Burwell suffers double OT loss to DCS in D1 final

But Dundy County-Stratton converted on fourth-and-4 from midfield and successfully drove 65 yards to tie it up.

Serbando Diaz, who ran for 169 yards on 36 carries, scored from 3 yards out with 47 seconds remaining.

A delay of game penalty backed the Tigers up five yards for the PAT attempt. Myers was forced to scramble, but he bought time before sneaking a pass over a defender and into the hands of Diaz in the end zone to tie up the contest.

Spargo said he wanted his team to not panic in that situation.

“Just be ourselves (and) don’t get caught up in what’s going on,” he said. “Just be who we are. That’s what we wanted to focus on this whole week.”

Gideon said the Longhorns were confident after going up by eight late but DCS did exactly what it needed to do.

“We felt we were right where we needed to be or wanted to be,” he said. “We felt in control of the game, but we didn’t get a stop when we needed one. Credit them, they made some plays.

“They kept making plays, got down and scored. Even their two-point conversion play, their quarterback bought some time and made a great throw across the field. The kid made the catch, so to overtime we went.”