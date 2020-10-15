Central City falls to Fairbury to end state tournament

HASTINGS – Fairbury’s hitting brought the season to a close for Central City Thursday at the Class C state tournament.
The second-seeded Jeffs had nine hits and took advantage of six errors to eliminate the eighth-seeded Bison 11-1 in four innings.
Tracy Jordan went 3-for-3 with a home runs, four RBIs and three runs. She equaled the Bison’s total of three hits.
“I just think they hit the ball hard,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “They’re a good hitting team, and they adjusted too. We talked about with the wind needing to hit more line drives and hard groundballs. We just didn’t adjust with our hitting early enough on that.
“We hit the ball hard, but you need a little luck too. The ball was getting hit at people.”
But the state tournament appearance – which included a first-round upset of top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic – was a valuable experience for a Central City team that starts four freshmen.
“A lot of these girls were student managers for the team that we had a couple years ago (in 2016) that was at state and have been going through the program we’re trying to build in Central City,” Moser said. “They got a taste of it, like I want to be here and I want to do this again. So I know that’s going to be the case and they’ll believe that Central City kiddos can do this.”
Central City finishes with a 23-12 record after starting the year 1-6.
“As a whole, I couldn’t be prouder,” Moser said. “We had a slow start, but we had some really tough competition. I think that kind of helped us to set the bar high and overall I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“I’m proud of their performance at the state tournament, I’m proud of how they did throughout the season.”
Fairbury 16, Hastings SC 10
Hastings St. Cecilia found itself on the short end of a slugfest in a Class C state tournament elimination game Thursday morning.
Second-seeded Fairbury outscored the sixth-seeded Hawkettes 16-10 in a contest that saw the teams combine for 33 hits.
Fairbury used eight runs in the third inning to go up 8-2 only to see St. Cecilia score seven on the bottom of the fourth to close within 10-9. The Jeffs scored four in to the sixth to start to pull away.
Kiersten Kober, Tayelor Butler and Mackenzie Demuth all homered for the Hawkettes, who finished their season with a 23-13 record as a team with 10 players.
