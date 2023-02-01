Central City boys putting the pieces together

The Central City boys basketball team ended last season by losing 41-37 to Auburn in their district final game. Auburn, who had won the past three championships, lost 36-33 to Ashland-Greenwood and finished runner-up.

When postseason play comes around, the margins of error are slim. The close loss to the eventual runner-up Bulldogs has been on the Bison’s minds often, and they’ve used it as fuel this season.

“It’s something that we remind our kids of all the time,” Central City coach BJ Blase said. “I think our kids have done a very good job of using those talks and motivation to win some game early like we did to have the record that we have now because last year, we kind of stumbled at the beginning of the year.

Class C-1 No. 5 Central City (17-1) returned four starters from last year’s team and with that has come more expectations.

“The guys had very high expectations coming into the season,” Blase said. “We’ve met some of those, and we’re still obviously trying to get better every single day and every single game. I think we’re on the right path to where we want to go and want to end at. We just have to keep plugging away and practicing hard and playing every game the best way we can.”

Blase had an apt analogy that fits what a coach goes through year to year.

“Everything’s a puzzle depending on if you have a lot of guys returning for a season or if you have a bunch of new faces for a season. Every team that I’ve coached, there’s always a puzzle. Some are those really big pieces you have as maybe a three or four year old and some are 1,000 pieces where you have to put everything together.

“I think with all of these guys coming back, we knew that we had a really good shot of having a lot of success this year, but we knew also that we were going to get everybody’s best look, and that we had to bring our A-game every single night we go out and play.”

One of those four returning starters is senior point guard Dylan Pfeifer, who helps set the tone and dictate the pace of play.

“I’m a true believer in that having a really good point guard helps a lot and our point guard, Dylan Pfeifer, has played since he was a freshman,” Blase said. “Toward the end of the year, he started playing more and then he started since he was a sophomore, so he’s been down those roads.”

The rest of the rotation fills out with Ayden Zikmund, who was a member of the All-Heartland boys basketball team last year, along with Kenai Kearney, Ashton Gragg and Clark Brown starting, with Nathaniel Heins, Blake Jensen, Derek Pfeifer and Colter Lueders coming off the bench.

Zikmund leads the area boys in scoring, putting up 21.4 points per game on 48% shooting.

“Ayden Zikmund is having a heck of a season with all of his scoring and accolades,” Blase said. “He’s definitely been a really good leader for us on and off the floor. He’s taken his game to a new level where he can shoot it, drive it or get to the free throw line. I’ve been really happy with the way he’s rebounded the ball this year and defended. He’s turned into a very complete player.”

Offensively, Blase said it all starts with their transition game which is generated by their stingy defense. However, the Bison have been adding more layers to their offensive systems.

“We’re starting to add little wrinkles in our man offenses that we run. Just game by game and practice by practice, adding in those small little wrinkles has helped. We’ve seen a lot of different types of defenses with some of the guys that we have. I also think having our whole team back for the last two and half weeks has helped as well.

“On the defensive end, it’s obviously pace for us and getting teams sped up. I think our half court defense has gotten a lot better just in the aspects of communication and positioning. I’d like to see our guys do a little more consistent job of rebounding, so that’s just a constant thing that we’re working on.”

Central City, who is hosting the LouPlatte Conference semifinals and championships on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plays in the brand new Bison Dome. Blase said it’s a fantastic facility and thinks it could draw a crowd this weekend.

“It’s funny to watch people walk in and take it in because it’s such a great facility,” Blase said. “The parents and fans that come from other schools, they have nothing but great things to say. The kids that come and play on it love playing there.

“People really come out for this tournament, and I’m really excited to see what it looks like on Thursday. We’ve had some big crowds, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything compared to what we’re going to see this Thursday and Friday for the boys and girls semifinals and then for the consolation and finals on Saturday. The great thing about our facility is there isn’t a bad place to watch the game from. You can go up top. You can go behind the hoops. You can go on the sides. It’s just a really cool place to play and watch a game.”

On Thursday, the Bison will play Ravenna, who they defeated 51-41 earlier this season, in the conference semifinals. Blase said the Bluejays are a good team, and Central City will have to be geared up.

“They had a good win last night against Centura,” he said. “They obviously got beat by Centura by one the game before, so they battled back and made adjustments. Ravenna is good, so we’re going to have to be ready to go. One of the most disciplined teams that we play every year. I’m sure they’re going to have their kids ready to go and be ready to make some adjustments, so we have to be ready for that. We’re just taking it one possession and one quarter and one game at a time.”

If Central City wins, it’s possible they could have a rematch against C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull, who handed them their only loss of the season.

But for Blase and company, a conference championship for the second-straight season would be another goal to cross off their list.

“Priority one goal was to win our holiday tournament at home,” he said. “We had never done that before. This is priority goal number two to play in the conference tournament and win the conference tournament again. It’s something that we take pride in. We want to obviously win it like we did last year, and that’s our number one goal coming into this thing. That’s what we’re going to be searching to do.”