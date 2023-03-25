Trainer Mark Hibdon didn’t know exactly how the 44th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes would shake out.

Who would go out fast? Would jockey Armando Martinez take the favorite, Fabulosity, out to the front or hang back?

And what should his jockey Roberto Morales do on board Cajun Trinity?

“I didn’t know if Armando was going to send his,” Hibdon said. “You never know until they come out of the gate. Roberto asked me what to do and I said, ‘You’re the jockey. When they come out of the gate, make a decision and go with it.’

“He did the right thing and we came out on top.”

Martinez did indeed take Fabulosity out fast. Morales set back in second on Cajun Trinity, and when the time came, she went.

Cajun Trinity took the lead in the six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies going around the final turn. She led by three lengths heading into the stretch and just kept going to win by six lengths over Saenger Star in second in 1:14.40.

“It’s a very nice horse,” Morales said of Cajun Trinity. “She does everything right when I work with her in the mornings.”

Morales said he kept his eye on Fabulosity throughout the first part of the race.

“It worked out perfect,” Morales said. “That was the horse to beat. I just followed her.”

Hibdon claimed Cajun Trinity for $15,000 at Delta Downs in December. He claimed her with his eye on the Pepsi Stakes at Fonner Park.

“I thought maybe I could break her maiden over there and come out with her money-wise, then bring her here. I thought she’d fit in with this bunch for the stakes,” Hibdon said. “She never did win over there. I was hoping to get a win out of her.”

Cajun Trinity finished second in her first Fonner Park race on Feb. 26. Just last week she finally broke her maiden in a four-furlong race.

“She came back really well from it,” Hibdon said. “We thought it would set her up for this and it worked out for us. You never know, but we thought we had a really good chance. She just has a fast cruising speed so I thought if there was a duel she’d come out on top.”

Cajun Trinity, a Louisiana-bred daughter of Country Day and Chef Bertie, paid $8.40, $3.80 and $3.00. Saenger Star paid $4.80 and $3.40 while Aunt Cari paid $3.20 to show.

The win was worth $9,180 for Hibdon, who is also the owner of Cajun Trinity, and brought her career earnings to $33,840.

Hibdon said there is nothing in sight for Cajun Trinity at Fonner Park, but he’ll keep an eye out for any possibilities.

“I ran her two weeks in a row, so I’ll give her some time and see what comes up,” Hibdon said.

Hoofprints

— Sometimes things just work out. Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame trainer Larry Donlin and his family honored his late wife Maureen with a blanket race in the eighth. In the ninth, Donlin’s Cave Hill, ridden by Scott Bethke, won. In the 10th, Donlin won again with Carpe Victoriam and jockey David Cardoso.

— The 10th was Cardoso’s second win of the day. He also won the fourth on Noble Present for trainer Veronica Chavez.

— Morales had three wins on the day. Besides the win on Cajun Trinity in the Pepsi Stakes, he also won the third on Inewagallikethat for trainer A.J. Muzquiz and Lovethatcause for Hibdon in the seventh.

— Racing continues with a seven-race card Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

POST TIME: 01:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Three Ball, R. Martinez; $25.60; $11.20; $4.60

2, Name Rejected, J. Medina; ; $7.80; $4.00

6, Ferocity, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:13.60

Exacta (4-2), $233.50. Trifecta (4-2-6), $244.30

Second Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Witchy Windsor, A. Ramos; $27.80; $8.80; $6.00

2, Cecilia's Hope, A. Martinez; ; $4.00; $3.40

4, Zipporah, J. Medina; ; ;$6.60

Race Time: 1:15.20

Daily Double (4-5), $502.80; Exacta (5-2), $195.60. Superfecta (5-2-4-1), $806.73. Trifecta (5-2-4), $331.30

Third Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Inewagallikethat, R. Morales; $10.80; $6.20; $3.20

5, Zibby Too, K. Roman; ;$3.80; $2.80

2, Julie Jean, N. Haar; ; ;$3.00

Race Time: 1:14.60

Exacta (6-5), $63.20. Superfecta (6-5-2-7), $15.69. Trifecta (6-5-2), $144.50

Fourth Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

7, Noble Present, D. Cardoso; $16.40; $6.40; $4.20

6, Quality Bow, C. Fackler; ;$10.00; $5.40

4, Dixie Trixie, R. Martinez; ; ;$2.80

Race Time: 0:48.20

Exacta (7-6), $234.40. Superfecta (7-6-4-1), $177.19. Trifecta (7-6-4), $329.20. Pic 3 (5-6-7), $35.10; Pic 4 (4-5-6-7), $83.80

Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

3, Fort Knox, J. Medina; $5.60; $3.00; $2.40

5, Gold Bear, R. Morales; ;$3.80; $2.80

2, Finding Silver, M. Luark; ; ;$3.80

Late Scratches: Alarm System

Race Time: 1:45.80

Exacta (3-5), $20.80. Superfecta (3-5-2-4), $20.24. Trifecta (3-5-2), $37.90

Sixth Race, Purse $15,300, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

5, Cajun Trinity, R. Morales; $8.40; $3.80; $3.00

2, Saenger Star, J. Medina; ; $4.80; $3.40

6, Aunt Cari, K. Roman; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (5-2), $39.20. Superfecta (5-2-6-3), $9.48. Trifecta (5-2-6), $57.40

Seventh Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

4, Lovethatcause, R. Morales; $6.20; $3.00; $2.40

6, Goose Drank Wine, D. Cardoso; ;$4.40; $2.80

3, Drink, A. Martinez; ; ;$2.60

Late Scratches: Moro Appeal

Race Time: 1:20

Exacta (4-6), $32.40. Superfecta (4-6-3-7), $6.57. Trifecta (4-6-3), $31.60. Pic 3 (3/7-5-2/4), $53.50

Eighth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

7, Ununderstandable, A. Martinez; $7.80; $4.00; $2.80

6, Wildwood Maggie, R. Morales; ;$3.20; $2.40

3, Saber Queen, K. Roman; ; ;$3.20

Race Time: 1:15

Exacta (7-6), $29.00. Superfecta (7-6-3-5), $28.10. Trifecta (7-6-3), $56.40

Ninth Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $15,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

4, Cave Hill, S. Bethke; $14.80; $5.40; $3.80

3, One Son of a Chief, K. Roman; ;$3.20; $2.60

6, Unrestricted, R. Morales; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:20.40

Exacta (4-3), $66.60. Superfecta (4-3-6-5), $20.71. Trifecta (4-3-6), $69.30

Tenth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Carpe Victoriam, D. Cardoso; $12.60; $5.40; $3.60

3, Hansens Mischief, R. Morales; ;$6.20; $4.00

1, Five O One, K. Roman; ; ; $2.80

Late Scratches: Murdo

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (4-6), $83.60. Exacta (6-3), $71.60. Omni (1-3), $5.80. Omni (1-6), $5.80. Omni (3-6), $12.50. Superfecta (6-3-1-8), $15.56. Trifecta (6-3-1), $80.80. Pic 3 (7-4-6), $118.50. Pic 4 (2/4-7-4-6), $1,000.50. (5-2/4-7-4-6), $601.70