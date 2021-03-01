Canine health a constant challenge

Komet’s injury had an unexpected side-effect. Shortly after removing the boot and cone, he developed a limp on his right front leg. Apparently, wearing the cone around his neck and the boot on his left foot had thrown his spine out of alignment.

A veterinary chiropractic adjustment at Animal Medical Clinic fixed that. As the vet worked on stretching his right shoulder and adjusting a couple vertebrae in his lower neck, her assistant held a board covered in peanut butter to distract Komet.

Komet was so preoccupied with licking the peanut butter he barely noticed the chiropractic adjustments being done to his body. When it was all over, the vet was exhausted, her assistant was covered in peanut butter, and his limp was gone.

Fast forward a few months to the day after Christmas. Komet and I were hunting quail when he suddenly yelped in pain, then came running towards me, slobbering uncontrollably.

At first, I thought he’d been sprayed directly in the mouth by a skunk. However, there wasn’t any odor. Regardless, we put some distance between us and whatever had made him yelp just in case. Our hunt was over.