 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burwell falls in consolation game, takes fourth in D-1
0 comments

Burwell falls in consolation game, takes fourth in D-1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

LINCOLN — After the first two quarters ended tied up, North Platte St. Patrick’s outscored Burwell in both second-half quarters to earn a 69-56 victory in the Class D-1 state tournament consolation game Friday at Lincoln North Star.

The Irish outscored the Longhorns 14-6 in the third quarter to take the lead and 26-21 in the fourth to clinch the win.

St. Pat’s trio of guards Joseph Heirigs (26 points), Jack Heiss (22) and Corby Condon (16) accounted for all but five of the team’s points.

Burwell, which finished the season 25-2, received 21 points from Barak Birch and 16 from Carter Mann.

North Platte SP 69, Burwell 56

North Platte SP (23-6) 14 15 14 26—69

Burwell (25-2) 14 15 6 21—56

NORTH PLATTE SP—Jack Heiss 22, Joseph Heirigs 26, Corby Condon 16, Logan O’Malley 2, Will Moats 3.

BURWELL—Dillon Critel 8, Hans Gideon 2, Levi Bode 11, Barak Birch 21, Carter Mann 14.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts