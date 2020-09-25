Bulldogs running game powers past Palmer

The Tigers, however, were step for step for a while. They tied the game at 24 early in the second quarter when Jayden Perchal scored on a 36-yard run.

“They did a really good job of making some adjustments on defense,” Palmer coach Nathan Glause said. “Our kids responded really well. I knew we’d have a real hard time stopping them, but we just put the ball on the ground a few too many times on offense.”

Osceola (5-0) was near perfect on offense.

Palmer stopped them on downs right before Perchal tied the game but that was the only other time save for the end of each half. They had 27 first downs and quarterback Isaiah Zelasney was 3-for-4 passing for 88 yards, including a 41-yard toss to Reed that gave Osceola a two score lead for good with 4:09 left before half.

“Palmer did a great job of playing different fronts at us and we had to make adjustments,” Fuller said. “I am real pleased with this win. We knew this would be a great test.

“They have just had a murderers row kind of schedule. They have the kids to win some playoff games.”

Palmer quarterback Karson Reimers threw for two scores and ran for two more while throwing for 98 yards and running for 101.