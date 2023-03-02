If you look closely at the conditions for some of the Nebraska-bred races at Fonner Park, you’ll see something interesting.

For many of these races you’ll see, “Purse includes $1,000 from Fonner Park Casino Revenue.”

That’s not a lot of added money to the purse for one race, but it’s definitely a positive for the horse racing industry in Nebraska.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said David C. Anderson, a Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame trainer and a member of the Nebraska HBPA board of directors . “I think it encourages people to raise Nebraska breds, which ultimately is what we want. Get the numbers up to where we have full fields in all the breed races in a couple of years.

“The only thing that drives that is dollars, and the casino dollars are going to help out tremendously in a couple of years when we get it all built and get it going full blast.”

Those Nebraska-bred races will continue to see the added purse money throughout Fonner Park’s live meet, which now with the expected addition of five racing days in May will be 42 days of live racing running until May 20.

“Any increase in purse is a significant step in the right direction,” Anderson said. “In a couple of years we hope to get more horses — I’m not saying better horses, I’m just saying more horses to help build on the five- and six-horse fields. The way you do that is to offer more money. The only way we’re going to get more money is to get these casinos going.”

The $1,000 is split between the first five finishers, so it’s not a lot of money, but trainer Grady Thompson said every little bit helps.

“That definitely helps pay the feed bills and everything else it takes to train them,” Thompson said. “Once we get the casinos going full time and actually have the big casino going, hopefully our Nebraska-bred money will skyrocket and make them worth a heck of a lot more than what we’ve been running for.”

The Nebraska horsemen had pushed for expanded gambling for years, but it wasn’t until the fall of 2020 when supporters got it on the ballot and it was approved with over 60 percent of the voters voting in favor expanded gambling.

Then things started happening. Two casinos are currently open in Nebraska. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln was the first to open and now the Grand Island Casino at Fonner Park has been open since Dec. 27.

Both have done well so far. The two casinos combined to bring in $1.2 million in tax revenue in January alone.

“It’s (the Grand Island Casino) really busy and the temporary one in Lincoln is doing really well,” Anderson said. “That just shows what could be down the road.”

Racing will end at Fonner Park on May 20, but the revenue from the casino will continue to accrue as the year goes along. Anderson said that will hopefully boost the purses at the 2024 Fonner live meet despite losing money from the loss of simulcasting outside the state of Nebraska due to a conflict with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA).

“It was going to cost a lot of money to have Fonner sign up with HISA,” Thompson said. “I don’t think it would have been feasible to pay that kind of money when our out-of-state simulcasting probably wasn’t worth enough to keep it around.”

Anderson is hopeful that the casinos can make up for the loss of out-of-state simulcasting revenue.

“Hopefully the temporary casino will help stabilize that and we won’t see a drop,” Anderson said.

“It was a significant hit. Sooner or later we’re hoping to get everything turned around and moving in a positive direction.”

Anderson said sometimes it seems like it’s two steps forward and one step back for the Nebraska horsemen, but the added purse money is certainly a positive sign.

“Any increase in purse structure is a step in the right direction,” Anderson said. “Over the years you see them making cuts and dropping the purse structure and it’s just really disheartening to see that happen.

“We’re hoping in a couple of years we’ll see a general increase in the purse structure.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;54;16;7;7;$92,180

Roberto Morales;42;12;13;7;$78,187

Armando Martinez;51;8;13;10;$68,656

Jose Angel Medina;45;8;11;7;$65,969

David Cardoso;36;5;5;4;$38,554

Nathan Haar;37;5;2;9;$39,691

Scott A. Bethke;27;5;2;1;$40,962

Zack Ziegler;22;3;4;3;$25,719

Adrian B. Ramos;31;2;4;4;$24,110

Bryan McNeil;27;2;4;3;$23,085

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;42;15;7;8;$83,014

Mark N. Hibdon;40;10;13;5;$67,670

Kelli Martinez;42;7;14;8;$66,114

Marissa Black;19;4;1;4;$29,259

David C. Anderson;33;3;4;7;$32,614

Mark Lemburg;14;2;3;3;$14,228

Dalton Dieter;11;2;3;2;$15,428

Grady Thompson;13;2;2;4;$17,898

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 24 2 2 0 8 17 $10,714

Troy A. Bethke 10 2 2 0 20 40 $16,443