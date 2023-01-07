Doniphan-Trumbull gets by Grand Island Central Catholic

It didn’t come easy, but Doniphan-Trumbull kept its record perfect.

The Class C-2 No. 2 Cardinals (Omaha World-Herald) made the defensive plays when they had to and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter that helped them improve to 12-0 after defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 35-26 Saturday in Grand Island.

Kaeden Detamore did most of the work, forcing two Crusader turnovers and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed a key offensive rebound to keep possession alive in the final quarter.

“He’s a little bulldog for us,” DT coach Kalen Buhr said. “He stepped up for us defensively and hit some clutch free throws to close it out.”

Overall, the defense held the Crusaders to 8 of 29 from the floor, forced 16 turnovers, and held Ishmael Nadir to 2 of 11 from the floor with only nine points. He was 0 of 10 from the floor until the fourth quarter.

“That might have been the best we’ve played defensively,” Buhr said. “We’ve been focusing on getting better on the defensive end. I thought the kids did a good job contesting everything. And we did a great job slowing Nadir down. That was our main focus defensively throughout the game.”

Crusader coach Tino Martinez said the turnovers hurt GICC’s chances.

“Especially the live ball turnovers,” Martinez said. “The team that gave up those kinds of turnovers was not going to be the winner tonight. We had too many turnovers, and that’s uncharacteristic for us as we’re averaging seven a game. We were a little too inconsistent tonight.”

Doniphan-Trumbull led throughout the contest but used a key run in the third quarter. The Cardinals led only 13-12 after a Bowdie Fox basket. But Ty Bennett did most of the damage during a 11-0 run. He scored all seven of his points in the quarter, which included a layup off of a steal that helped the Cardinals go up 22-12. A Jack Poppe putback completed the run.

But GICC wasn’t going away. Thomas Liban hits a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 24-15 at the end of the third.

Then Nadir hits his first field goal on a 3-pointer, followed by a Liban basket to make it 24-20 with 6 minutes to play.

Later, GICC made it a one-possession game with Nadir hitting two free throws to cut the deficit to 27-24 with 2:28 left to play.

But the Cardinals stepped up with the key defensive play, including Detamore coming up with a steal with 16 seconds left to put the game away.

Doniphan-Trumbull came into the game averaging 57.7 points per game. They went 10 of 38 from the floor against the Crusaders with Jack Collinson leading the way with 10 points.

Buhr said he expected that type of game.

“GICC offers a lot of hard action and our kids fought through it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s going to be a dogfight especially for two schools that are not far from each other, and the kids know each other pretty well. Their defense sped us, and we rushed a few shots but we settled in a little bit. I think this type of game tested our mental toughness.”

Martinez said he felt there were many times where he felt the Crusaders were standing around waiting for Nadir to make something happen. And he said Nadir needs to let the game come to him.

“We’ve been guilty of many times this year where we have a hard time scoring and are stagnant on offense,” Martinez said. “And Ishmael needs to do a better job of letting the game come to him and slow down. He’s a heck of a player, and he put himself in good positions to get baskets. They are just not going down for him right now.”

GICC hosts York, while Doniphan-Trumbull plays at Centura. Both games are on Tuesday.

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island CC 26

Doniphan-Trumbull; 7; 6; 11; 11-35

Grand Island CC; 5; 5; 5; 11-26

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (12-0)

Jack Poppe 2-6 0-0 4, Kaedan Detamore 0-9 8-8 8, Jake Collinson 4-14 0-0 10, Tycen Bennett 3-7 0-1 7, Parker Volk 1-2 4-4 6. Totals 10-38 12-13 35

GRAND ISLAND CC (4-7)

Ishmael Nadir 2-11 4-10 9, Thomas Liban 2-7 0-0 5, Jack Alberts 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Stegman 1-4 0-0 3, Bowdie Fox 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 8-29 6-12 26.

3-pointers: DT 3-17 (J. Collison 2-10, Bennett 1-5, Detamore 0-2). GICC 4-12 (Nadir 1-2, Liban 1-5, Birch 1-3, Stegman 1-2). Rebounds: DT 26 (Volk 7) GICC 22 (Fox 9) Turnovers: DT 7, GICC 16. Fouled out - None.