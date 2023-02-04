CENTRAL CITY – Something happened to Tristan Burbach that he wasn’t expecting during the 132-pound final of the Crusader Invite.

The Central City junior was put on his back for the first time this year.

That might have been a bad thing for Riverside’s Trevor Carraher after Burbach quickly got out of it, he dominated the rest of the way during a 15-5 major decision Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Burbach said he slipped on a move and that allowed Carraher to put him on his back.

“It didn’t scare me that it put me on my back, I just wasn’t expecting it,” Burbach said. “It kind of lit a fire.”

The win puts Burbach, who is No. 1 at 132 in Class C, at 40-0 this season. He was also one of three champions for the Bison, who won the meet with 190 points, 19 better than runner-up Ord.

Central City coach Darin Garfield said getting put on his back might have been a good thing for Burbach.

“It’s a perfect way to show him that anyone can be thrown to their back at any time,” he said. “But he responded well and did his thing.”

Putting Burbach on his back allowed Carraher to cut a 5-0 deficit to 5-4 after the first period. But it was all Burbach after that he scored eight points on two takedowns and three nearfall points in the second period for a commanding 13-5 lead after two.

Burbach said he needed to keep his pace going and that’s going hard all the time.

“When I can sense they are getting tired, I know I have to keep going all the time,” Burbach said. “I really don’t get tired too often.”

Parker Zikmund (120) and Brandon Fay (138) were the other champions for the Bison.

Dalton Lovejoy (third., 106), Degan Elton (fourth, 126), Bryce Kunz (second, 160), Trey Urban (fourth, 195) and Riley Lavene (third, 220) were the other medalists for Central City.

Garfield said there was motivation for the Bison this week after not qualifying to the state duals in Kearney.

“Qualifying for the state duals is one of our goals every year and for us to not qualify for it was disappointing,” he said. “Maybe not being there had the kids fired up and I thought we did a lot of good things today. We have a young team and they performed really well today.”

GICC finished sixth with 73 points. Ben Alberts led the Crusaders by winning the 160-pound title over Kunz 5-0 to improve to 42-0 on the season.

It was the second time in two weeks Alberts had defeated Kunz. The Class C, No. 1-rated Alberts defeated the No. 5-rated Kunz 11-4 in the final of the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite.

“I thought Ben wrestled his style and controlled the match,” GICC coach Zach Schroder said. “That’s what he’s been doing all year. He’s always in control of his matches. That’s a great thing about him.”

Connor Johnson (fourth, 170) and Ayden Beran (fourth, 285) were the other medalists for the Crusaders. Schroder said he was happy with how GICC competed, especially with districts coming up next week.

“We had three medalists and had a lot of kids do some great things for us today,” Schroder said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Crusader Invite

Team Standings

Central City 190, Ord 171, Tekamah-Herman 155.5, Malcolm 96, North Bend Central 73.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Fullerton 69, Columbus Scotus 55, Lincoln Lutheran 52, Lincoln East JV 50.5, Riverside 50, Twin River 50, Grand Island JV 36.5, Cross County/Osceola 28, Nebraska Christian 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 22, Centura 12.

Championship results

106–Devin Nuttelman, CCO, maj. dec. Blayne Williams, TH, 15-7; 113–Cashtin Stanek, NBC, pinned Cody Barton, MAL, 2:45; 120–Parker Zikmund, CC, pinned Kobe Micek, CS, 0:55; 126–Zane Zoucha, MAL, pinned Luke Farmen, LEJV, 3:27; 132–Tristan Burbach, CC, maj. dec. Trevor Carraher, RIV, 15-5; 138–Brandon Fay, CC, pinned Keyden Uhrich, LL, 5:20; 145–Brendan Boyce, ORD, dec. Ted Hemmingsen, RIV, 2-1; 152–Logan Burt, TH, pinned Hayden Kluthe, TH, 2:42; 160–Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Bryce Kunz, CC, 5-0; 170–Hunter Meyer, ORD, pinned Gabe Stock, TH, 3:03; 182–Brett Bridger, FUL, dec. Nate McDonald, NBC, 2-0; 195–Ryan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Thomas Thomas, HSC, 1:06; 220–Sam Boettcher, ORD, pinned Jerrod Lane, FUL, 3:20; 285–Bridger Rice, ORD, pinned Jackson Masek, LL, 3:11.