The Central City boys basketball team made the state basketball tournament for the first time since 1947.

It took a little bit to set in but Central City (24-3) coach B.J. Blase said the team is feeling ‘really good’ about heading down to Lincoln.

“Last week after Monday, took a day off and talked about a lot of things that we could expect with making it to state for the first time since 1947,” he said. “Had a really good week of practice last week. …We feel really good about our prep against Ogallala, and the kids are handling it well and are really excited.”

The Bison’s No. 1 goal was to break the drought and get down to Lincoln after coming up short in last year’s district final game against Auburn, who went on to finish as the Class C-1 state runner-up.

Blase said by making the state tournament, a weight has been lifted off the Bison’s shoulders, and he doesn’t expect they’ll be too nervous before tipping off against Ogallala at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“I think the nerves were making it personally,” he said. “Ever since last year coming into this year, that’s all they heard from everyone is ‘state, state, state. We’ve got to make state.’ I really felt like our kids handled it, but there was a lot of pressure just to make it.

“You can just tell by the way we practiced and the way things have gone since Monday, you’re going to be excited, and I’m sure every team is like that, I really think our kids are going to come out loose and be ready to go.”

Central City’s three losses this season came once to Class C-2 No. 1 Freeman and twice to C-2 No. 3 seed Doniphan-Trumbull.

“It helped us find some weaknesses that we weren’t seeing in other games,” Blase said. “I feel like we’ve really worked on those weaknesses, and it helped us last week against Wayne and Aurora before that. We knew that we could make it.”

The Bison won their subdistrict final matchup against Aurora 34-25 and their district final game against Wayne 43-38. Blase said those games helped as well because both the Blue Devils and Huskies were state caliber teams.

“I thought our kids really stepped up and had a great attention to detail in our scouting report,” he said. “Kids in these situations down the stretch, it’s who steps up in big moments, and I really thought a lot of our kids stepped up in big moments when we needed them.”

Those ‘kids’ Blase mentioned include Ashton Gragg, Kenai Kearney, and Dylan and Derek Pfeifer.

“Ashton Gragg comes out against Wayne and scored the 10 points in the quarter or Kenai Kearney hitting a clutch three or getting a clutch and-one against Aurora and Wayne,” Blase said. “Dylan and Derek Pfeifer hit free throws. Everyone knows about Ayden (Zikmund), and what he does for us. Ayden (leading scorer who averages 21.0 points per game) did a lot for us last year as well. At times last year, we had some guys that maybe didn’t rise to the occasion as he was doing what he was doing.

“When they took Ayden away the last couple of games, our guys stepped up and everybody stepped up offensively or defensively,and that just got us over the hump. It’s huge confidence wise when your 20-point scorer doesn’t score his average, and you still win those big ones. That means a lot to me.”

The road to a state title for Central City starts with the No. 2 seed Ogallala, which enters the state tournament at 26-0.

“They’re a very good team,” Blase said. “They play a lot like us. A lot of pressing. A lot of up-and-down and forcing turnovers to get easy shots. They go on big runs. It could be 14-10, and the next thing you know, it’s 33-11,and you don’t know what hit you. We’ve done that to a lot of teams this year, and that’s what they do.

“Even though they’re way out west, I think they get a little flak about not playing anybody. They’ve played really, really good teams, and they’re a really good team.We’re not looking past them at all. I don’t know what their thoughts are on being a higher seed, but it doesn’t matter when you get down there. They have our full attention at hand.”

Not only does this year’s C-1 bracket feature undefeated Ogallala but defending state champion Ashland-Greenwood, as well as Auburn, who had won the three previous Class C-1 state championships before falling in last year’s final, top seed Wahoo, which beat Class A North Platte this season and has 11 state titles, and Pierce, which won a state football title this year.

“The cool thing this summer, and it’s kind of crazy how it happened, we got to see every single one of these teams with the exception of Sidney at the top 10 camp (Grand Island Central Catholic boys coach) Tino (Martinez) has every summer. Ogallala, Auburn, Amherst, those teams were playing in the other gym. We got to play McCook, Freeman, Ashland-Greenwood. We saw Wahoo.

“We got to see all of these teams in person, and I understand summer is a little bit different, but it was good to see what and how we need to compete with these teams and what it’s like to play on that level. Our kids have seen them all and know what we have to do. Their confidence level is high, and I think their nervousness level is low because they know we’ve had a chance to compete against teams like this already.”

Blase again restated that the Bison aren’t fulfilled with just making the tournament. They’re looking to make some noise.

“They expected to be here and knew they could be here,” he said. “Just making it down, it hasn’t been an all out ‘I’m satisfied to make it to the state tournament.’ Our goal is to win that first game and keep on rolling. Their ultimate goal is to play on Saturday. …They’re ready to go.”

Central City will have the same approach at state as they’ve had all year: one game at a time.

“The last time I was at state was with Holdrege,” Blase said. “Crazy stuff happens. We were down by 13 in a game and came back and won in overtime. Just giving the guys confidence, I will talk a little bit about not being nervous and getting ready for games and stuff like that. …This is where they want to be, and they got here. Now, it’s their time because they obviously wanted to be here. I think they’re going to do great.”