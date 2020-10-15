Central City falls to Fairbury to end state tournament

HASTINGS – Fairbury’s hitting brought the season to a close for Central City Thursday at the Class C state tournament.

The second-seeded Jeffs had nine hits and took advantage of six errors to eliminate the eighth-seeded Bison 11-1 in four innings.

Tracy Jordan went 3-for-3 with a home runs, four RBIs and three runs. She equaled the Bison’s total of three hits.

“I just think they hit the ball hard,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “They’re a good hitting team, and they adjusted too. We talked about with the wind needing to hit more line drives and hard groundballs. We just didn’t adjust with our hitting early enough on that.

“We hit the ball hard, but you need a little luck too. The ball was getting hit at people.”

But the state tournament appearance – which included a first-round upset of top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic – was a valuable experience for a Central City team that starts four freshmen.