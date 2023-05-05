CENTRAL CITY — The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team is going to have a chance at the first ever Class C state baseball championship.

In the first year of Class C high school baseball in Nebraska, the No. 2 Kernels qualified for the state tournament on Friday afternoon by defeating Arlington 5-3 in the Class C, District 3 championship at Kernel Field.

It’s the third straight season the Kernels have qualified for the state baseball tournament.

“We don’t take it for granted,” CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It’s tough to get here. The nice thing about this group is they’ve been down there three years so when we go down there. They’ll know what to expect on every field we play on. It’s going to be fun to take this group back down there.”

Arlington got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Weston Wollberg scored on a wild pitch. The Kernels answered in the bottom of the second with RBI singles from Nolan Hurt and Barrett Fries and Jakob Ruhl coming home on an Eagle error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Eagles responded this time around in the top of the third with a RBI double by Killian McIntosh and a RBI triple by Trevor Denker to tie the game 3-all.

The Kernels again answered back in the top of the fourth. Carter Noakes scored on another Eagle error and Justice Peterson drove home a run on an RBI line drive to left field.

Fries, who’s a sophomore and Blake Jensen, a junior, led the team at the plate by each going 2-for-3.

“We’ve had a lot of young guys step up and fill big roles we were concerned about at the beginning of the year,” Detlefsen said. “The young guys are helping out these seniors, and it’s gelling all together.”

Noakes picked up the win on the mound, pitching four innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Fifty of his 71 pitches were thrown for strikes. Detlefsen said it was good to see him pitch like he did after a brief shoulder injury earlier this season.

“We got Noakes back here pitching this past week, and he’s pitching well again from his injury,” he said. “He did a good job tonight and then Bosten (Caspersen) came in and shut the door.”

Caspersen indeed shut the door, pitching the final three innings with two strikeouts and zero walks. He was put in a tough spot in the fifth when he came in for Noakes.

Against his first batter, the Kernel defense forced a groundout but runners advanced to second and third, looking to tie the game. Caspersen struck out the next two Eagle batters, leaving the runners stranded.

“I’m always in these positions,” Caspersen said. “I love it because I have nothing to lose, and I feel like I’m always the underdog.”

After starting their season 2-3 with losses to Lincoln East, Hastings and Adams Central, CCFC went 18-1 the rest of the way, with the only loss in that span coming to No. 1 Malcolm.

While the Kernels may face some stiff competition in the state tournament, Caspersen said their approach during the state tournament won’t change.

“Just taking it one game at a time and practicing hard and keep grinding,” he said.

But there is no doubt about it. The Kernels are thinking championship.

“Obviously, our goal is to win it all,” Detlefsen said. “We respect all the teams down there, and we can't take anything for granted. We’ll go down and swing away and hopefully come home with the trophy.”

CCFC 5, Arlington 3

ARL; 102; 000 0—3; 7; 2

CCFC; 032; 000 X—5; 9; 1

WP—Noakes. LP—Ott. ARL—2B: Monke, McIntosh. ARL—Denker.