Caldwell ready to guide Heartland Lutheran

It didn’t take long for Heartland Lutheran to find its next volleyball coach.

Jacqueline Caldwell coached one of the Grand Island Senior High youth club teams for 12 years. Last season, she coached 12-and-unders for the first time, where one of the players was Skyler Liess, who is the daughter of Heartland Lutheran Principal Chelsey Liess.

Caldwell said she got an email from Heartland Lutheran Activities Director Brent Penny to come in for an interview about the position.

And the rest is history for Caldwell, as she took the position.

“I’m thankful for Skyler and Brent to give me this opportunity, as well as (former coach) Connie (Heigel),” she said. “It really helped the transition and my decision to help out with the process. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

So far, Caldwell said she is enjoying coaching the Red Hornets after the first few practices as well as working with the players over the summer.

“It’s going really well so far. The girls worked really hard over the summer. We went to some team camps and they went really well,” Caldwell said. “I think the girls are willing to learn new things. I’m trying to get to know them and what they can play and they trying to prove to me what they can do. I’m very anxious with the players do this year.”

Heartland Lutheran returns three letterwinners off of last year’s 8-19 season.

Kiky Nyanok is the lone senior. She finished with 59 kills and 33 ace serves last year.

“Kiki is our only senior that will be a good leader for the younger girls,” Caldwell said. “She doing a good job being a leader and is really bringing the younger players along. Her confidence has gotten a lot better over the course of the summer and is showing a competitive side to her.”

Carlie Niemoth and Hanna Weaver also return for the Red Hornets. Niemoth, a 5-11 junior, will be the middle blocker for Heartland Lutheran, while Weaver will either play the setter and/or outside hitter.

“Carlie is our tallest player in the middle and Hanna will either setter or outside hitter for us,” Caldwell said. “They should do some good things for us this year.”

Taylor Lemburg, Ayva Kaczor, Aryka Kieper and Emary Rhoades, along with freshmen Chloe Keasling and Reagan Norris are players Caldwell said she feels can contribute.

“All of those girls are showing good strengths for us,” she said. “I think we have a couple of freshmen who I think can help us out in the next few years.”

Caldwell said a goal for the Red Hornets is be better than the previous day, as well as try to get off to a good start, just for confidence.

“We just want to improve game in and game out,” Caldwell said. “But we’ll still be pretty young with having only one senior. Our freshmen coming in are pretty strong players but they haven’t seen the junior varsity or varsity level competition.

“The girls need to stay committed, motivated and competitive during the season. I think having early season success will help in doing that and help our confidence.”

Heartland Lutheran will host a triangular with Kenesaw and Harvard Thursday to open the season.