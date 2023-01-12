Central City boys, Ravenna girls dominate in wins

CENTRAL CITY—It seemed that before fans had settled into their seats, the Class C-1 No. 6 Central City boys were already up 9-0.

“They came out and threw a punch right out of the gate,” Ravenna boys coach James Habe said.

Ravenna made a run of their own and after trailing 17-9 at the end of the first, the two teams played even ball, and the Bison held a 10 point lead at halftime.

However, Central City had another run in store, outscoring Ravenna 11-2 to start the second half. The Bison coasted the rest of the way and won 62-37 on Thursday night.

“Ravenna is a really good basketball team,” Central City boys coach BJ Blase said. “I told their coach they’re having a really good year. They’re one of the most disciplined and fundamental teams we play. Our kids were ready because they knew they were a good team. I thought in the first two possessions when we got a 10 second call, that was a huge momentum thing. And then Ashton Gragg got us going with an offensive rebound and a couple buckets and hit a three.”

Habe said while the start wasn’t ideal, he was happy with how Ravenna responded the rest of the way.

“I thought to our kids credit, though, we battled,” Habe said. “It would have been very easy to pack up at that point. Not a whole lot was going good for us, but we found a way to get a couple positives going in the first half. I thought we just competed the whole game. I’m super proud of the way we came back from a disastrous start and prevented it from continuing.”

Central City used their full court defense to pressure the Ravenna guards, who at times had trouble getting the ball across half court.

When the Bluejays did make it to half court, the Bison prevented them from getting easy looks inside.

“They (Ravenna) run a really good offense,” Blase said. “They’re really good in the half court, and we want to make it a full court game. Our kids did a good job of that and made sure they couldn’t dribble it down and be comfortable all night.”

Zach Lewandowski led Ravenna (7-6) with 12 points. The Bluejays get the weekend off to regroup before taking on Sutton at home on Tuesday.

Both Ayden Zikmund and Kenai Kearney scored 17 points to pace Central City. Zikmund came into the game averaging 23 points per game, but Kearney’s effort was just as noticeable, using his size to control the glass and score points in the paint.

Kearney has played in just four games this year due to an off the court issue.

“I’m glad Mr. Kearney is back,” Blase said. “He missed some significant time and games, and he makes us a really different team. He gives us another dynamic player inside, and he gives us another seven or eight possessions a game just getting hands on the ball. He’s in game shape but he’s only played four games. We obviously have a big game on Saturday, and he’s just going to climb and climb and hopefully by the time we get to conference and districts, he’s just playing the best basketball he can.”

Central City (11-1) plays at Centennial (9-4) on Saturday.

Central City 62, Ravenna 37

Ravenna 9 13 9 6 — 37

Central City 17 15 20 10 — 62

RAVENNA

Gavin Reisbeck 3 0-0 8, Zach Lewandowski 5 0-0 12, Chase Rager 1 2-2 4, Keaton Schirmer 1 0-0 3, Angel Cruz 1 0-0 2, Kaden Brodersen 3 0-0 6, Gavin Standage 1 0-0 2.

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 2 1-2 6, Blake Jensen 1 1-2 3, Ayden Zikumnd 4 7-8 17, Dylan Pfeifer 0 2-2 2, Clark Browkn 3 0-0 9, Derek Pfeifer 1 0-0 2, Kenai Kearney 7 2-3 17, Kolton Lueders 1 2-2 4, Nathaniel Heins 0 2-2 2.

GirlsRavenna 58, Central City 33

Coming off of a big overtime win at C-1 No. 6 Minden on Tuesday, it would have been easy for D-1 No. 5 Ravenna to have a let down on Tuesday.

While the first few minutes were sloppy for the Bluejays, they gathered themselves and went on to take a 18-8 first quarter lead.

Ravenna poured it on from there, taking a 35-13 lead into halftime before ultimately winning 58-33 and getting their starters some rest late into the game.

“I think we did a good job of going inside at times,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “I think the intensity level of this game was not great. I can tell them all I want after the win on Tuesday, but I would not say this was our best effort. I’ll put it that way. But, they did a lot of good things. They looked at the post. They flashed well to the high post. We maybe didn’t finish as well as we wanted to. Some of the girls played a lot of minutes on Tuesday, so I’m sure maybe that had something to do with it.”

Central City came out in what appeared to be a 2-3 zone defense but used their forwards to pressure Ravenna’s wings. It created trouble at first for the Bluejays, but they adjusted and found post player Sarah McKeon time after time.

McKeon and guard Tori Sklenar led Ravenna (13-1) with 19 points each.

“It’s really hard to defend them,” Central City girls coach Dan Negus said. “The whole team can shoot it from the outside, and they’ve got some big, strong, physical girls inside. They were able to hurt us inside and get the ball into the post, and they’re tough when they catch the ball that deep.”

Addie Buhlke led Central City (3-9) with 15 points.

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

Ravenna 18 17 15 8 — 58

Central City 8 5 11 9 — 33

RAVENNA

Tori Skenar 4 10-13 19, Aspyn Wick 1 0-0 3, Morgan Fiddelke 3 1-2 8, Sarah McKeon 8 2-3 19, Claire Coulter 3 0-0 6, Kennedy Hurt 1 0-0 3.

CENTRAL CITY

Makenna Carlson 1 0-0 2, Payton Burbach 1 5-6 8, Adrianna Westman 1 0-0 2, Teagan Sadler 1 0-2 2, Addie Buhlke 7 1-5 15, Jerzie Schindler 1 0-0 2, Emma Steinke 1 0-0 2.