

“Those kids (brothers) are good and they’ve been beaten up on each other throughout their lives,” Schaaf said. “Everyone on the team is super tight. Everybody wants the same thing.”

While Broken Bow would be considered the favorite on paper, Schaaf said there are plenty of other teams that can do some damage, namely No. 2 Valentine, No. 3 Fillmore Central and No. 6 Battle Creek.

“Fillmore Central has some tough kids who will do well for them. Valentine has three kids who are going to score points for them,” Schaaf said. “The same with Battle Creek. It’s going to be interesting as to what happens.”

But no matter what happens this weekend, Schaaf said he’ll be happy as long as the Indians wrestle their best.

“We just need to wrestle to our ability and control what we can control,” Schaaf said. “Hopefully we can be mentally and physically ready. If we wrestle well, we’ll be in a position where we want to be at the end of the meet.”

Returning state champions and undefeated

The area has four returning state champions, along with three undefeated wrestlers heading into the state tournament.

Those wrestlers include:

Hastings Landon Weidner captured the Class B, 160-pound title last year. The Tiger senior is currently 40-0 on the season.

St. Paul teammates Kaleb Baker and Quade Peterson have won state championships in the past. Baker won the Class C 120-pound title in 2021, while Peterson won the Class C, 285-pound title last year.

Ord’s Ryan Gabriel is the returning 195-pound champion. He is competing in the same weight class.

Central City’s Tristan Burbach enters the Class C, 132-pound bracket at 44-0. He is a two-time medalist for the Bison.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts is 45-0 entering the Class C, 160-pound bracket. He was runner-up in that weight class last year.

State Wrestling qualifiers

Boys

Class A

Grand Island (9)

Riley Bishop (106), Alex Gates (113), Madden Kontos (120), Kaden Harder (126), Cristian Cortez (132), Gavin Pedersen (145), Alex Dzingle (152), Andrew Pittman (160), Hudson Oliver (182), Justyce Hostetler (195), Zachary Pittman (285).

Class B

Aurora (4)

Karsten Holm (113), Britton Kemling (195), Kellen Peterson (220), Jack Allen (285).

Hastings (8)

Emmet Kelley (106), Zane Thomsen (113), Braiden Kort (120), Tucker Adams (126), Cameron Brumbaugh (132), Jaden Meyer (145), Landon Weidner (160), Zander Lockling (182).

Northwest (6)

Kaleb Keiper (106), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126), Kadyn Friesen (132), Ian Arends (138), Victor Isele (285)

Class C

Broken Bow (11)

Ahren Finney (106), Chauncey Watson (113), Cash Watson (120), Braxon Rynearson (126), Colton Kelley (132), Braylan Rynearson (145), Dakota Baum (152), Jack Myers (170), Connor Wells (182), Max Denson (195), Cal Wells (220).

Central City (6)

Dalton Lovejoy (106), Dylan Lovejoy (113), Tristan Burbach (132), Brandon Fye (138), Bryce Kunz (160), Riley Lavene (220).

Doniphan-Trumbull (3)

Zachary Burkey (126), Chase Groff (132), Tycen Breckner (195)

Grand Island Central Catholic (1)

Ben Alberts (160)

Ord (6)

Brendan Boyce (145), Hayden Kluthe (152), Hunter Meyer (170), Ryan Gabriel (195), Sam Boettcher (220), Bridger Rice (285).

St. Paul (7)

Layne Baker (106), Derrick Ruzicka (113), Kaleb Baker (132), Owen Sack (145), Alex Meinecke (152), Jack Kaslon (195), Quade Peterson (285)

Wood River (1)

Jace Martin (106).

Class D

Arcadia-Loup City (2)

Christopher Allen (106), Kaden Reeves (138)

Burwell (3)

Austin Mayfield (138), Hagen Hodges (182), Cale Buss (220)

Central Valley (1)

Tristin Grim (285)

Fullerton (2)

Brett Bridger (182), Jerrod Lane (220).

Nebraska Christian (1)

Malachi Wheeler (285)

Palmer (2)

Emmerson Earl (138), Jacob Stromberg (285).

Ravenna (6)

Grady Rasmussen (132), Carter Jasnoch (138), Caden Larsen (145), Morgan Treffler (152), Samuel King (160), Thomas Psota (285).

Riverside (3)

Trevor Carraher (132), Ted Hemmingsen (145), David Lozano (220).

Girls

Adams Central (3)

Kayden Sipp (130), Piper Moll (140), Claire Hemberger (235)

Arcadia-Loup City (1)

Kylee Allen (190)

Aurora (4)

Aubrie Beed (100), Natalie Bisbee (110), Kehlanee Bengston (130), Angela Leininger (135)

Centura (1)

Sarah Klein (130)

Grand Island (10)

Addisyn Gates (105), Jasmine Morales (110), Briannah Kutschkau (126) Lluvia Fierro (135), Maria Lindo-Morente (140), Anyia Roberts (145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155), Meghan Hixon (170), Ali Edwards (190), Brythany Espino (235)

Northwest (3)

Miah Kenny (140), Emma Harb (145), Chloe Mader (155)

Ord (1)

Sierra Kluthe (155)

Wood River (1)

Ruby Guerrero (110)