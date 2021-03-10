Burwell fends off Central Valley to stay unbeaten

LINCOLN — No fourth-quarter field goals, no problem for top-rated Burwell in its state-tournament opener.
The Longhorns built a 19-point third-quarter lead and then held on for a 53-45 victory over No. 9 Central Valley in Class D-1 first-round play Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast High School. Burwell was held scoreless the first 6:48 of the fourth quarter as the Cougars pulled to within 44-39 before coach Adam Stolzer’s squad converted 9 of 11 free-throw attempts in the final 1:12.
“We have talked all week and all season about how free throws and defense were going to win games in March and that’s what we did,” Stolzer said. “We’ve played in big basketball games and big football games before — there’s no moment too big for these kids. They’re winners.”
Dillon Critel overcame third-quarter foul trouble to score 18 points, going 7 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter for the Longhorns. Barak Birch had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Carter Mann added 10 points and Levi Bode grabbed 11 rebounds for Burwell (25-0), which tied its school record for single-season victories.
Central Valley (17-7) trailed 30-12 at halftime before mounting a furious comeback attempt behind Ty Nekoliczak’s game-high 27 points — 19 coming in the second half. Carson Corman had seven points and Trevor Cargill finished with six points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
Trailing by 18 points at the intermission, Central Valley coach Josh Nuss said he simply challenged his team to play up to its capabilities.
“We just told them that they had 16 minutes and that they were a senior-dominated group and they knew what they had to do,” Nuss said. “We told them to play with heart, play with hustle and give everything they’ve got for 16 minutes because they were too good of a team to come out and lose like this and that’s what they did.
“Burwell did a good job of holding onto the lead — sometimes that’s hard to do — and they found a way to win. That’s why they’re 25-0.”
Although the score got tight in the final minutes, both coaches said the second quarter was the key to the game. Leading 12-10, Burwell outscored the Cougars 18-2 in the final 6:56 before halftime as Central Valley shot 1 of 14 from the floor in the quarter.
“It was nothing different than what we’d done in the early part of the game,” Stolzer said of Burwell’s defensive approach in the second quarter. “We knew (Cargill) was a beast and we really
worked on doubling him all week in practice and I was really proud of our guys.
“(Central Valley) runs a continuity offense and I think our defensive game plan really took them out of that. We gambled and were going to make them knock down some shots.”
Nuss said his team’s ice-cold shooting in the second quarter definitely turned the tide.
“We haven’t seen anything like that, but unfortunately it happened here at state where it matters the most,” Nuss said. “We had a couple of shots that just rolled in and out, Burwell had a couple of deflections go right to them, some loose balls went their way and they started hitting some shots in that second quarter and it just took us out of what we wanted to do.”
Despite finishing 2 of 21 from 3-point range, Central Valley found success with penetration in the second half, hitting 12 of 25 shots from the field. Ty Nekoliczak’s steal and basket with 3:17 remaining sliced Burwell’s lead to 44-39.
“We knew that Central Valley was going to give us their best shot — second time we’ve played them and they had some guys that didn’t play the first time,” said Stolzer, whose team beat Central Valley 67-45 back on Jan. 7 at Burwell. “Ty (Nekoliczak) and Trevor (Cargill) are winners. That’s one thing I’ve learned about them in their careers and we knew that they weren’t going to roll over. They’re too good of a team and they’re experienced.”
The Cougars outscored Burwell 33-23 in the second half. The Longhorns shot 5 of 16 from the floor in that span and attempted just four field goals in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t get some of the transition (baskets) that we got in the first half and I think that was the big thing,” Stolzer said. “We forced them to miss shots in the first half and in the second half, Central Valley started making shots and that took away some transition and easy buckets.
“I don’t know if we got tentative. I think they just took away some opportunities for us to run like we like to do.”
Burwell’s last two field goals late in the third quarter were big as Mann hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 left and Birch beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3, giving his team a 44-31 lead. Mann, who had three blocked shots, made a key defensive play with 1:22 left when he swatted Nekoliczak’s driving layup attempt and the ball hit Nekoliczak while he was out of bounds, giving possession to the Longhorns.
The win moved Burwell into Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of Howells-Dodge and Walthill. Stolzer said he was just thrilled to survive and advance.
“When you’re undefeated and you’re having a season like we’re having, everybody you play has extra motivation and wants to be the team that ends your season or gives you your first loss and all that,” Stolzer said. “Our guys handled the pressure well. … We’re just going to keep building on the momentum and like we have talked all year: Trust the process and get 1% better each day.”