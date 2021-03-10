Burwell fends off Central Valley to stay unbeaten

Trailing by 18 points at the intermission, Central Valley coach Josh Nuss said he simply challenged his team to play up to its capabilities.

“We just told them that they had 16 minutes and that they were a senior-dominated group and they knew what they had to do,” Nuss said. “We told them to play with heart, play with hustle and give everything they’ve got for 16 minutes because they were too good of a team to come out and lose like this and that’s what they did.

“Burwell did a good job of holding onto the lead — sometimes that’s hard to do — and they found a way to win. That’s why they’re 25-0.”

Although the score got tight in the final minutes, both coaches said the second quarter was the key to the game. Leading 12-10, Burwell outscored the Cougars 18-2 in the final 6:56 before halftime as Central Valley shot 1 of 14 from the floor in the quarter.

“It was nothing different than what we’d done in the early part of the game,” Stolzer said of Burwell’s defensive approach in the second quarter. “We knew (Cargill) was a beast and we really

worked on doubling him all week in practice and I was really proud of our guys.