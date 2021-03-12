Burwell falls in consolation game, takes fourth in D-1

LINCOLN — After the first two quarters ended tied up, North Platte St. Patrick’s outscored Burwell in both second-half quarters to earn a 69-56 victory in the Class D-1 state tournament consolation game Friday at Lincoln North Star.

The Irish outscored the Longhorns 14-6 in the third quarter to take the lead and 26-21 in the fourth to clinch the win.

St. Pat’s trio of guards Joseph Heirigs (26 points), Jack Heiss (22) and Corby Condon (16) accounted for all but five of the team’s points.

Burwell, which finished the season 25-2, received 21 points from Barak Birch and 16 from Carter Mann.