HASTINGS—In the second game of the day, Class C No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura struggled early to get going at the plate against Adams Central pitcher Creighton Jacobitz, who is committed to play baseball for Cloud County Community College.

The Kernels only managed to get three hits and left six runners on base as Adams Central shut out CCFC in the 4-0 victory.

“Creighton is a kid that has been throwing on his own since January,” Adams Central coach Travis McCarter said. “He’s been working on his craft. Last year, I think one thing he wanted to continue to develop was just a good consistent breaking ball with good arm speed. As much as he worked on it and as good as it looked today, it was his fastball that got the job done. When you want to go to the next level, it’s your fastball that you need.

“He’s looked good all spring. I regret taking him out in game one looking back to be honest with you. We pitched his limit today. He’s a strong kid that felt good and has been pitching awhile. I continue to be proud of him. That team had a really good approach at the plate. They fouled off probably 50 balls today on pitches that were good pitches.”

CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said Jacobitz had the Kernels “off” all night.

“He was throwing well,” Detlefsen said. “We couldn’t find our groove against him. We couldn’t get anything going.

Adams Central went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning on a Kernel error and a Jaxen Gangwish RBI groundout. The Patriots added two more in the bottom of the second when Kaleb Wahlmeier scored on a passed ball and Lucus Gabriel hit an RBI groundout.

“They kind of gave it to us,” McCarter said. “I don’t know how much we earned there. There were a lot of balls that were in the first and got to the backstop. We have to take more advantage of that and really put our foot on their throat. Their guys settled in and started throwing some strikes. Our approach at the plate, I think we were still a little anxious and out in front. Being our second game, you can say that’s an excuse, but this group has been playing together for three years now.”

CCFC’s Barrett Fries picked up the loss on the mound. Three Kernel batters were 1-for-3 at the plate.

“We’ve got to clean up the errors,” Detlefsen said. “We’ve had a lot of errors this year already. We have to clean them up. Our pitcher didn’t have it. It wasn’t his night. He’s a sophomore, and you’ll go through those as a young pitcher. You’ll have some bad nights and just have to grind through it.”

Jacobitz had the win on the mound for Adams Central, pitching 5 2/3 innings and throwing nine strikeouts. The Patriots also had three batters go 1 for 3 at the plate and only had four hits in total. They host Platteview on Monday.

In the first game, after a snowy Monday afternoon at Hastings’ Duncan’s Field that resulted in CCFC’s and Hastings’ game being postponed, the temperature was warmer on Thursday, and the two teams were able to get the rest of the game in.

Tied 2-all starting in the top of the third, the bats were alive and strong for both teams, and it resulted in extra innings. The two teams were knotted up at 11-all in the bottom of the ninth when Hastings’ Evan Rust singled off of the Kernels’ Boston Caspersen.

Elijah Johnson then reached on an error for the Tigers, advancing Rust. Chance Vertin loaded the bases on an intentional walk. Finally, Hastings’ starting pitcher Daeton Espino capitalized on a prime batting situation and cracked a single to left field, bringing home the game winning run for a 12-11 Hastings win.

“Obviously, any time you can stay in the win column, it’s a good day,” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. “I’ll be honest, I was disappointed with how we played throughout the entirety of the game. I didn’t think our defense was as clean as it could be and should be, but they did continue to put pressure on them with the bats, and that’s what came through today and why we came out victorious.”

Both defenses were sloppy in part due to the strong win. The Tigers had five errors, while the Kernels had six. CCFC nearly lost 11-7 in regulation as they gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth, including three on errors. However, the Kernels scored four runs themselves in the top of the seventh to tie the game and were able to force extra innings in the bottom of the seventh.

Detlefsen said he was proud of his guys for battling back like they did.

“This team, they keep battling to the end,” he said. “They won’t give up. We were down four runs in the last inning and battled back again. That takes a lot out of you emotionally and mentally. We just didn’t have our groove today.”

Starting the game in the third inning, Marquardt said it was essentially like starting a brand new game, and that’s how his team approached it with two days off before it.

“We wanted to start a little bit quicker since we had five innings today which ended up not being the case,” he said. “Unfortunately, like I said earlier, our defense did not show up early…late in the game, we stayed together as a team with our bats.”

Eli Schneider picked up the win on the mound for Hastings (3-2). Nolan Hyde led the way at the plate for the Tigers, going 2 for 5. Landon Hinrichs had three RBIs and a double.

Boston Caspersen had the loss on the mound for CCFC. Blake Jensen led the Kernels at the plate, going 4 for 6 with three RBIs. Riley Lavene and Barrett Fries each also went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

“We’re just going to take it one game at a time,” Detlefsen said. “We have a couple upperclassmen pitchers out right now. Once we get some dudes back, we’ll put some stuff together. It’s hard to play two really solid teams back to back on the same night. …It’s tough on the kids, but we’ll be fine.”

Hastings 12, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11

CCFC 202 210 400—11 16 6

Hastings 023 105 001—12 11 5

WP—Schneider. LP—Caspersen. CCFC—Noakes, Lavene. HAS—Hinrichs.

Adams Central 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0

CCFC 000 000 0—0 3 2

Adams Central 220 000 X—4 4 1

WP—Jacobitz. LP—B. Fries. CCFC—2B: Gragg. AC—2B: Collins.