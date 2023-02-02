CENTRAL CITY — The highly anticipated rematch is all set.

Top-seeded and Class C-2 No. 1-rated Doniphan-Trumbull cruised to a 69-35 victory over Wood River in Thursday night’s first Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinal at the Bison Activities Dome. Then, host Central City — rated No. 5 in Class C-1 and seeded second — did its part with a 61-33 semifinal win over Ravenna.

That sets up a marquee matchup at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Cardinals (19-0) and face the Bison (18-1) on their home floor. The game will be a rematch of last year’s LPC title game, which was won by Central City. It’s also round two this season as Doniphan-Trumbull beat the Bison 64-60 back on Dec. 16 in Doniphan.

“We’ve definitely heard the talk that a lot of people wanted to see Central City and us play again,” Cardinals’ coach Kelan Buhr said. “There’s only one loss and it was between the two teams. Central City is a very good team and a very well-coached team.

“They were obviously without a key player the first time we played them, but we’re also a lot better team than we were then.”

The Bison played without the services of starting forward Kenai Kearney in their loss to Doniphan-Trumbull. However, the 6-foot-4 senior appears to be at full strength for Saturday’s rematch.

“It’s going to be a battle, obviously,” Central City coach BJ Blasé said. “Doniphan-Trumbull has a great team and I think we’ve got a really good team, so I think it’s going to be a fun basketball game.

“I have a lot of respect for Kellen — he’s one of my best friends in the coaching world — so it’s just going to be a fun battle for first place here on Saturday.”

Freshman Jack Poppe had 15 points, seven assists and five steals as hot-shooting Doniphan-Trumbull built a 40-16 halftime lead against Wood River. Parker Volk scored 15 off the bench and Jaden Williams added 11 points for the Cardinals, who shot 52.9% from the floor (27 of 51), including going 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Christian Johnson scored 19 points to lead Wood River (11-8), which shot 50% (14 of 28), but committed 27 turnovers. Sixteen of those miscues came in the first half as Doniphan-Trumbull breezed to its fifth consecutive trip to the LPC championship.

“Looking back through my coaching career, it was always a goal to get to the conference tournament finals and we kind of set that as a program standard,” said Burr, whose team has advanced to the LPC semifinals eight times and has a 2-2 record in four previous LPC championship game appearances. “This is a big tournament for us. We enjoy playing in it and it’s usually high-quality basketball.

“To make it to the finals a fifth straight year is awesome. I’m very happy for this group — just as I was for all the groups before them — that they get the opportunity to play in the championship game.”

Burr said the Cardinals have excelled at maintaining their focus.

“With as many distractions that are being thrown around in our program right now with being rated No. 1 and being undefeated, I think the kids have done a really nice job of just showing up for practice and trying to get better,” Buhr said. “They’re truly buying into the idea that we want to go 1-0 in every single game. Tonight, they were mentally prepared.

“For them to come out and play the way they did, that’s exactly what we talked about right before the game. We said to just do what they do — we don’t need anyone to be Superman — and I thought all of them played within themselves and did a really nice job.”

Focus wasn’t something Central City lacked, either. Leading 33-22, the Bison reeled off 13 unanswered points to build a 46-22 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Central City shot 49.1% from the field (26 of 53) and committed just five turnovers — none in the second and fourth quarters.

“I felt our focus was really good for the entire game,” Blasé said. “Tuesday in the first round was kind of tough and you never know how your team is going to react, but when these guys are locked in, they’re tough.”

Gavin Reisbeck scored nine points to pace Ravenna (10-9), which committed 23 turnovers. Kaden Brodersen grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Ayden Zikmund had 18 points for Central City, which won its 14th consecutive game. Kearney added 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

Blase said Zikmund, who hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor and had five steals, has been a force on both ends of the floor this season.

“Ayden is a really good shooter, obviously, who can not only shoot it, drive it and get to the free-throw, but he’s guarding and rebounding really well, too,” Blase said. “He’s a complete player and I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Now, both teams can look forward to Saturday.

