At the start of a delayed, abbreviated American Legion baseball season full of the unknown, the Home Federal seniors probably would have been thrilled if they were told they would get all but six games in.
But when those canceled games are the final six of the season, it ended the summer on a disappointing note for Home Federal.
“We were looking forward to ending the season on a high note,” first-year Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We wanted to continue to play good baseball and I expected the guys to complete just like they have all year and play at a high level.
“It came to an end a little earlier than we wanted it to, but I’m not surprised by anything in this 2020 year that we’ve had.”
Home Federal suffered a doubleheader sweep at Hastings on July 23 to fall to 13-15. The team looked forward to constructing a successful busy final week, but that opportunity evaporated.
A road doubleheader at Lexington on Monday and home doubleheaders with Kearney on Tuesday and Columbus on Thursday were canceled.
In each case, Home Federal’s opponent canceled the games as a precaution due to coronavirus-related concerns.
“We scheduled 34 games, and we got 28 out of 34 in,” Wells said. “Until this week, we didn’t have a game canceled because of rain or COVID.
“But it was great for the boys to get to play this summer, especially after the spring season was canceled.”
The coach was especially happy to get the majority of the season in for Home Federal’s seven seniors.
“After having their spring season taken away, it was great for them and great for our program to get to play this summer,” Wells said. “Jay Gustafson was a three-year starter. Rans Sanders pitched for three years.
“It was great to coach Carson Cahoy since I wasn’t able to do that around the spring due to track. He had a .350 batting average and had a nice summer.”
An abbreviated Legion season was better than no season. That’s especially true for the younger players who have several years of summer baseball left.
The Five Points juniors went 24-9 and had an impressive 11-2 record in one-run games.
“We had four (Legion) teams and a lot of kids got quality reps,” Wells said. “I know I want to continue to have four teams in the future.
“Five Points has a lot of pieces in place. There are a lot of quality guys – good sophomores who are juniors-to-be and a really quality class of freshmen who are sophomores-to-be. They’ll be ready to move up to the next level in the next couple of years.”
