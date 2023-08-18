Under her second year as the Heartland Lutheran volleyball coach, Jacqueline Caldwell has already noticed a change in the program.

Caldwell said that change has been in the attitudes of the Red Hornets. They want to practice to get better, which she said has been very encouraging of the 17 players on their roster.

“That’s been the biggest thing and the players have said that as well,” Caldwell said. “They want to win and not just be here to be here. They really have that drive to make changes. I saw that a lot this summer.”

Heartland Lutheran returns three senior starters off of last year’s 5-21 team including three-year starters Carly Niemoth and Hanna Weaver, while Taylor Lemberg was a two-year starter.

Niemoth finished last year with 62 kills, 31 ace serves and 18 blocks, while Weaver had 23. Lemburg was a defensive specialist who led the defense with 102 digs.

“We moved Carly from the middle to the right side. Just trying some things, while Hanna is really strong on the outside but I see her being our floor captain,” Caldwell said. “She’s very encouraging to the other girls. She stays positive. That experience is really helpful.

“And Taylor is a good all-around player who is great in the back row. She can serve, dig and can move really well. She’s going to be a good leader for us as well.”

Chloe Keasling was the other starter for Heartland Lutheran. She was the setter who finished with 199 assists as a freshman.

“She really did a lot of work this year so I’m hoping we get off on the right foot with her being the setter since she’s got a year under her belt,” Caldwell said.

Senior Aryka Kieper and junior Ayva Kaczor are players Caldwell sees as being contributors. Caldwell added there are seven freshmen that are in the mix for playing time. She didn’t say who those players are but has been pleased with what she has seen out of them.

“They are super motivated and are encouraging the upperclassmen a little bit,” she said. “There will be a couple that will be playing a lot. We are narrowing that down.”

Caldwell said one of the goals for the Red Hornets is to do better than their 5-21 record last year. She said some things will need to happen if they want to achieve that goal.

“Just do better game by game. They lose to one team, they want to beat them the next time,” she said. “We’re going week by week. But no matter what happens, we need to keep our heads up and moving forward. We have such great positive attitudes right now that any letdowns could hurt that.”

The Red Hornets open the season at the Harvard Triangular on Thursday.