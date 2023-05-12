The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball program has been built up over the last three years.

In 2021, the Kernels reached state for the first time as a co-op. They lost their opening game, won their next one before dropping the third. In 2022, they again reached the state and lost their opening game. However, they won two games in the elimination bracket before losing to eventual state champion Elkhorn North.

This time around, they hope to continue their success and add to it once again.

“Yeah, we’re excited. ...Six or seven of these starters have been down there all three years,” Kernel coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It’s kind of one of those things, we’re happy to be down there, but we’re not just happy to be down there. We want to take care of business this year and bring home the trophy.”

The Class C, No. 2 Kernels (Omaha World-Herald) enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed. With expectations of coming home with a state title on their mind throughout the season, they’ve been going game by game.

“The leaders on this team, they’re a great group of guys because we’ve been talking about the grind and family and not getting too high or too low with the expectations put on this team,” Detlefsen said.

“We knew starting this year that state was our ultimate goal, and we knew it was very attainable if we just worked hard at it. We didn’t want to look too far ahead, and we wanted to take it one game at a time. When we get down to the state tournament, it's the same thing. We’ll take it one game at a time and hopefully, it pays off.”

Detlefsen said he feels comfortable with their pitching staff and defense, especially after relying on several young arms after senior Carter Noakes was unable to pitch until a couple of weeks before districts.

“We were able to build their confidence up so now I feel there’s seven, eight or nine guys we can throw at any moment in a game,” he said. “That helped us a lot by getting our pitching staff developed pretty early this season. Defensively, knock on wood, but we’ve been doing pretty well at minimizing our errors. That’s one thing we’ve been focusing on. Don’t turn an error into two or three. The guys pick each other up and work hard on defense.”

The Kernels have eight different pitchers who have pitched double digit innings this year, speaking to their depth.

This year, the tournament follows the College World Series format, with four teams at the top of the bracket and four at the bottom, instead of a true double elimination format.

“It (the tournament) kind of benefits us because we’ve been down there and know how it works, but with the new bracket format, it’s going to be different this year,” he said. “You have to go with your ace the first game, and you have to take it one game at a time. You just have to win the game you’re in and hopefully when you get out of there and the dust settles, you have pitching to go to the next game. You don’t want to get bit in the shorts and have your best pitcher sitting on the bench.”

The Kernels also have succeeded at the plate this year, averaging just over 10 runs a game.

“We have seven guys batting over .300 which is very nice so one through nine, we’re hard to get out,” Detlefsen said. “Once we get on, with our athleticism, we love to put pressure on people and move runners around and try to take the extra bag. It’s fun to watch when our team is clicking because they’re so athletic on the base path.”

With seven seniors on the team, the Kernels are a veteran group. However, there’s also been a few underclassmen who have stepped up their play this season, Detlefsen said.

“Jake Ruhl has been playing really well. …Barrett Fries stepped up, and we got a lot of innings out of him on the mound as well. He’s become an everyday player,” he said. “And Colton Lueders is a sophomore, and he’s one of our three-headed monster catchers where we started the year not knowing who our catcher was going to be for sure. Now, we have Colton Luders and Jake Ruhl and Kellen Fries all catching.”

In their first game of the tournament, the Kernels will take on No. 7 Wayne, who is led by Kansas State commit Brooks Kneifl. The two squads are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

“Kneifl is a great pitcher,” Detlefsen said. “We know he’s going to be really good. Our offense is pretty potent one through nine so we’re hoping a couple of guys can get on, and we can scratch some runs across and with Noakes on the mound that we can hold their offense down and get out of there with a victory.”

Besides Wayne, Detlefsen said the Class C tournament is a “pretty solid lineup one through eight.”

“Malcolm being the No. 1 seed, they’re obviously really tough,” he said. “We’ve already faced them and had a down night when we played them. Plattsmouth, the No. 2 seed, we haven’t seen them yet. They have a really good pitching staff as well. No. 4 Platteview, they have a really tough schedule, so they’re better than what their record shows. DC West, the No. 5 seed, same situation there. Their schedule is pretty tough.

“And then you have Roncalli and Concordia who had upsets in their districts to get in. …Every team seems to have a pretty solid pitching staff which is what it comes down to this time of year. Your pitching staff is what gets you through.”

The last two seasons, Detlefsen said they lost in the first round because of really good pitching from their opponents, something the Kernels will have to overcome again this year.

While a state title is the ultimate goal, the first step for the Kernels is going to be to win on Saturday for the first time, Detlefsen said.

“It’s been a big monkey on our back,” he said. “We want to switch it up and get past that first round game and see what happens, but if we fall in the loser’s bracket, we’re not afraid to come and battle back with our pitching staff. Take it one game at a time and respect your opponent and go out swinging.”