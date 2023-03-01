Two area schools have qualified to the boys state basketball tournament.

Central City and Doniphan-Trumbull will represent the Grand Island Independent area in Lincoln next week.

Central City qualified to its first state tournament since 1947 after defeating Wayne 43-38 in the Class C-1, District 7 final Monday. The No. 7-rated Bison are the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 and No.2-seed Ogallala at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Doniphan-Trumbull earned its third trip to the state tournament in four years after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia 39-37 in the C2-3 district final at Hastings College. The No. 1-rated and No. 3 seeded Cardinals will battle No. 5-rated and No. 3 seed Tri County at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.