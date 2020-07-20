baseball file photo

GERING — The Hastings Sodbusters scored five runs in the top of the second inning and went on to a 5-2 victory over the Western Nebraska Pioneers Monday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Former Grand Island standout Casey Burnham provided the key blow with a two-run double for the Sodbusters. Connor Laux also had a two-run single in the inning.

Reese Dutton pitched seven innings to get the win, and Jake Bigham got the final two outs for a save.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments