The wind was howling again on Monday night and Class C, No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura and No. 9 St. Paul/Palmer struggled to plate batters in the first couple of innings.

However, it didn’t stay that way for long, as the Kernels ended the game with seven hits including two doubles and a triple by their batters to win 8-0 in seven innings over the Cats at Kernel Field.

“The first five or six games, we haven't been able to hit the ball or put the ball in play,” CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It’s good to see our guys get energized and finally have a good game offensively. There’s some guys who have been in some slumps, and they broke through tonight.”

STPP coach Jim Sake said the game came down to a few costly errors and not putting together enough good at-bats in a row.

“I thought our pitchers gave us a really great chance to win,” Sake said. “You tip your hat to their pitchers too. They kept us off balance pretty good. We had a few hard hit balls, and we couldn’t get guys around the bases when we needed a timely hit. On the other side, we had a couple that dropped behind our second baseman and in front of our outfielder that hurt us, and then we had two innings where we couldn’t get that third out. It cost us. A team like that, they’re going to have nine guys that can put the ball in play.”

CCFC took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third off of a Carter Noakes RBI double to center field that sent Kellen Fries home and Noakes and Bosten Caspernsen coming home on fielding errors from the Cats.

In the fourth, the Kernels brought five runners home. Fries and Noakes each had RBI singles that went to center field. Jakob Ruhl had a three-RBI double to left field to make it 8-0.

The Cats (1-2) had three batters go 1-for-3 at the plate. Sophomore Levi Bader had the loss on the mound, throwing two strikeouts and three walks, giving up three hits. Taking a look at the season, Sake said the team is excited about competing in the newly formed Class C this season.

“Having that Class C in state and districts makes a big difference for us as far as it’s something to get excited about because we know going to districts, we’re going to see Central City and West Point and Wayne,” Sake said. “We’re not going to run into an Elkhorn. That makes a big difference for us. This season, we're young. We have two seniors,and our expectation is to rotate a lot of our younger guys and figure out who's going to put the ball in play and play solid defense for us.”

Ruhl led the Kernels (3-3), going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Noakes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Barrett Fries had the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and one walk. Forty-six of his 69 pitches were thrown for strikes.

After three straight losses including their last one to Class A, No. 10 Lincoln East, Detlefsen said it was good to get their mojo back.

“That’s exactly what we talked to the guys about,” he said. “We had to turn the page after Lincoln East. We knew that was great competition. We liked how the guys hung in and battled in that game. It’s a whole new season right now. We're looking at it as if we’re 0-0 and starting to build on from now. This is a competitive group, and they hate to lose, so it was eating at them hard. We have another game tomorrow night, so I like having all of these games back-to-back. It’s just jump on the wagon and go.”

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, St. Paul/Palmer 0

STPP; 000; 000; 0—0; 3; 3

CCFC; 003; 500; X—8; 7; 2

WP—B. Fries. LP—Bader. CCFC—2B: Noakes, Ruhl. CCFC—3B: Caspersen.