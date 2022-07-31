Camplin wins Mayor’s Cup at Jackrabbit Run

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Most people say the third time’s the charm.

For Grand Island’s Jim Camplin, it was more like the 15th or 20th.

After shooting on par in Saturday’s opening round, Camplin put together a solid front round on Sunday with four birdies to put him in the thick of the front pack. He shot 2-over on the back nine including shooting even on hole 18 to force a playoff at one-under on the day and 143 total against Grand Island’s Zach Rouzee.

Camplin and Rouzee played 18 again to determine the winner. Rouzee made a putt for par, while Camplin birdied to claim the Mayor’s Cup KRGI championship flight title at Jackrabbit Run golf course for the first time in his career after 15 to 20 tournament appearances.

“Thought I played well today,” Camplin said. “Got off to a great start, shooting 3-under on the front. Got a little shaky on the back. Missed a little two-footer on 16, otherwise there wouldn’t have been a playoff. At age 46, I’m happy to finally win this thing.”

Camplin’s last win in Grand Island came in the 2015 city tournament. He was happy with the course conditions over the two days, although he said it was a little different then he was used to.

“Course is in phenomenal shape out here,” Camplin said. “He’s got the roughs really long, the fairways are very nice, the greens are a little slow but for a public course, they’re extremely nice and roll really true. Took a while to get used to them, but I finally did.”

With the heat and humidity increased on Sunday, golfers ran into each other at the tee box on the back nine. Therefore, Camplin said he knew what he had to do to put himself in contention

“The lead group was on the tee box with us on almost every hole,” Camplin said. “I pretty much knew where I was standing the whole day. It was nice not being in the final group and being able to just put a number out there but everybody knew where we were today.”

Camplin and Rouzee were pushed in the tournament by Grand Island’s Marcus Holling and Aurora’s Ethan Shaw. Each had a chance on 18 to join the playoff but finished one stroke short, finishing at a 144 total.

“Had a couple of young college kids chasing me,” Camplin said. “You know they can hit the ball far and go low so you always worry about that, but I just played my game, and it felt good today.”

Rouzee, who was tied for sixth entering the day, said Sunday was an up and down day for him. He got off to a three-under start through the first five holes but four bogeys on the day led to the playoff.

“It was a fight all day,” Rouzee said. “Missed some putts I should have made and made some I shouldn’t have. Got into the playoff and hit a bad second shot but gave myself a chance at bridie. Jim made a good putt and more props to him. It was a fight today.”

Other championship winners include:

- Island Indoor Climate First Flight: Souks Boutmahavong 150

- Dinsdales Second Flight: Peng Vilai 146

- Laser Works Third Flight: LeRoy Romero 166

- Cornerstone Bank Senior Flight: Mark Palu 154

2022 Mayor’s Cup

KRGI Championship Flight

x-won playoff

*Jim Camplin 72-71—143

Zach Rouzee 73-70—143

Ethan Shaw 71-73—144

Marcus Holling 70-74—144

Joey Holling 72-73—145

Tito Alcorta 73-73—146

Kaden Shada 75-73—148

Prestin Vilai 74-75—149

Monty Johnson 72-77—149

Andy Bradshaw 78-73—151

Tyler Knapp 77-76—153

Brian McGuire 78-78—156

Cauy Walters 77-80—157

Ayden Kenkel 81-77—158

Jared Lehechka 81-77—158

Chaz Kelsey 91-78—169

Chris Weidt 86-84—170

Rob Wintermote 91-86—177

Island Indoor Climate First Flight

Souks Boutmahavong 74-76—150

Craig Badura 76-78—154

Ryan Kellogg 76-79—155

Tim Vaughn 83-73—156

Chad Gallagher 78-78—156

Bonn Khanthasene 84-73—157

Brian Downing 79-82—161

Aaron Kreifels 76-85—161

Tony Chapman 81-82—163

Caden Svoboda 85-80—165

Travis Hasselmann 84-81—165

Karlye Kalkowski 86-80—166

Matt Gudgel 78-89—167

Jerry Watson 85-90—175

Tyler Hansen 77-DNF—DNF

Will Bamesberger 76-NS—DNF

Randy Spiehs 77-NS—DNF

Dinsdales Second Flight

Peng Vilai 75-71—146

Troy Stewart 77-74—151

Tyler Zimmerman 83-72—155

Chad Sheffield 80-78—158

Dan Zabka 83-79—162

Dean Einspahr 85-84—169

Enrique Minjarez 83-86—169

Terry Brown 83-86—169

Brenden Holling 87-84—171

Chris Woods 85-88—173

Aph Khammaly 86-88—174

Joshua Harders 87-88—175

Keith Desel 87-88—175

Darwin Barnes 87-89—176

Steve Collister 87-89—176

Greg Geis 91-90—181

Laser Works Third Flight

LeRoy Romero 86-80—166

Mike Horn 85-81—166

Bill Patsios 87-88—175

David Stoltenberg 89-87—176

Todd Vyhnalek 86-91—177

David Sander 90-88—178

Bobby Mitchell 92-88—180

Greg Massing 86-96—182

James McFarland 94-96—190

Owen McKinney 96-96—191

Ron Kennedy 97-96—193

Kevin Hill 97-97—194

Fred Rauch 93-106—199

Bill Kennedy 97-103—200

Thomas Sokolik 104-103—207

Joshua Carman 112-109—221

Cornerstone Bank Senior Flight

Mark Palu 77-77—154

Michael Kingsley 76-82—158

Larry Zabloudil 84-77—161

Dwayne Kobza 79-83—162

Brian Gallagher 88-78—166

Patrick Kellogg 89-78—167

Dale Morgan 85-82—167

Loren Lessig 81-90—171

Shawn Srnett 90-83—173

Jim Nolan 84-89—173

Kevin Pfeifer 87-91—178

Mike Butler 89-91—180

James Fandry 106-97—203

Chet Castor 98-111—209

Zach Rouzee watches his tee shot off on hole 11 during the second day of the Mayor's Cup Sunday at Jackrabbit Golf Course.

Tito Alcorta chips his ball onto the green on hole 14 during the second day of the Mayor's Cup Sunday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Joey Holling putts the ball into the hole on hole 10 during the second day of the Mayor's Cup Sunday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Ethan Shaw watches his tee shot on hole 13 during the second day of the Mayor's Cup at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Marcus Holling watches his putt on hole 12 during the second day of the Mayor's Cup Sunday at Jackrabbit Run.

