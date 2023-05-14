OMAHA — The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got the ‘monkey off’ their back.

After back-to-back years of losing the opening game of the state baseball tournament, the Class C, No. 2-rated and No. 3-seeded Kernels were determined to not allow it to happen again, and it showed.

CCFC came out swinging and after a 1-0 lead in the second, they added five more runs in the third to take a commanding 6-0 lead over Wayne on a Jakob Ruhl RBI single, a Nolan Hurt RBI walk, a Kellen Fries 2-RBI double and Bosten Caspernsen scoring on a wild pitch.

From there, the two teams played to a draw, but the deficit was too much for Wayne to come back on as the Kernels won 7-1 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

“We came out here and had a positive attitude,” Kernel senior Nolan Hurt said. “(Brooks) Kneifl is a good pitcher and all around player, but we came out here with a mindset that we’re going to hit off of him and win this game.”

Kneifl, a Kansas State commit, pitching 3 2/3 innings, striking out nine batters and throwing four walks, while the Kernels got six hits off of him. CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said they were well prepared for what he brought to the mound.

“We worked all week on facing left handed sliders because we knew that’s what we’d face tonight, and we jumped all over them,” he said.

CCFC took their initial 1-0 lead in the second on a Nolan Hurt RBI single to right field, scoring Barrett Fries. Hurt, who bats in the 9-hole, led the Kernels at the plate, going 2-for-2 on the day with three RBIs.

“That’s what's fabulous about this team,” Detlefsen said. You don’t know on any given night which guy is going to step up. Our nine-hole hitter came through better than our other guys. That’s what’s so hard about our lineup. We have nine guys that can step up at any moment.”

On the mound, Carter Noakes picked up the win, throwing seven strikeouts and three walks. Thirty-seven of his 64 pitches were thrown for strikes. The Kernels also pitched Caspersen for two innings and Ashton Gragg for an inning.

“That worked out perfectly for us,” Detlefsen said. “We got our rotation set up again. We wanted to get Gragg out there at the end on this mound just in case we need him again. I can’t be more proud of those three guys who pitched today. I’m very proud of them.”

With the victory, the Kernels (21-4) will face No. 6-rated and No. 7-seeded Omaha Roncalli on Monday at Fricke Field at 7 p.m. The Kernels got a glimpse of the Crimson Pride on Saturday as they played before their game and upset No. 3-rated and No. 2-seeded Plattsmouth.

“They’re a good team,” Detlefsen said. “They’ve been down to state in many years. We respect them, and they played a tough schedule this year, so their record doesn’t show how good they really are. We definitely have our hands full.”

But for now, the Kernels will celebrate their win while for Detlefsen, some rest and ice may be beneficial as he limped off the field after his excitement got the best of him.

“Sending a guy home, I got a little calf injury, but I’ll battle through it,” he said.