“For this game to be for a championship is going to be something special for everyone involved,” Burr said. “You don’t get these scenarios very often. I think it will be a great atmosphere and a great experience — just two great teams going at it.”

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35

WOOD RIVER (11-8)

Reid Graves 1-1 2-3 4, Victor Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Luis Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Paulk 2-5 0-0 4, Christian Johnson 7-11 4-6 19, Beau Rohrich 2-5 0-0 4, Anthony Rindone 0-0 0-0 0, Laramie Frear 1-1 0-1 2, Adrian Lobeda 0-1 0-0 0, Madden Brabec 0-0 0-0 0, Johnny Canfield 0-1 0-0 0, Reagan Zessin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-28 6-10 35.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (19-0)

Jack Poppe 6-12 1-1 15, Kaedan Detamore 3-6 1-2 8, Jake Collinson 2-4 1-2 6, Ty Bennett 2-4 2-2 7, Jaden Williams 5-8 1-1 11, Parker Volk 6-10 0-0 15, Benjamin VanDiest 0-0 0-0 0, Masin Lang 0-2 0-0 0, Tregan Barnes 1-1 0-0 2, Nate Collinson 0-1 1-2 1, Camdym Beirow 0-1 0-0 0, Jannik Bottner 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Schwartz 1-1 0-0 2, Owen Schultz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 7-10 69.

Wood River; 10; 6; 11; 8—35

Doniphan-Trumbull; 18; 22; 17; 12—69

3-point goals—WR 1-5 (V.Rodriguez 0-1, Johnson 1-3, Canfield 0-1), D-T 7-14 (Poppe 2-3, Detamore 1-2, Collinson 1-2, Bennett 1-1, Williams 0-1, Volk 2-4, Lang 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—WR 20 (Paulk 9), D-T 20 (Volk 4). Assists—WR 5 (Paulk 2), D-T 16 (Poppe 7). Turnovers—WR 27, D-T 7. Total fouls—WR 8, D-T 9. Technicals—None. A—NA.

Central City 61, Ravenna 33

RAVENNA (10-9)

Gavin Reisbeck 3-6 2-2 9, Zach Lewandowski 1-6 2-2 5, Angel Cruz 2-5 0-0 6, Kaden Brodersen 1-3 0-2 2, Gavin Standage 1-6 0-0 2, Chase Rager 0-1 0-0 0, Keaton Schirmer 0-1 0-0 0, Josh Abels 2-4 0-0 6, Noah Schroeder 1-1 0-0 3, Cooper Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Paitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-34 4-6 33.

CENTRAL CITY (18-1)

Ashton Gragg 3-5 1-2 8, Ayden Zikmund 8-13 1-2 18, Dylan Pfeifer 1-1 0-0 2, Clark Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Kenai Kearney 6-13 1-2 14, Derek Pfeifer 1-2 0-0 2, Blake Jensen 3-7 0-0 8, Nathaniel Heins 1-1 0-0 2, Colter Lueders 1-1 0-0 2, Truman Ryan 1-2 0-0 2, Tyler Carroll 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Simonsen 0-0 0-0 0, Karter Negus 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-53 4-7 61.

Ravenna; 7; 9; 6; 11—33

Central City; 15; 16; 15; 15—61

3-point goals—Ravenna 7-20 (Reisbeck 1-3, Lewandowski 1-4, Cruz 2-4, Standage 0-2, Schirmer 0-1, Abels 2-4, Schroeder 1-1, Todd 0-1), CC 5-22 (Gragg 1-2, Zikmund 1-5, Brown 0-6, Kearney 1-3, De.Pfeifer 0-1, Jensen 2-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Ravenna 30 (Brodersen 11), CC 23 (Brown 4, Kearney 4). Assists—Ravenna 9 (Lewandowski 3), CC 11 (D.Pfeifer 5). Turnovers—Ravenna 23, CC 5. Total fouls—Ravenna 9, Central City 9. Technicals—None. A—NA.