Camplin wins Mayor’s Cup at Jackrabbit Run

Most people say the third time’s the charm.

For Grand Island’s Jim Camplin, it was more like the 15th or 20th.

After shooting on par in Saturday’s opening round, Camplin put together a solid front round on Sunday with four birdies to put him in the thick of the front pack. He shot 2-over on the back nine including shooting even on hole 18 to force a playoff at one-under on the day and 143 total against Grand Island’s Zach Rouzee.

Camplin and Rouzee played 18 again to determine the winner. Rouzee made a putt for par, while Camplin birdied to claim the Mayor’s Cup KRGI championship flight title at Jackrabbit Run golf course for the first time in his career after 15 to 20 tournament appearances.

“Thought I played well today,” Camplin said. “Got off to a great start, shooting 3-under on the front. Got a little shaky on the back. Missed a little two-footer on 16, otherwise there wouldn’t have been a playoff. At age 46, I’m happy to finally win this thing.”

Camplin’s last win in Grand Island came in the 2015 city tournament. He was happy with the course conditions over the two days, although he said it was a little different then he was used to.

“Course is in phenomenal shape out here,” Camplin said. “He’s got the roughs really long, the fairways are very nice, the greens are a little slow but for a public course, they’re extremely nice and roll really true. Took a while to get used to them, but I finally did.”

With the heat and humidity increased on Sunday, golfers ran into each other at the tee box on the back nine. Therefore, Camplin said he knew what he had to do to put himself in contention

“The lead group was on the tee box with us on almost every hole,” Camplin said. “I pretty much knew where I was standing the whole day. It was nice not being in the final group and being able to just put a number out there but everybody knew where we were today.”

Camplin and Rouzee were pushed in the tournament by Grand Island’s Marcus Holling and Aurora’s Ethan Shaw. Each had a chance on 18 to join the playoff but finished one stroke short, finishing at a 144 total.

“Had a couple of young college kids chasing me,” Camplin said. “You know they can hit the ball far and go low so you always worry about that, but I just played my game, and it felt good today.”

Rouzee, who was tied for sixth entering the day, said Sunday was an up and down day for him. He got off to a three-under start through the first five holes but four bogeys on the day led to the playoff.

“It was a fight all day,” Rouzee said. “Missed some putts I should have made and made some I shouldn’t have. Got into the playoff and hit a bad second shot but gave myself a chance at bridie. Jim made a good putt and more props to him. It was a fight today.”

Other championship winners include:

- Island Indoor Climate First Flight: Souks Boutmahavong 150

- Dinsdales Second Flight: Peng Vilai 146

- Laser Works Third Flight: LeRoy Romero 166

- Cornerstone Bank Senior Flight: Mark Palu 154