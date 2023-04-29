Jockey E.T. Baird has won nearly 2,600 races in his career.

As impressive as that is, it’s not what Baird is known for.

“I’ve won races at 45 different North American race tracks,” Baird said. “I own the record. I’ve won at every track in New York. I’ve won at every track in Florida. Probably half the tracks I’ve won at are closed now.

“So I’ve run the gamut.”

Baird had won at 44 different tracks going into Saturday, but he made Fonner Park the 45th by riding Buck Moon to a win in the 64th running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes.

Buck Moon, a 5-year-old Kentucky bred son of Malibu Moon and Grand Pauline, sat in second for much of the race behind Munqad, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Isai Gonzalez. He trailed by as much as three lengths at one point down the backstretch.

But he took the lead on the final turn and led by half a length going into the stretch. He pulled away from there to win by three lengths and covered the 1 1/16th-mile distance in 1:45.80.

“I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to set up,” Baird said. “I mean you really never do know until that first sixteenth out of the gate. I was comfortable with this horse on the lead. He’s had races where he’s just been on the lead and won. I was really comfortable where I was.”

Eric Raemakers, a horse owner from Norfolk, hauled Buck Moon from Hawthorne Race Track in Illinois to Fonner Park for trainer Larry Rivelli. Raemakers wanted to bring a horse to Grand Island to win the Bosselman.

“Because I’m from Nebraska. I tried to claim a bunch of horses to try and win this race, and I got out shook all the time,” Raemakers said. “I asked Larry, ‘Do you have a horse I can win the Bosselman over at Nebraska with? He said, ‘I got one.’ I said, ‘Would you give me the opportunity to run that horse over in Nebraska?’ He said, ‘I’ll let you run him.’’’

The biggest question for Raemakers was the 5/8ths-mile track. Would Buck Moon be able to handle the tighter turns on that size track?

“I knew that horse had the class to win the race,” Raemakers said. “It was just how much pressure he was going to have going into that first turn. He’s never been on 5/8ths before. I was just hoping he could take the turns. Once he took the turn, I knew it was over.”

Buck Moon’s win fulfilled a promise that Raemakers made to Rivelli.

“I told him I’d come back with a trophy,” Raemakers said.

Munqad had been claimed by Gonzalez and GSH Stables just three weeks ago for $20,000. He ran a game second but just didn’t have enough down the stretch to keep up with Buck Moon.

Sarcastic Tone, winner of the Dowd Mile earlier in April for jockey Roberto Morales and trainer Mark Hibdon, got up into third. Medicine Tail, who won the Tondi Stakes and finished fourth in the Dowd, was fourth for trainer David Anderson.

But they were all chasing Buck Moon, the even money favorite, in the end.

“He was running comfortably and relaxed,” Baird said. “His ears were just flicking back and forth. He was just waiting to be called on.”

Buck Moon, who arrived at Fonner Park on Thursday, paid $4.00, $3.60 and $3.00. Munqad paid $8.60 and $5.40 while Sarcastic Tone paid $4.20 to show.

The win was worth $49,500. Buck Moon has now won five of 13 career starts and earned a total of $263,279.

Hoofprints

— Although Roman and Gonzalez didn’t win the big race Saturday, they did have a big day with four victories. They won with Tricky Mom in the third and Tough Company in the fourth. Then they added wins with Caesartheruler in the sixth and capped it off by winning with Lion Heart Legend in the seventh.

— Racing resumes Sunday with a seven-race card. FIrst race post time is 1:30 p.m.