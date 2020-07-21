FREMONT — Casey Burnham’s home run in the top of the seventh broke a 6-6 tie and gave the Hastings Sodbusters the lead and they went on to a 10-6 win over the Fremont Moo Tuesday at Moller Field.
Reese Anderson added a two-run single to stretch the lead to 10-6.
Anderson had three hits, scored two runs and drove in four.
Burnham tripled to lead off the seventh inning and scored on a groundout by Connor Laux to give the Sodbusters a 6-1 lead.
The two teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Moller Field.
