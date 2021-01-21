Burwell rolls past Fullerton, moves into Goldenrod Conference title game

ST. PAUL — The shots didn’t fall for Class D-1 No. 3-rated Burwell during the first four minutes of Thursday’s Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinal against Fullerton.

The final 28 minutes proved to be a different story.

Carter Mann produced 26 points and 16 rebounds while Barak Birch added 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers. That led the Longhorns to a 69-45 win and kept them one of four undefeated teams remaining in the state.

Fullerton (5-8) led 8-2 before Burwell (16-0) scored the final 16 points of the first quarter.

“I don’t know what was going on those first four minutes,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “We got good shots that just didn’t fall, and that’s the thing. If you get good shots throughout the game, they’re going to fall. With an experienced group like this, you know it’s going to happen, so you just weather the storm. We did that.

“They had a couple of runs throughout the game too where we just weathered the storm and got back to who we are.”

Birch went 2-for-3 on 3s in the first quarter then hit all three of his attempts in the second to help the Longhorns build up a 37-24 lead.