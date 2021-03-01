Canine health a constant challenge

Keeping our pets safe and healthy requires constant vigilance. This is especially true for hunting dogs who encounter numerous dangers the average household hound would rarely, if ever, face.
My bird dog, Komet, had his share of injuries this past season.
While hunting doves on Labor Day, Komet cut the pad on his left front foot. This injury necessitated a visit to the vet the next day, where stitches were installed and a cone placed around his head.
Komet was healing just fine until he found a way to manipulate the plastic cone so he could reach his paw and rip out all the stitches. So, it was back to the vet’s office for more stitches. And yes, I had to pay for them again.
To prevent a repeat performance of his bad behavior, I Gorilla-taped a dog boot onto his foot and bought a larger cone that prevented him from reaching his paw. Gorilla tape, by the way, is a handy item to have on hand for dealing with an injured dog.
Thankfully, the boot stayed on for the next couple weeks, and his pad healed just fine. However, by the time the stitches came out and he was able to go hunting again, dove season was winding down. By tearing out his stitches, Komet had prolonged his healing time and cheated himself out of valuable hunting time.
During his absence, I became quite adept at marking and finding downed birds. I don’t think I lost a single dove.
Komet’s injury had an unexpected side-effect. Shortly after removing the boot and cone, he developed a limp on his right front leg. Apparently, wearing the cone around his neck and the boot on his left foot had thrown his spine out of alignment.
A veterinary chiropractic adjustment at Animal Medical Clinic fixed that. As the vet worked on stretching his right shoulder and adjusting a couple vertebrae in his lower neck, her assistant held a board covered in peanut butter to distract Komet.
Komet was so preoccupied with licking the peanut butter he barely noticed the chiropractic adjustments being done to his body. When it was all over, the vet was exhausted, her assistant was covered in peanut butter, and his limp was gone.
Fast forward a few months to the day after Christmas. Komet and I were hunting quail when he suddenly yelped in pain, then came running towards me, slobbering uncontrollably.
At first, I thought he’d been sprayed directly in the mouth by a skunk. However, there wasn’t any odor. Regardless, we put some distance between us and whatever had made him yelp just in case. Our hunt was over.
Back home, Komet had strings of drool dripping out of his mouth when I released him from his crate. Since it was Saturday, the vet’s office was closed, so I called the emergency hotline and spoke to the vet on call. She suggested I rinse his mouth out with cool water, since we were still operating on the stinkless skunk theory.
Long story short, I took Komet in to the vet’s office the following week, where a 2-inch stick was extracted from his lower throat. The “stick” was actually a piece of weed stem he’d probably swallowed while eating snow.
It’d be nice if dogs could tell us what was wrong with them, but they can’t, leaving us humans often befuddled as we attempt to diagnose the problem.
That’s just how my friend, Nathan “Newt” Borowski felt last May when he noticed some large lumps in the throat of his four-year-old Bloodhound, Honey. She’d also been gaining weight, was lethargic, and just didn’t seem like herself.
So, Newt took his beloved Bloodhound in for some tests. The verdict was lymphoma. The vet recommended Honey undergo chemotherapy treatments at Colorado State University.
“We were scheduled to move to Grand Island from Colorado right around the time her treatments were to begin,” said Newt. “We felt like going through chemo and moving would be too much for Honey, so we opted to wait until we got to Nebraska to begin treatments. In the meantime, Honey was given prednisone, which shrunk the lumps but made her extremely thirsty and heat sensitive.”
If all this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Readers may remember when I went through the same ordeal with my beautiful Phantom a few years ago – the lumps, the lymphoma, the CSU visit, the prednisone, all of it.
By chance, I happened to mention this to Newt during a conversation we had right before he moved here. That’s when I learned of Honey’s condition. Here’s what happened next in Newt’s own words.
“Once we moved to Nebraska in June, we wanted to find someone who could give Honey the treatment she needed. We had recommendations for two vet clinics in Grand Island, so we scheduled consultations with them both. One wanted us to take Honey to Kansas State University once a week for 12 weeks for chemo.”
“The other, Family Pet Clinic, was recommended to us by a friend I’d made in the outdoor industry, Jarrod Spilger. He’d personally experienced the exact same situation with his young dog. He told us Family Pet Clinic would administer chemo right here in Grand Island, and they would fight hard to give Honey a chance to live a full life – a chance we all agreed she deserved.”
“After a brief consultation, a schedule was set up to immediately begin chemo, as the prednisone was losing its effectiveness. Honey’s treatment began in mid-July and lasted 15 weeks. It consisted of both oral and IV chemo agents.”
“It’s been roughly three months now since her treatment ended,” Newt recently reported to me. “Honey is doing amazing! She’s back to a healthy weight and acts like herself again. She’s back to chasing squirrels, wrestling with our younger Bloodhound, following our baby girl around the house, and cuddling on the couch. My wife and I both agree that the spark in her eyes is back, and we wouldn’t trade that for the world.”